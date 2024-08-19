Danish Golf Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Rasmus Hojgaard is the defending champion as the rebranded event takes place at a new venue

Rasmus Hojgaard poses for a photo with the Made In Himmerland trophy
Rasmus Hojgaard won the Made In Himmerland in 2023
Mike Hall
The latest tournament in the DP World Tour season is the Danish Golf Championship, which will be held for the first time at Lubker Golf Resort. 

in 2023, the tournament was named the Made In Himmerland, and on that occasion, Rasmus Hojgaard defeated Nacho Elvira in a mammoth six-hole playoff in his homeland to take the first prize of $552,500 from a purse of $3.25m.

This year, the overall payout is $750,000 less, at $2.5m and that means the winner will only receive $425,000. However, it is far from the only financial incentive on offer to the players in this week’s field.

The tournament is the last in the Closing Swing section of the season. Like the other phases so far, it has a separate competition, with $200,000 on offer to the player finishing top as well as a place in the field in the next Rolex Series event, the BMW PGA Championship, and each of the lucrative Back 9 events.

Robert MacIntyre, who is playing in the FedEx Cup Playoff the BMW Championship this week, currently leads the way thanks to his victory at the Genesis Scottish Open in July.

The highest-placed player in the field this week is David Ravetto in fourth, who claimed his maiden DP World Tour win in the D+D Real Czech Masters last week.

There are also 3,000 Race to Dubai points on offer as players continued their season-long quest to reach the DP World Tour Playoffs.

Below is the prize money payout for the Danish Golf Championship.

Danish Golf Championship Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st$425,000
2nd$275,000
3rd$157,500
4th$125,000
5th$105,000
6th$87,500
7th$75,000
8th$62,500
9th$56,000
10th$50,000
11th$46,000
12th$43,000
13th$40,250
14th$38,250
15th$36,750
16th$35,250
17th$33,750
18th$32,250
19th$31,000
20th$30,000
21st$29,000
22nd$28,250
23rd$27,500
24th$26,750
25th$26,000
26th$25,250
27th$24,500
28th$23,750
29th$23,000
30th$22,250
31st$21,500
32nd$20,750
33rd$20,000
34th$19,250
35th$18,500
36th$17,750
37th$17,250
38th$16,750
39th$16,250
40th$15,750
41st$15,250
42nd$14,750
43rd$14,250
44th$13,750
45th$13,250
46th$12,750
47th$12,250
48th$11,750
49th$11,250
50th$10,760
51st$10,250
52nd$9,750
53rd$9,250
54th$8,750
55th$8,500
56th$8,250
57th$8,000
58th$7,750
59th$7,500
60th$7,250
61st$7,000
62nd$6,750
63rd$6,500
64th$6,250
65th$6,000
66th$5,750
67th$5,500
68th$5,250
69th$5,000
70th$4,750

Who Are The Star Names In The Danish Golf Championship?

Thorbjorn Olesen takes a shot at the RBC Canadian Open

Thorbjorn Olesen is hoping to win in his homeland

Defending champion Rasmus Hojgaard is one of the biggest names in the field as he looks for his fifth DP World Tour win. He will also be joined by brother Nicolai, who fell short of the points needed to reach the FedEx Cup Playoffs on the PGA Tour.

The Hojgaards are just two of a strong Danish contingent competing this week, including eight-time DP World Tour winner Thorbjorn Olesen, Niklas Norgaard, who is 38th on the Race to Dubai Rankings, and Soren Kjeldsen, who recently became only the fourth player in DP World Tour history to reach 700 starts. The player Rasmus beat last year, Nacho Elvira, is also in the field.

Another player to look out for will be the winner of last week’s D+D Real Czech Masters, David Ravetto, who produced a brilliant closing round of 64 on that occasion to claim his maiden DP World Tour title nine months after earning his DP World Tour card via Q-school.

David Ravetto with the D+D Real Czech Masters trophy

David Ravetto plays on the back of victory at the D+D Real Czech Masters

Other big names in the field include Italian Open champion Marcel Siem, Bahrain Championship winner Dylan Frittelli and Volvo China Open victor Adrian Otaegui.

