Bryson DeChambeau Spotted With Never-Seen-Before Driver At The Showdown
Working on his game ahead of The Showdown, the US Open champ was seen using a brand new driver that isn't currently available to the public
When it comes to golf equipment there is, arguably, no-one more knowledgeable in the professional game than Bryson DeChambeau, with the two-time Major winner earning the nickname 'The Scientist' due to his approach to the game of golf.
Whether it's his one-length, bulged-faced irons, or his approach to distance, the American is willing to try anything to gain that 1%. Now, prior to The Showdown, a matchplay event that features himself, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, DeChambeau has been spotted with a never-seen before driver...
Hitting some shots on the range, DeChambeau pulled out the driver which featured his ‘BD’ logo, plenty of lead tape and LA Golf branding. Certainly, it caught the eye of teammate, Koepka, who was pictured taking a look at the club.
Although it's unclear as to what particular model the driver is, or indeed what the details of it are, what we do know is that, back in July of this year, DeChambeau hinted of a new driver being released alongside his founding partner, LA Golf.
Speaking at The Open Championship, the American explained that "we're working on some things" when asked about a potential club release. A few days later, DeChambeau then stated: "I am so fired up to be able to share the most innovative driver ever made with all golfers in 2025!"
To fuel speculation further, the 31-year-old and his LIV Golf side, Crushers GC, signed an apparel deal with Reebok and, during the shoot with the brand, an LA Golf driver was spotted in the bottom of the picture as DeChambeau posed for the camera. Although unclear, it may well be the same model spotted days later on the range at The Showdown.
Currently, we have no details on the driver itself, but what we do believe is that it appears to feature an LA Golf BAD Prototype shaft, which is the same as he currently uses in his Krank Formula Fire LD.
For now, though, DeChambeau appears to only be experimenting with the new driver, as he was seen still using his current Krank during a practice round at Shadow Creek.
Expected to be released in 2025, the driver will be up against some stiff competition as other brands release their new models. Already, we have seen Cobra's DS-ADAPT Range, as well as several models being spotted on the professional circuit.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
