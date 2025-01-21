Which LIV Golfers Are Playing In The International Series India?
The first International Series event of 2025 comes from India and, in the field, a number of players from the LIV Golf League are scheduled to tee it up
As the PGA Tour and DP World Tour get their seasons underway, the Asian Tour returns at the Smart Infinity Philippine Open before heading to a brand new event in India on the 30th January to the 2nd February.
The International Series, a 10-tournament Series that brings the big names from the LIV Golf League and Asian Tour together, is heading to India for the very first time and, in the field, are a huge number of names, including US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.
Being held at DLF Golf and Country Club, a total of 17 LIV Golfers are currently in the field in Delhi and, amongst them, is DeChambeau, who was confirmed back in mid-December.
Joining the American are his Crushers GC team-mates Paul Casey and home favorite Anirban Lahiri, who DeChambeau sited as one of the main reasons for playing in the event, stating back in October: "It's a very important week for him. I will support him fully, and if everything works out, I am extremely excited about the opportunity to play in India."
Along with the Crushers GC trio, we will see LIV Golf's newest signings Frederik Kjettrup and Luis Masaveu in action, with the duo joining Cleeks GC and Fireballs GC over the transfer window period.
The full list of LIV players are below and, amongst the field, are also a number of players who used to ply their trade on the circuit but, currently, are without a spot due to relegation.
When it comes to the International Series Rankings, the player who finishes top after the 10 events secures a LIV Golf League card, that's if they aren't already exempt. In 2024, Torque GC's Joaquin Niemann finished first, thus no one claimed a spot on the 2025 LIV Golf League, which gets underway in Riyadh in early February.
Certainly, one player who will not be returning to the League is Eugenio Chacarra, who recently stated his goal is now to get a PGA Tour card, with the Spaniard claiming: “I see what it’s like to win on the PGA Tour and how your life changes. How you get Major access and ranking points. On LIV, nothing changes, there is only money."
Other names listed who were relegated in 2024 are Kalle Samooja, Scott Vincent and Kieran Vincent. John Catlin and Ollie Schniederjans are also listed, with the pair Reserve Players on the LIV Golf League for 2025.
LIV Golfers Playing In The International Series India
- Harold Varner III
- Mito Pereira
- Sebastian Munoz
- Frederik Kjettrup
- Luis Masaveu
- Cameron Tringale
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Joaquin Niemann
- John Catlin*
- Peter Uihlein
- Paul Casey
- Anirban Lahiri
- Ollie Schniederjans*
- Andy Ogletree
- Caleb Surratt
- Carlos Ortiz
- Abraham Ancer
*LIV Golf League Reserve player for 2025
International Series India Full Field
- Harold Varner III
- Mito Pereira
- Sebastian Munoz
- Frederik Kjettrup
- Luis Masaveu
- Cameron Tringale
- Santiago De la Fuente
- Manu Gandas
- Abhinav Lohan
- Honey Baisoya
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Joaquin Niemann
- John Catlin
- Peter Uihlein
- Richard T. Lee
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Suteepat Prateeptienchai
- Paul Casey
- Anirban Lahiri
- Taichi Kho
- Ollie Schniederjans
- Jack Buchanan
- Maximilian Rottluff
- Soomin Lee
- David Horsey
- Andy Ogletree
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Kalle Samooja
- Scott Vincent
- Kieran Vincent
- Wooyoung Cho
- Inhoi Hur
- Daihan Lee
- Doyeob Mun
- Caleb Surratt
- Kartik Singh (a)
- Sihwan Kim
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Chan, Shih-chang
- Nitithorn Thippong
- M.J. Maguire
- Rattanon Wannasrichan
- Jbe Kruger
- Steve Lewton
- Hongtaek Kim
- Carlos Ortiz
- David Boriboonsub
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Sarit Suwannarut
- Jaco Ahlers
- Poom Saksansin
- Guntaek Koh
- Miguel Tabuena
- Wade Ormsby
- Abraham Ancer
- Bio Kim
- Travis Smyth
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Gunn Charoenkul
- Jeunghun Wang
- Phachara Khongwatmai
- Chonlatit Chuenboonngam
- Ian Snyman
- Pavit Tangkamolprasert
- Maverick Antcliff
- Stefano Mazzoli
- Chang, Wei-lun
- Bjorn Hellgren
- Kazuki Higa
- Scott Hend
- Atiruj Winaicharoenchai
- Tatsunori Shogenji
- Poosit Supupramai
- Charlie Lindh
- Junghwan Lee
- Danthai Boonma
- Aaron Wilkin
- Nick Voke
- Tomoyo Ikemura
- Justin Quiban
- Jaewoong Eom
- Yuvraj Sandhu
- Chapchai Nirat
- Kevin Yuan
- Jose Toledo
- Yeongsu Kim
- Jed Morgan
- Micah Shin
- Prom Meesawat
- Jeev Milkha Singh
- S.S.P. Chawrasia
- Shiv Kapur
- Chase Koepka
- Itthipat Buranatanyarat
- Rashid Khan
- Karandeep Kochhar
- Ajeetesh Sandhu
- Rahil Gangjee
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
