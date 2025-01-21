Which LIV Golfers Are Playing In The International Series India?

As the PGA Tour and DP World Tour get their seasons underway, the Asian Tour returns at the Smart Infinity Philippine Open before heading to a brand new event in India on the 30th January to the 2nd February.

The International Series, a 10-tournament Series that brings the big names from the LIV Golf League and Asian Tour together, is heading to India for the very first time and, in the field, are a huge number of names, including US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

DeChambeau will become the first reigning men's Major champion to tee it up at a golf tournament in India (Image credit: Getty Images)

Being held at DLF Golf and Country Club, a total of 17 LIV Golfers are currently in the field in Delhi and, amongst them, is DeChambeau, who was confirmed back in mid-December.

Joining the American are his Crushers GC team-mates Paul Casey and home favorite Anirban Lahiri, who DeChambeau sited as one of the main reasons for playing in the event, stating back in October: "It's a very important week for him. I will support him fully, and if everything works out, I am extremely excited about the opportunity to play in India."

Along with the Crushers GC trio, we will see LIV Golf's newest signings Frederik Kjettrup and Luis Masaveu in action, with the duo joining Cleeks GC and Fireballs GC over the transfer window period.

DLF Golf and Country Club previously held the Indian Open on the DP World Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

The full list of LIV players are below and, amongst the field, are also a number of players who used to ply their trade on the circuit but, currently, are without a spot due to relegation.

When it comes to the International Series Rankings, the player who finishes top after the 10 events secures a LIV Golf League card, that's if they aren't already exempt. In 2024, Torque GC's Joaquin Niemann finished first, thus no one claimed a spot on the 2025 LIV Golf League, which gets underway in Riyadh in early February.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Certainly, one player who will not be returning to the League is Eugenio Chacarra, who recently stated his goal is now to get a PGA Tour card, with the Spaniard claiming: “I see what it’s like to win on the PGA Tour and how your life changes. How you get Major access and ranking points. On LIV, nothing changes, there is only money."

Other names listed who were relegated in 2024 are Kalle Samooja, Scott Vincent and Kieran Vincent. John Catlin and Ollie Schniederjans are also listed, with the pair Reserve Players on the LIV Golf League for 2025.

LIV Golfers Playing In The International Series India

Harold Varner III

Mito Pereira

Sebastian Munoz

Frederik Kjettrup

Luis Masaveu

Cameron Tringale

Bryson DeChambeau

Joaquin Niemann

John Catlin*

Peter Uihlein

Paul Casey

Anirban Lahiri

Ollie Schniederjans*

Andy Ogletree

Caleb Surratt

Carlos Ortiz

Abraham Ancer

*LIV Golf League Reserve player for 2025

International Series India Full Field