17 Big Names Missing The 2026 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship returns for a 25th edition, with a star-studded field once again arriving on Scotland's East coast.

Taking place at St Andrews' Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns for the first three days, before concluding at the former for the final round, it's one of the best events on the DP World Tour's calendar.

Robert MacIntyre comes into the week as the defending champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

You only need to look at the list of former winners to see the big names who have lifted the trophy at this event, with Major winners and Ryder Cup stars aplenty.

Latest Videos From Golf Monthly Watch full video here:

For 2026, the likes of Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose headline, while several LIV Golf stars have also made the journey over to the historic layout.

However, although a number of big names will be playing, several notable stars will not be present in Scotland, as some have opted not to tee it up at the pro-am event.

Hatton has an incredible record in the event, claiming three wins and going back-to-back in 2016-17 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Check out the big names missing from the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship below...

Rory McIlroy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy missed last year's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, with the six-time Major winner opting to skip this year's edition also.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Returning to the DP World Tour at the Amgen Irish Open, the 37-year-old followed his T41st at that event with a T2nd at the BMW PGA Championship, as McIlroy finished two back of winner, JJ Spaun.

A three-time runner-up in this week's event, McIlroy did win the team portion of the tournament alongside his dad, Gerry, in 2019, but won't be present this time around.

Patrick Reed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Firing a four-under-par first round at the BMW PGA Championship, Reed was forced to withdraw midway through the second round after striking a tree root and injuring his left wrist.

Seeing his Race to Dubai advantage extinguished after McIlroy's runner-up result, Reed won't be in Scotland for this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, despite playing in it the last two seasons.

Instead, Reed is projected to play the Open de Espana, which possesses a strong field that includes Jon Rahm and Shane Lowry.

Dustin Johnson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Johnson made his tournament debut last year via a tournament invite, but the two-time Major winner won't return for 2026.

Finishing in a share of 71st, the American hasn't played a tournament since the LIV Golf League's final event of the season in Indianapolis, where Johnson finished in a share of 39th.

Currently, it's unclear as to what Johnson's future holds with LIV Golf, after it was announced that new investors have come on board after the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia pulled their funding.

Jon Rahm

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rahm endured a disaster at the BMW PGA Championship, with rounds of 78 and 77 putting him 11-over-par and bottom of the leaderboard.

Last playing the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2024, Rahm explained at the Amgen Irish Open that, following Wentworth the week after, he would next tee it up at his home open - Open de Espana.

As of writing, Rahm and his wife, Kelley, are expecting their fourth child, which could coincide with the Open de Espana next week. Consequently, he is not in the field in Scotland.

Shane Lowry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lowry cruised to an historic 11 shot win at the Amgen Irish Open, with the Ryder Cup star following it up with a T21st result at Wentworth the week after.

Having not teed it up at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship since 2024, the Irishman is skipping the event once again, as his next appearance will be the Open de Espana next week.

Registering a best finish of T3rd in 2013, Lowry will be one of many European Ryder Cup stars missing from the tournament.

Ryan Fox

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fox claimed the trophy here in 2022, securing an emotional one shot win over Alex Noren and Callum Shinkwin, which came just eight months after his good friend, Shane Warne, sadly passed away.

Although he's a former winner, and backed that result up with a runner-up finish the year after, the New Zealander hasn't played the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship since, missing it in 2024 and 2025.

Having competed in the Presidents Cup last week, which saw the International side beaten by the American team for an 11th straight time, Fox won't be present for a third straight year, with it unclear as to when his next start will be.

Marco Penge

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Penge was one of the big names missing from the BMW PGA Championship, as the Englishman set his sights on keeping his PGA Tour playing rights for 2027.

In fairness to Penge, he produced a T10th result at the Biltmore Championship, which vaulted him to 105th in the FedExCup Fall standings.

The top 100 keep their full playing privileges next year, hence why Penge has opted to play the Bank of Utah Championship on the PGA Tour, instead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, this week.

Kristoffer Reitan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reitan is enjoying an excellent season, claiming victory at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour before securing a maiden PGA Tour title at the Truist Championship.

Earning a T3rd result at the FedEx Open de France, Reitan has all-but secured a place in the DP World Tour Playoffs in a month's time, as he takes a break from the game.

