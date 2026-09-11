9 Notable Names To Miss The Cut At The Amgen Irish Open

The first round of the Irish Open was played in largely brutal conditions, with wind and rain making for a difficult day at Trump International Doonbeg.

That contributed to slow play, with Shane Lowry one of the players to air his frustration with the length of time it took to complete his round.

He was still well in contention at the end of it, just two back of first-round leader Joaquin Niemann.

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It got even better for the home favorite in the second round, when he carded a course-record 62 in far more forgiving conditions to lead at the halfway stage.

Joining Lowry in the third round will be many other big names, including Niemann, defending champion Rory McIlroy, two-time Major winner Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka.

While they can all prepare for 36 more holes of action, several other notable names saw their weeks come to an early end after missing the cut.

David Puig (+2)

David Puig missed out by one shot (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of several LIV Golfesr who failed to make it beyond 36 holes is David Puig.

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The Spaniard, who claimed his maiden DP World Tour title at the 2025 Australian BMW PGA Championship, was one over after the first round following a 71.

He couldn’t capitalise on the kinder conditions of Friday with an identical score, meaning he missed out by one shot.

Thomas Detry (+2)

Thomas Detry made an albatross, but still missed the cut (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was a memorable moment from Detry in the opening round when he made an albatross at the par-5 10th.

That was one of two high points for the Belgian on the first day, the other being a birdie at the 12th as he finished with a 74.

The LIV Golfer bounced back in style on the front nine on Friday, going four under, but three bogeys and just one more birdie after the turn meant he missed the cut by one shot.

Laurie Canter (+2)

Laurie Canter fell short in his bid for his third DP World Tour title (Image credit: Getty Images)

The LIV Golfer headed to Ireland looking to add to DP World Tour victories at the 2024 European Open and the 2025 Bahrain Championship.

However, it didn’t go to plan for the Englishman, who shot a four-over 74 on Thursday, which did the most damage.

He made a poor start on Friday with a bogey at the first, but despite rallying with three birdies to finish on two under for the day, it wasn’t quite enough to scramble above the cut line. He misses out on the weekend by just one shot.

Thorbjorn Olesen (+3)

Thorbjorn Olesen had a poor finish (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eight-time DP World Tour winner Thorbjorn Olesen. began the tournament hoping for his eigth DP World Tour title and first since the 2024 Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

After a two-over-par 72 in the first round, he made three birdies in his first four holes in the second round.

While that excellent start left his chances of reaching the weekend intact, a a double bogey at the 17th followed by another dropped shot at the last undid his earlier good work to see him heading for the exit.

Nicolai Hojgaard (+3)

Nicolai Hojgaard made a double-bogey at the 17th in the second round (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a one-under first round, three-time DP World Tour winner Hojgaard seemed on track to make the weekend, but a five-over 74 in the second round scuppered his chances.

Despite not being at his best on Friday, Hojgaard still had a realistic chance as he headed to the 17th tee box. Unfortunately, a double bogey – his second of the day – left him with too much to do.

Thriston Lawrence (+3)

Thriston Lawrence missed the cut a week after a win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just one week ago, Thriston Lawrence saw off Paul Casey in a playoff to claim his third Omega European Masters title and sixth on the DP World Tour.

He couldn’t take that form into the Amgen Irish Open, though, with rounds of 72 and 71 meaning he missed the cut.

A couple of birdies towards the end of his second round would have been enough. Instead, Lawrence finished with a run of five consecutive pars.

Seamus Power (+4)

Seamus Power could not produce in his homeland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two-time PGA Tour winner Power couldn’t deliver in his homeland, with rounds of 71 and 73 leaving him three shots outside the cut line.

Although he made five birdies in his two rounds, bogeys were never too far away either.

A run of four consecutive bogeys at the end of his first round and the beginning of the second was particularly damaging.

Padraig Harrington (+8)

A poor second round ensured Harrington exited after 36 holes of the Amgen Irish Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three-time Major-winning veteran Padraig Harrington became the first home winner of the Irish Open for 25 years when he won in 2007, but he didn’t make it past 36 holes this year.

Harrington dealt with the conditions well on Thursday, finishing the day one over, but the 55-year-old was three over after nine holes in the second round.

Things didn't improve after the turn and, by the end of the day, he was eight over for the tournament.

Tyrrell Hatton (+8)

Tyrrell Hatton finished on eight over (Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV Golfer Tyrrell Hatton must have been confident ahead of the Amgen Irish Open.

After all, he has eight wins on the DP World Tour, while he finished fifth on LIV Golf’s season-long points list and had two top-10s in the Majors.

His form deserted him at Trump International Doonbeg, though, with Hatton’s challenge as good as over after 18 holes, when he was eight over.

In better conditions, Hatton improved considerably on Friday with a 70, but he still finished eight over to miss the cut by seven shots.