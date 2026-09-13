Former LIV Golfer Wins First Title Since Relegation To Boost DP World Tour Card Hopes

Former LIV Golfer Frederik Kjettrup has won his first professional event since being relegated from the circuit in 2025.

The Dane carded a final-round of 67 English Trophy to win his maiden HotelPlanner Tour title by one shot over compatriot Ronan Kleu.

The victory marks quite the turnaround for the 26-year-old, who had missed the cut in eight of his nine previous appearances on the circuit this season.

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Even amid that run, there was still a sign that his first win anywhere in more than two years might not be too far away, when he finished runner-up at Blot Play9 in June.

For Kjettrup, not only does it give him his fourth win in professional golf after claiming three titles on the PGA Tour Americas in the space of 10 weeks in 2024, but it also boosted his chances of earning a DP World Tour card for the 2027 season.

Kjettrup began the week 72nd in the season-long Race to Mallorca standings with 220 points, all of which came courtesy of his runner-up finish.

However, victory at The Caversham earned him another 320 points, meaning that he is now 15th in the standings with 540 points.

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Frederik Kjettrup had a disappointing career on LIV Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Kjettrup is 15th or higher following the season-ending Rolex Grand Final, he will take his place on the DP World Tour next season.

Kjettrup's win comes after a disappointing spell on LIV Golf.

He signed for Martin Kaymer’s Cleeks GC LIV Golf team for the 2025 season, sacrificing the Korn Ferry Tour status he had earned thanks to his brilliant 2024 season on the PGA Tour Americas.

He struggled to bring that form to LIV Golf, though, with a T30 in Mexico City as his best finish as he slid into the Drop Zone and was relegated, without having secured any points in the season-long individual Championship.