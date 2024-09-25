Which Countries Make Up The Presidents Cup International Team?

The Presidents Cup is in its 15th edition and, in that time, multiple countries have been represented. Here, we take a look at which ones make up the 12-man squad

The Presidents Cup continues to grow in popularity and stature, with a 12-man team comprising of players from the USA, and a 12-man team comprising of players from the Rest of the World, doing battle over four days.

Like the Ryder Cup, the format includes a mix of foursomes, fourballs and singles, with more points available in the Presidents Cup. What's more, whereas the Ryder Cup is USA vs Europe, the Presidents Cup features a wider-spread of players with multiple continents and countries featuring.

As you can probably guess, the USA side is solely made up of players from the US, whilst the International team is made up of players from Asia, South America, North America (excluding USA), Africa and Australia/Oceania.

I'm not going to name every country in every continent but, in the event's history, Australia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Fiji, New Zealand, Japan, Paraguay, Canada, South Korea, Argentina, Colombia, India, Thailand, Venezuela, China, Mexico, Chinese Taipei and Chile have been represented in the Presidents Cup.

Qualification-wise, the 2024 edition of the Presidents Cup works by six automatic qualifiers and six captain's picks. Essentially, the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points system determines the six automatic International Team members, whilst the captain selects six picks the week of the PGA Tour's Tour Championship.

The tournament was set up in 1994 by the PGA Tour and is designed to help spread golf globally. In the early 90s, within the men's game, there was only the Ryder Cup, with the International stars unable to feature in a team match play-style competition.

Although the Americans have dominated the event, with the International Team only claiming one victory in 14 editions, it has been closer over the past few events. On home soil, USA have claimed 19-11 and 17.5-12.5 wins but, on International soil, the International side have only lost 16-14 and 15.5-14.5.

In 2024, the tournament is staged in Canada for a second-time, as Royal Montreal hosts again, 14 years after its first-time in 2007. That time around the score was 19.5-14.5 to the US.

How many countries are represented in the 2024 International Team?

  • Hideki Matsuyama - Japan
  • Sung-Jae Im - South Korea
  • Adam Scott - Australia
  • Tom Kim - South Korea
  • Jason Day - Australia
  • Byeong-Hun An - South Korea
  • Corey Conners - Canada
  • Min Woo Lee - Australia
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout - South Africa
  • Taylor Pendrith - Canada
  • Si-Woo Kim - South Korea
  • Mackenzie Hughes - Canada

In total, there there are five countries represented at the 2024 Presidents Cup, as four players from South Korea, three from Australia, three from Canada, one from Australia and one from Japan will be facing off against the US.