It's unclear as to when he will tee it up next, but the decision to skip the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship might be a surprise to some, given he finished T5th in 2025.

Tony Finau

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finau made his tournament debut last year, but a three-under score meant he finished in a share of 99th spot.

Like Penge, Finau is battling to keep his full PGA Tour playing rights, with the American finishing 98th in the FedExCup standings and is currently sat 100th in the FedExCup Fall.

This week, the six-time PGA Tour winner has opted to tee it up at the Bank of Utah Championship, which takes place in Finau's home State.

Louis Oosthuizen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oosthuizen has been a regular in this event over the years but, in 2026, the South African won't be joining his fellow Southern Guards GC teammates in Scotland.

Winning the Claret Jug at St Andrews in 2010, Oosthuizen has a good record in this week's event, earning multiple top 10s, including a T5th result back in 2011.

Struggling with injury throughout this season, after withdrawing from LIV Golf Andalucia and the following two circuit events, the 43-year-old finished T11th last year, but won't be present this week.

Nicolai Hojgaard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Missing the cut in his last three starts, including an uncharacteristic nine-over-par 81 in his last round at the BMW PGA Championship, Hojgaard has opted not to play in Scotland.

Having not played in 2025, he was one of several Ryder Cup players to play in 2024, but could only manage a T111th result in the weather-delayed tournament.

Although he hasn't featured the last fortnight, Hojgaard is listed in the field for the Open de Espana next week, which takes place at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

Eugenio Chacarra

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chacarra is enjoying an excellent 2026, with two victories and five top 30 finishes in his last six starts.

Following on from a T3rd result at the FedEx Open de France, though, the Spaniard isn't in the field for this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, as he takes a week off before his home open next week.

Sitting third in the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai standings, Chacarra did secure an Asian Tour win at St Andrews' Torrance Course back in 2023, but missed the cut in this week's event back in 2024.

Thomas Pieters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pieters enjoyed a good season on the LIV Golf League and, after a solo 63rd finish at the Open de France, the Belgian has opted not to play in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Earning a T18th result in the event back in 2014, Pieters has played in the tournament regularly while a DP World Tour member.

As of writing, it's unclear as to what Pieters' playing future, or indeed the future of other LIV Golfers, looks like, but the six-time DP World Tour winner has said he could be tempted to try and play his way back on to the circuit depending on what happens with LIV.

Harry Hall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After a brief stint on the DP World Tour, that included a solo third at the Omega European Masters and a T30th at the British Masters, Hall is returning back to the PGA Tour this week.

Opting to play the Bank of Utah Championship, the Englishman is currently 56th in the FedExCup Fall standings and, if he were to finish between the 51st - 60th spots, he would secure starts at the Signature Events of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational next season.

Hall made his Alfred Dunhill Links Championship debut last year, finishing three-under-par and in a share of 83rd.

Martin Kaymer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The experienced German has history with this tournament, with Kaymer securing a three shot win in 2010, his most successful season to date.

Ending his LIV Golf League season in 53rd place, Kaymer struggled for form in 2026, producing a best result of T24th. What's more, he also missed the cut at the BMW International Open, which took place in his home country.

Like Pieters, it's unclear as to what Kaymer's future holds due to the ongoing uncertainty with LIV Golf. In the past, though, he has expressed his admiration and desire to return to the DP World Tour.

Rasmus Hojgaard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with his brother, Nicolai, Rasmus isn't teeing it up at this year's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after last featuring in 2024, when he finished T85th.

Missing Wentworth two weeks ago, the Dane is currently plying his trade on the PGA Tour, due to his position in the FedExCup Fall standings.

Withdrawing from the Biltmore Championship, following an opening round 78, Hojgaard finds himself 110th in the standings, meaning there are a few crucial weeks upcoming for him to keep his full PGA Tour playing rights.

Tom McKibbin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although he missed the cut at the BMW PGA Championship, McKibbin has enjoyed some fine results on the LIV Golf League and DP World Tour, including back-to-back top-sixes at the British Masters and Irish Open.

What's more, he finished T15th at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last year, as well as T43rd in 2024, showcasing a great record at the tournament.

For 2026, though, the 23-year-old won't be in the field as he will instead tee it up at the Open de Espana next week, with three-quarters of his Legion XIII GC side of Rahm and Hatton joining him.