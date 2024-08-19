BMW Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The second of the FedEx Cup Playoffs sees the top 50 in the standings play for eye-catching prize money and a place in next week’s lucrative Tour Championship
The second of the FedEx Cup Playoff events comes from Castle Pines Golf Club, one of the best courses in Colorado.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship, which was won by Hideki Matsuyama, marked the end of the road for 20 players at this year’s Playoffs, leaving a field of just 50 as they compete to secure places at the finale, next week’s Tour Championship at East Lake.
Like last week’s event at TPC Southwind, the second Playoff features prize money of $20m, and the winner will claim $3.6m of that figure, over $1m than the entire purse for the DP World Tour’s Danish Golf Championship. Meanwhile, the runner-up in Colorado this week is in line for a payday of $2.16m.
There are also 2,000 FedEx Cup points available to the winner this week, with competition intensifying for places in next week’s event, which will offer a prize of $25m to the winner.
Below is the prize money payout for the BMW Championship.
BMW Championship Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,600,000.00
|2nd
|$2,160,000.00
|3rd
|$1,360,000.00
|4th
|$990,000.00
|5th
|$830,000.00
|6th
|$750,000.00
|7th
|$695,000.00
|8th
|$640,000.00
|9th
|$600,000.00
|10th
|$560,000.00
|11th
|$520,000.00
|12th
|$480,000.00
|13th
|$441,000.00
|14th
|$402,000.00
|15th
|$382,000.00
|16th
|$362,000.00
|17th
|$342,000.00
|18th
|$322,000.00
|19th
|$302,000.00
|20th
|$282,000.00
|21st
|$262,000.00
|22nd
|$245,000.00
|23rd
|$229,000.00
|24th
|$213,000.00
|25th
|$197,000.00
|26th
|$181,000.00
|27th
|$174,000.00
|28th
|$167,000.00
|29th
|$160,000.00
|30th
|$153,000.00
|31st
|$146,000.00
|32nd
|$139,000.00
|33rd
|$132,000.00
|34th
|$127,000.00
|35th
|$122,000.00
|36th
|$117,000.00
|37th
|$112,000.00
|38th
|$108,000.00
|39th
|$104,000.00
|40th
|$100,000.00
|41st
|$96,000.00
|42nd
|$92,000.00
|43rd
|$88,000.00
|44th
|$84,000.00
|45th
|$80,000.00
|46th
|$76,000.00
|47th
|$72,000.00
|48th
|$70,000.00
|49th
|$68,000.00
|50th
|$66,000.00
Who Are The Star Names In The BMW Championship?
The top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings make up the field for this week’s event.
Following last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler still leads the way, holding an advantage of almost 1,500 points over Xander Schauffele, and both players will be keen to ensure they head into the Tour Championship with the best possible advantage.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Hideki Matsuyama’s win last week means he is now third, with Collin Morikawa in fourth and Rory McIlroy fifth.
Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay, who has two wins at the BMW Championship, and Sungjae Im complete the top 10 in the standings.
Other big names in the field include last year’s BMW Championship winner Viktor Hovland. The Norwegian then went on to win the FedEx Cup, and, after a difficult season, showed encouraging signs of his best form last week with a finish of T2.
Justin Thomas, who won the BMW Championship in 2019, is also safely through, along with the player who won the tournament the year before, Keegan Bradley, although he just made the cut-off, and currently stands 50th in the FedEx Cup standings.
Where Is The BMW Championship In 2024?
The 2024 BMW Championship takes place at Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorado. A recent redesign has seen the course lengthened by around 600 yards to 8,130 yards, making it the longest on the PGA Tour this season after the South Course at Torrey Pines, which hosts the Farmers Insurance Open. However, because of the high altitude at this week’s event, shot distances will increase.
How Many FedEx Cup Points Does The BMW Championship Winner Get?
The winner of the BMW Championship will claim 2,000 FedEx Cup Points, the same amount that Hideki Matsuyama won for his victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The event will see 50 players competing for 30 places in the Tour Championship.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Meet The International Soccer Star Who's Just Qualified As A Golf Professional
Peter Odemwingie, the former Stoke, West Brom and Nigeria soccer player, is now a qualified PGA professional. He tells us about his unlikely journey from kicking a ball to hitting one...
By Adrian Back Published
-
Who Is JT Poston’s Caddie?
Multiple PGA Tour winner JT Poston has a man on the bag who many a fellow pro know as 'Big Cat'
By Michael Weston Published
-
4 Big Names Eliminated From FedEx Cup Playoffs Before BMW Championship
20 PGA Tour players failed to make it out of the first round of the FedEx Cup playoffs as 50 continue on to Castle Pines...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jordan Spieth To Undergo Surgery 'ASAP' After Bowing Out Of FedEx Cup Playoffs
The three-time Major winner is going to have surgery on his left wrist after being eliminated from the Playoffs
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Hideki Matsuyama Wins 10th PGA Tour Title In Dramatic Fashion At FedEx St Jude Championship
Matsuyama produced an extraordinary FedEx Cup Playoff victory after he and his team were victims of a theft earlier in the week
By James Nursey Last updated
-
Arnold Palmer's Grandson Announces Retirement From Pro Golf After Missing Latest Cut
Sam Saunders made over 300 PGA Tour-sanctioned starts in his career but called it a day at the Korn Ferry Tour's Magnit Championship
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'He Just Took It And Ran' - Hideki Matsuyama On London Robbery
Matsuyama lost his wallet while his caddie and coach both had their passports stolen in a London robbery following the Paris Olympics
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Hideki Matsuyama Without Caddie For FedEx Cup Playoffs After Passports Stolen
The Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medallist, his coach, and his caddie all had items taken during a stopover in London
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jay Monahan Coy On PGA Tour-PIF Talks
The PGA Tour commissioner is not giving much away on the status of discussions between the two organizations
By Mike Hall Published
-
Major Winner Credits LIV Golf For Scottie Scheffler's Huge 2024 Earnings
Range Goats GC captain Bubba Watson insists that without LIV Golf, the World No.1 wouldn’t have claimed the huge sums of money he has so far in 2024
By Mike Hall Published