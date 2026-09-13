Rory McIlroy Says His Game Is Not 'Too Far Away' Despite Poor Irish Open Title Defence

Rory McIlroy has offered an encouraging assessment of the state of his game, despite not being able to contend at the Amgen Irish Open in his title defence.

The six-time Major winner salvaged something from a generally subdued week at Trump International Doonbeg with a three-under-par 67 to return to the clubhouse one under par for the tournament.

That still left him 15 shots behind overnight leader Shane Lowry, who had yet to tee off in the final round as McIlroy completed his.

Even though McIlroy didn't get close to replicating his heroics of a year ago, when he beat Joakim Lagergren in a playoff for his second title at the event, he refused to be downhearted about the state of his game.

McIlroy, who will play in next week's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, said: "I think overall, I've seen enough good stuff this week to give me encouragement going into next week, a golf course that I know well and a golf course that I've had success on.

"Yeah, obviously wasn't the week that I wanted but at the same time, I don't feel too far away, and I feel good about going into Wentworth next week.

McIlroy also offered his perspective on what he feels is working with his game... and what isn't.

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He added: "I thought I hit the ball pretty well for the most part. A couple of bad decisions off the tees yesterday, but overall, iron play was a lot better. That's getting there.

"Wedge play was pretty good for the most part this week."

He was less enthused about his putting, adding: "Obviously, it was a struggle on the greens. That was the difficult thing and why I wasn't able to get myself into contention.

Rory McIlroy admitted he needs to work on his putting (Image credit: Getty Images)

"A little bit of time on the putting green the next couple days and get familiar with the greens at Wentworth again."

McIlroy's final round was his best of the week and included seven birdies. However, he also made two bogeys and a double bogey, and admitted it had been a mixed bag.

He said: "Yeah, a few big numbers in there but enough good stuff. Enough positives to take encouragement from that and head into next week, I feel like I'm not too far away."

While McIlroy couldn't make it back-to-back Amgen Irish Open titles, he is rooting for his friend Lowry to get over the line.

McIlroy is rooting for Shane Lowry to win the Irish Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

He said: "It would be absolutely incredible. He had a couple of chances - he had a big chance earlier this year at the Honda, the Cognizant.

"I felt like he never got going with his season after that. Knocked him back a little bit. To see him in contention out there, obviously the whole country would love to see him get it done, me included."

He won't be there to see it if he does, though. He explained: "No. I'm going to see my girls in London. I'm going to get out of here quickly. They just got into London this morning, so I'll head over there and get back and get ready to next week."