Danish Golf Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Rasmus Hojgaard is the defending champion as the rebranded event takes place at a new venue
The latest tournament in the DP World Tour season is the Danish Golf Championship, which will be held for the first time at Lubker Golf Resort.
in 2023, the tournament was named the Made In Himmerland, and on that occasion, Rasmus Hojgaard defeated Nacho Elvira in a mammoth six-hole playoff in his homeland to take the first prize of $552,500 from a purse of $3.25m.
This year, the overall payout is $750,000 less, at $2.5m and that means the winner will only receive $425,000. However, it is far from the only financial incentive on offer to the players in this week’s field.
The tournament is the last in the Closing Swing section of the season. Like the other phases so far, it has a separate competition, with $200,000 on offer to the player finishing top as well as a place in the field in the next Rolex Series event, the BMW PGA Championship, and each of the lucrative Back 9 events.
Robert MacIntyre, who is playing in the FedEx Cup Playoff the BMW Championship this week, currently leads the way thanks to his victory at the Genesis Scottish Open in July.
The highest-placed player in the field this week is David Ravetto in fourth, who claimed his maiden DP World Tour win in the D+D Real Czech Masters last week.
There are also 3,000 Race to Dubai points on offer as players continued their season-long quest to reach the DP World Tour Playoffs.
Below is the prize money payout for the Danish Golf Championship.
Danish Golf Championship Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$425,000
|2nd
|$275,000
|3rd
|$157,500
|4th
|$125,000
|5th
|$105,000
|6th
|$87,500
|7th
|$75,000
|8th
|$62,500
|9th
|$56,000
|10th
|$50,000
|11th
|$46,000
|12th
|$43,000
|13th
|$40,250
|14th
|$38,250
|15th
|$36,750
|16th
|$35,250
|17th
|$33,750
|18th
|$32,250
|19th
|$31,000
|20th
|$30,000
|21st
|$29,000
|22nd
|$28,250
|23rd
|$27,500
|24th
|$26,750
|25th
|$26,000
|26th
|$25,250
|27th
|$24,500
|28th
|$23,750
|29th
|$23,000
|30th
|$22,250
|31st
|$21,500
|32nd
|$20,750
|33rd
|$20,000
|34th
|$19,250
|35th
|$18,500
|36th
|$17,750
|37th
|$17,250
|38th
|$16,750
|39th
|$16,250
|40th
|$15,750
|41st
|$15,250
|42nd
|$14,750
|43rd
|$14,250
|44th
|$13,750
|45th
|$13,250
|46th
|$12,750
|47th
|$12,250
|48th
|$11,750
|49th
|$11,250
|50th
|$10,760
|51st
|$10,250
|52nd
|$9,750
|53rd
|$9,250
|54th
|$8,750
|55th
|$8,500
|56th
|$8,250
|57th
|$8,000
|58th
|$7,750
|59th
|$7,500
|60th
|$7,250
|61st
|$7,000
|62nd
|$6,750
|63rd
|$6,500
|64th
|$6,250
|65th
|$6,000
|66th
|$5,750
|67th
|$5,500
|68th
|$5,250
|69th
|$5,000
|70th
|$4,750
Who Are The Star Names In The Danish Golf Championship?
Defending champion Rasmus Hojgaard is one of the biggest names in the field as he looks for his fifth DP World Tour win. He will also be joined by brother Nicolai, who fell short of the points needed to reach the FedEx Cup Playoffs on the PGA Tour.
The Hojgaards are just two of a strong Danish contingent competing this week, including eight-time DP World Tour winner Thorbjorn Olesen, Niklas Norgaard, who is 38th on the Race to Dubai Rankings, and Soren Kjeldsen, who recently became only the fourth player in DP World Tour history to reach 700 starts. The player Rasmus beat last year, Nacho Elvira, is also in the field.
Another player to look out for will be the winner of last week’s D+D Real Czech Masters, David Ravetto, who produced a brilliant closing round of 64 on that occasion to claim his maiden DP World Tour title nine months after earning his DP World Tour card via Q-school.
Other big names in the field include Italian Open champion Marcel Siem, Bahrain Championship winner Dylan Frittelli and Volvo China Open victor Adrian Otaegui.
What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Danish Golf Championship?
Players are competing for a purse of $2.5m, with the winner in line for a $425,000 payday. One of the players hoping to claim that sum will be defending champion Rasmus Hojgaard, who beat Nacho Elvira in a playoff in the 2023 edition.
Who Is In The Field For The Danish Golf Championship?
Not surprisingly, many of the game’s top Danish players are competing, including defending champion Rasmus Hojgaard, twin brother Nicolai and eight-time DP World Tour winner Thorbjorn Olesen. Look out for Amateur champion Jacob Skov Olesen, too. The tournament chairman, meanwhile, is one of the greatest players Denmark has ever produced, Thomas Bjorn, who also competes.
