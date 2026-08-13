What Next For Jon Rahm?

There's an increasing amount of uncertainty over the future of the LIV Golf League, and much of it rests on its best player.

While its biggest star Bryson DeChambeau looks committed to the new era, what comes next for its most competitive golfer, Jon Rahm, is currently unknown.

Rahm recently wrapped up his third consecutive individual title but it could well be his last after The Telegraph's James Corrigan cited LIV sources who indicated they are "almost resigned" to Rahm departing. LIV Golf offered no comment when approached by Golf Monthly.

The LIV Golf League has likely not turned out to be how Rahm believed it would be when he signed a huge nine-figure deal at the end of 2023 to leave the PGA Tour, and his future may well be back Stateside if reports of an impending departure come true.

He is said to be owed up to $150m from his original contract, which could still be paid by the Saudi PIF or by way of equity in the new-look LIV 2.0.

LIV 2.0 plans to hold ten tournaments, down from the 14 on this year's schedule, with prize funds also lower than 2026. It comes following the Saudi PIF withdrawing its funding earlier this year after ploughing a reported $5bn+ into the start-up circuit.

Its Asian Tour pathway also looks in doubt after the circuit partnered with the DP World and PGA Tours, which could impact its Official World Golf Ranking points next year.

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Rahm may have thought moving to LIV would pave the way for the framework agreement to be signed, whereby the PGA Tour and LIV Golf could work together and coexist with freedom of movement for the big names.

Rahm has dominated on LIV Golf, winning four tournaments and three consecutive season-long individual titles (Image credit: Getty Images)

That has not come to fruition, and LIV is increasingly finding itself cast adrift from the established tours.

A report from The Athletic stating the DP World Tour was preparing to start fining and sanctioning its members for playing in LIV Golf events next season is yet another blow to the team circuit. Especially as 2027 is a Ryder Cup year.

Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and a number of other LIV players hold DP World Tour cards and require them to be eligible for Luke Donald's European team at Adare Manor next September.

Whether they can appeal the fines and continue playing, as per last year before the DP World Tour made an agreement with its players, remains to be seen.

When asked at LIV Golf UK if he expects to be playing in the league next year, Rahm wasn't able to give an answer.

"I'm not going to share anything that I can't share with you guys right now," he said at his press conference.

Then, a week later, Scott O'Neil was also unable to confirm if DeChambeau and Rahm would be staying put.

O'Neil couldn't confirm if Rahm would be staying at LIV (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Would certainly love them to come along for the ride and journey because they carry maybe more weight than anybody in the game and I have a lot of time for that," O'Neil said when specifically asked about the multiple Major-winning duo.

"I think we have enough support from enough players, and we have such an interesting format and global format, I think we'll do quite well in getting the right stars for this game."

So, what could be next for Jon Rahm? Here are some of the possible scenarios:

An instant return to the PGA Tour

Brian Rolapp brought Brooks Koepka back to the PGA Tour earlier this year thanks to the Returning Member Program.

The scheme saw the five-time Major winner and former World No.1 resume his PGA Tour career instantly despite players having 12-month suspensions from their last LIV tournament.

Could Rahm make a PGA Tour return like Brooks Koepka did earlier this year? (Image credit: Getty Images)

It came with concessions, like a $5m charitable donation, no sponsor's invites into the $20m Signature Events and excluded him from the PGA Tour Player Equity Program for five years.

That same Returning Member Program was offered out to Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith and Jon Rahm. All three declined it to stay with LIV.

If Rahm leaves LIV Golf and asks Brian Rolapp and Tiger Woods for an olive branch, he would almost certainly get one.

He is still one of the best players in the world in the prime of his career and would instantly strengthen the tour, both from a competitive and commercial standpoint.

The two-time Major winner won 11 times in seven seasons on the PGA Tour and has close affiliations to the circuit's San Diego and Phoenix events. He has never resigned his membership or spoken negatively about the tour in public, and he could well be targeting the 2028 Championship Series - which will feature the world's best players, the biggest prize money, the largest TV audiences and the most OWGR points.

The US legacy circuit is undergoing big changes under Rolapp's leadership, and 2028 promises to be a big year with 23 to 24 huge events, comprised of the four Majors, The Players Championship, a 'reimagined' postseason and an annual team event (Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup).

If he did make an instant return to the PGA Tour, he would still hold DP World Tour membership and play his minimum of four events to keep his Ryder Cup eligibility.

Rahm won the Race to Dubai in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A full season on the DP World Tour

Rahm took three months longer than his peers to sign a conditional release agreement that ended his fines and allowed him to play on LIV without penalty, so there's no guarantee he would willingly accept any Returning Member Program sanctions from the PGA Tour.

If he can't come to an agreement, we could see him play a full season on the DP World Tour and return to the PGA Tour for 2028 - like what Patrick Reed has done this year.

Eligibility for the new Championship Series hasn't been confirmed yet, but Rahm could well be eyeing that up. How he gets there in the fastest, and easiest, way possible will be the goal if he does leave LIV.

Topping the Race to Dubai as the European number one might be the answer.

Remaining with LIV Golf

While the signs point to Rahm departing LIV, he currently remains contracted to the league - for another two years according to reports.

He could go ahead and play his ten tournaments next year on LIV 2.0 along with the four Majors, the Ryder Cup and a minimum of four on the DP World Tour.

If reports are true, he could incur fines of around $1m from the DP World Tour for doing so. Could he cut a deal with LIV to have them paid by the tour? Or could he come to another agreement with the DPWT to mirror the one he signed this year?

He could threaten to quit the DP World Tour unless a deal can be made, which would be a 'who blinks first' scenario that risks his Ryder Cup spot.

If the fines issue can be worked out, he may still be happy to compete on LIV Golf 2.0. He has certainly appeared to enjoy his time on the circuit, where he has earned tens of millions and won plenty of trophies individually and with his Legion XIII team.

So it's a period of uncertainty for Jon Rahm, who remains one of the sport's top players. He has a few options and what happens next will have big implications. If he leaves LIV, the tour may struggle to keep its other stars like Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann and many others, which would risk complete collapse.

If he stays, it would keep the circuit alive while putting his immediate Ryder Cup eligibility in question. It will be fascinating to see how it pans out.

What do you think Jon Rahm will do next? Join the conversation in the comments section below.