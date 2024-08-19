Danish Golf Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

The latest tournament in the DP World Tour season is the Danish Golf Championship, which will be held for the first time at Lubker Golf Resort.

in 2023, the tournament was named the Made In Himmerland, and on that occasion, Rasmus Hojgaard defeated Nacho Elvira in a mammoth six-hole playoff in his homeland to take the first prize of $552,500 from a purse of $3.25m.

This year, the overall payout is $750,000 less, at $2.5m and that means the winner will only receive $425,000. However, it is far from the only financial incentive on offer to the players in this week’s field.

The tournament is the last in the Closing Swing section of the season. Like the other phases so far, it has a separate competition, with $200,000 on offer to the player finishing top as well as a place in the field in the next Rolex Series event, the BMW PGA Championship, and each of the lucrative Back 9 events.

Robert MacIntyre, who is playing in the FedEx Cup Playoff the BMW Championship this week, currently leads the way thanks to his victory at the Genesis Scottish Open in July.

The highest-placed player in the field this week is David Ravetto in fourth, who claimed his maiden DP World Tour win in the D+D Real Czech Masters last week.

There are also 3,000 Race to Dubai points on offer as players continued their season-long quest to reach the DP World Tour Playoffs.

Below is the prize money payout for the Danish Golf Championship.

Danish Golf Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $425,000 2nd $275,000 3rd $157,500 4th $125,000 5th $105,000 6th $87,500 7th $75,000 8th $62,500 9th $56,000 10th $50,000 11th $46,000 12th $43,000 13th $40,250 14th $38,250 15th $36,750 16th $35,250 17th $33,750 18th $32,250 19th $31,000 20th $30,000 21st $29,000 22nd $28,250 23rd $27,500 24th $26,750 25th $26,000 26th $25,250 27th $24,500 28th $23,750 29th $23,000 30th $22,250 31st $21,500 32nd $20,750 33rd $20,000 34th $19,250 35th $18,500 36th $17,750 37th $17,250 38th $16,750 39th $16,250 40th $15,750 41st $15,250 42nd $14,750 43rd $14,250 44th $13,750 45th $13,250 46th $12,750 47th $12,250 48th $11,750 49th $11,250 50th $10,760 51st $10,250 52nd $9,750 53rd $9,250 54th $8,750 55th $8,500 56th $8,250 57th $8,000 58th $7,750 59th $7,500 60th $7,250 61st $7,000 62nd $6,750 63rd $6,500 64th $6,250 65th $6,000 66th $5,750 67th $5,500 68th $5,250 69th $5,000 70th $4,750

Who Are The Star Names In The Danish Golf Championship?

Thorbjorn Olesen is hoping to win in his homeland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Defending champion Rasmus Hojgaard is one of the biggest names in the field as he looks for his fifth DP World Tour win. He will also be joined by brother Nicolai, who fell short of the points needed to reach the FedEx Cup Playoffs on the PGA Tour.

The Hojgaards are just two of a strong Danish contingent competing this week, including eight-time DP World Tour winner Thorbjorn Olesen, Niklas Norgaard, who is 38th on the Race to Dubai Rankings, and Soren Kjeldsen, who recently became only the fourth player in DP World Tour history to reach 700 starts. The player Rasmus beat last year, Nacho Elvira, is also in the field.

Another player to look out for will be the winner of last week’s D+D Real Czech Masters, David Ravetto, who produced a brilliant closing round of 64 on that occasion to claim his maiden DP World Tour title nine months after earning his DP World Tour card via Q-school.

David Ravetto plays on the back of victory at the D+D Real Czech Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other big names in the field include Italian Open champion Marcel Siem, Bahrain Championship winner Dylan Frittelli and Volvo China Open victor Adrian Otaegui.

