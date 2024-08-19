BMW Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

The second of the FedEx Cup Playoff events comes from Castle Pines Golf Club, one of the best courses in Colorado.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship, which was won by Hideki Matsuyama, marked the end of the road for 20 players at this year’s Playoffs, leaving a field of just 50 as they compete to secure places at the finale, next week’s Tour Championship at East Lake.

Like last week’s event at TPC Southwind, the second Playoff features prize money of $20m, and the winner will claim $3.6m of that figure, over $1m than the entire purse for the DP World Tour’s Danish Golf Championship. Meanwhile, the runner-up in Colorado this week is in line for a payday of $2.16m.

There are also 2,000 FedEx Cup points available to the winner this week, with competition intensifying for places in next week’s event, which will offer a prize of $25m to the winner.

Below is the prize money payout for the BMW Championship.

BMW Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,600,000.00 2nd $2,160,000.00 3rd $1,360,000.00 4th $990,000.00 5th $830,000.00 6th $750,000.00 7th $695,000.00 8th $640,000.00 9th $600,000.00 10th $560,000.00 11th $520,000.00 12th $480,000.00 13th $441,000.00 14th $402,000.00 15th $382,000.00 16th $362,000.00 17th $342,000.00 18th $322,000.00 19th $302,000.00 20th $282,000.00 21st $262,000.00 22nd $245,000.00 23rd $229,000.00 24th $213,000.00 25th $197,000.00 26th $181,000.00 27th $174,000.00 28th $167,000.00 29th $160,000.00 30th $153,000.00 31st $146,000.00 32nd $139,000.00 33rd $132,000.00 34th $127,000.00 35th $122,000.00 36th $117,000.00 37th $112,000.00 38th $108,000.00 39th $104,000.00 40th $100,000.00 41st $96,000.00 42nd $92,000.00 43rd $88,000.00 44th $84,000.00 45th $80,000.00 46th $76,000.00 47th $72,000.00 48th $70,000.00 49th $68,000.00 50th $66,000.00

Who Are The Star Names In The BMW Championship?

Scottie Scheffler leads the FedEx Cup standings (Image credit: Getty Images)

The top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings make up the field for this week’s event.

Following last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler still leads the way, holding an advantage of almost 1,500 points over Xander Schauffele, and both players will be keen to ensure they head into the Tour Championship with the best possible advantage.

Hideki Matsuyama’s win last week means he is now third, with Collin Morikawa in fourth and Rory McIlroy fifth.

Hideki Matsuyama's FedEx St. Jude Championship win sees him third in the standings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay, who has two wins at the BMW Championship, and Sungjae Im complete the top 10 in the standings.

Other big names in the field include last year’s BMW Championship winner Viktor Hovland. The Norwegian then went on to win the FedEx Cup, and, after a difficult season, showed encouraging signs of his best form last week with a finish of T2.

Justin Thomas, who won the BMW Championship in 2019, is also safely through, along with the player who won the tournament the year before, Keegan Bradley, although he just made the cut-off, and currently stands 50th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Where Is The BMW Championship In 2024? The 2024 BMW Championship takes place at Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorado. A recent redesign has seen the course lengthened by around 600 yards to 8,130 yards, making it the longest on the PGA Tour this season after the South Course at Torrey Pines, which hosts the Farmers Insurance Open. However, because of the high altitude at this week’s event, shot distances will increase.