From Helicopter Rides To Playing At The White House, DeChambeau On Living His Best Life, What Exactly Is 'Bryson Golf' And Chasing History At Oakmont

"How do you find time to sleep?" Bryson DeChambeau was asked at his LIV Golf Virginia press conference, and after everything he's been up to recently it was a perfectly valid question.

After spending time at the Indy 500, flying helicopters and playing golf on the White House lawn, DeChambeau is back in competitive action as he prepares to defend his US Open title at Oakmont.

Aiming to be the first back-to-back US Open champion since Brooks Koepka in 2018 and just the eighth man in history to successfully defend the title - DeChambeau is well aware of the history he can achieve.

And in a typically wide ranging press conference, DeChambeau talked about his growing online stardom, his pursuit of history and also his new definition of 'Bryson Golf'.

Bryson on helicopters & the White House

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"How do I find time to sleep? I actually sleep quite well. It's a lot of planning. We prepare, strategize and execute accordingly with these game plans, and when things work based upon other people's schedules.

"Flying the helicopters and going to the salt flats in Utah for Bucked Up was really fun. And then hitting golf balls off the salt flats, I literally picked up salt from the salt flats and I have it in my house. I'm using it for some of the meals I'm using, so I'm literally using it, which is really cool.

"Hitting in the White House was incredibly special. I never thought I would ever in my life get an opportunity to do it, but the President himself was like, just go out there and hit some shots. I was like, okay, yes, sir."

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I think creating my YouTube channel was something that I've always wanted to do, seeing what MrBeast and Dude Perfect had done in the mid-2010s, and I said, why can't I do that, as well?

"Now that I've got a couple million followers on YouTube, I'm incredibly grateful. There's no other words about it. Did I ever think it would get this big? I had no clue. I really had no idea.

"Is it now an incredible responsibility? Yes. And I understand that. I want to continue to entertain my fans and continue to play the great game of golf that we all love at the highest level.

"I want to compete. I want to compete, and I want to entertain. Those are the two things that I love doing, and it's quite an honor."

Bryson on chasing slice of US Open history

"Yeah, I think I'm always chasing history. Everybody is. We're all trying to accomplish feats that haven't been done in a long time, and going back-to-back would be great. Three in a row would be an even better accomplishment.

"So it is in the back of my head. How am I preparing for it? Just like I would any other tournament.

"Just like I did last year with Pinehurst, focusing on executing the right shots, hitting the fairways, not three-putting next week. That's going to be a big deal. And keeping it out of the rough.

"Not much more than that. I try to keep it simple."

Just what is 'Bryson Golf'?

"Being a bit of an artist and still going and doing these weird chip shots in bushes and bunkers. It still stays true today.

"My mechanics are my mechanics and I try to repeat them as much as possible in practice. When I get to the golf course, it's pretty fluid. How am I going to get this ball in the fairway?

"I'm still going to hit my stock shot of a draw, but when it requires you to hit a cut or whatever, I have to do it, hit it low or under the wind you've still got to do it. From my perspective, yeah, that hasn't changed from the 2015 U.S. Amateur.

"Have I pivoted and changed my game a bit and adapted and grown my game? 100 percent. I'm not the same person I was in 2015.

"But the inherent basics are still there."