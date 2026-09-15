13 Notable Players In Danger Of Losing Their PGA Tour Cards Prior To The FedExCup Fall

After a near-month break, the PGA Tour returns with its FedExCup Fall Series, with the first event taking place at the Biltmore Championship in North Carolina.

Consisting of seven events, the Fall Series runs from September, all the way to the RSM Classic on November 22nd, with players searching for valuable points to help with their PGA Tour playing privileges.

The RSM Classic plays as the final tournament of the FedExCup Fall Series (Image credit: Getty Images)

For some, it's about moving inside the top 51-60 of the rankings, which would earn starts at the first two Signature Events of 2027, while for others, it's all about keeping their PGA Tour card for next year.

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For those who finish inside the top 100 of the FedExCup Fall after the RSM Classic, they will lock up a PGA Tour card for 2027, while those from 101-125 will have conditional status.

Essentially, by finishing inside the top 100, though, you will be guaranteed a card, making life slightly easier for next year, due to the fact you can plan a schedule and not rely on invites into tournaments.

Keeping a card when you're on the cusp of losing it is one of the most stressful things a professional golfer can go through and, prior to the start of the FedExCup Fall, we've looked at those players who are in danger of falling outside the top 100.

Karl Vilips finished 100th following the conclusion of the FedExCup Fall Series in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

From PGA Tour rookies, all the way to the experienced individuals, there are some notable names who could well miss out on a full card and we've listed some of them below.

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Christiaan Bezuidenhout (97th)

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Bezuidenhout earned his PGA Tour card at the start of the decade, with the South African managing to keep it ever since.

That record, though, is in slight danger, after a season where he registered just two top 10s in 21 starts. It meant that he finished 97th in the FedExCup standings.

A three-time winner on the DP World Tour, Bezuidenhout is scheduled to tee it up at the opening event of the Biltmore Championship before making a third appearance in the Presidents Cup the week after.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (99th)

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Earning his PGA Tour card via the DP World Tour in 2025, Neergaard-Petersen has slightly struggled with life on the circuit, registering a best finish at the team event of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where was T4th alongside Jacob Skov Olesen

Winning the Crown Australian Open on the DP World Tour in December, he has primarily plied his trade on the PGA Tour since, finishing in the 99th spot of the FedExCup standings.

Billy Horschel (100th)

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An eight-time winner on the PGA Tour, Horschel is one of the surprise names you'll find in danger of finishing outside the top 100, with the American enduring a mixed 2026.

Missing most of 2025 with injury, Horschel has made 14 cuts in 24 events this year, producing just one top 10 finish, which also came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Although he struggled in the early years, Horschel has been a PGA Tour member since 2010 but, with his exempt status running through until 2026, he'll want a few strong results in the Fall events to improve on his 100th spot.

Lucas Glover (101st)

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Another veteran in danger of finishing outside the top 100 is Glover, who has six PGA Tour wins, including the 2009 US Open.

Finishing 101st in the regulation season, the American managed back-to-back top five finishes at the John Deere Classic and ISCO Championship, but nine missed cuts puts him outside the top 100.

Earning his first PGA Tour card back in 2004, Glover is now 46 years old and might have one eye on the PGA Tour Champions circuit, which he will be eligible for in under four years.

Rasmus Hojgaard (107th)

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Although Hojgaard enjoyed some good results on the DP World Tour, highlighted by a T2nd at the Danish Golf Championship, he has struggled for form on the PGA Tour circuit.

Producing five missed cuts, a solo fourth at the Rocket Classic was his best result of the season, with the former Ryder Cupper 107th in the standings.

Opting to play the Biltmore Championship instead of the BMW PGA Championship, an event he's played since 2021, the Dane is obviously prioritizing his PGA Tour career as he looks to keep his full card for 2027.

Emiliano Grillo (109th)

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Claiming two career wins on the PGA Tour, the most recent of which came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, Grillo is needing a strong Fall series to keep his playing privileges next season.

Joining the PGA Tour over a decade ago, he's produced two top 10s in 2026, with eight missed cuts, including three in a row during May, meaning the Argentinean is 109th in the standings.

Marco Penge (112th)

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Penge was predicted to go far on the PGA Tour in his rookie season, but issues off the course means he finds himself well down the rankings.

Taking a break from the game in the middle of the season to help his physical and mental health, Penge still managed to earn a handful of top 20 finishes, including a T4th at the Valspar Championship.

Like Hojgaard, Penge has opted to tee it up at the Biltmore Championship instead of the BMW PGA Championship, meaning his mind is focused on improving his standing on the PGA Tour.

Mackenzie Hughes (118th)

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Despite being ranked 39th in the Official World Golf Rankings, Hughes' PGA Tour exempt status runs through until 2026, with the Canadian needing a good run in the FedExCup Fall.

A two-time winner on the circuit, he's earned just two top 10s this year, missing seven cuts in the process.

Like other players on this list, Hughes has been a PGA Tour member for a decade, earning his card in 2016. His most recent victory came in 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Matthieu Pavon (126th)

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Pavon burst on to the PGA Tour scene in 2024, claiming victory at the Farmers Insurance Open after earning his playing rights on the circuit via the DP World Tour.

Since then, the Frenchman has struggled for form and, following a poor 2025, he has only managed four top 25s this season, missing the cut in 10 of 20 starts.

Sat 126th in the standings, he won't even have conditional status on the PGA Tour for 2027 if he remains where he is, meaning he'll need some strong results over the coming months.

Chris Kirk (128th)

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A six-time winner on the PGA Tour, Kirk is another surprising name who finds himself outside the top 125, with the American struggling for form throughout the season.

Playing in 19 events, he has made the cut in 11 of them, registering a T8th finish at the Rocket Classic. Aside from the result, his only other top 30 came at The Players Championship, where he ended up T27th.

Claiming The Sentry back in 2024, that Signature Event gave him a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour but, with that running out in 2026, he'll need a strong FedExCup Fall to move back into the required places.

Haotong Li (133rd)

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The charismatic DP World Tour winner is a fan favorite but, during his rookie season on the PGA Tour, Li has struggled to find any form.

Claiming a T8th and T11th finish in his second and third events of the year, Li has gone on to miss 14 cuts, registering a best result of T32nd in that timeframe.

Sitting 133rd in the standings, the 31-year-old is opting to skip the DP World Tour's flagship event of the BMW PGA Championship and tee it up at the Biltmore Championship.

Erik Van Rooyen (146th)

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Van Rooyen has two wins on the PGA Tour, the most recent of which came at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship.

The South African's form has dropped in 2026, though, as Van Rooyen made just nine cuts in 20 starts, with just three top 25s meaning he finished well down the FedEx Cup standings.

Luke Clanton (148th)

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Clanton enjoyed an incredible amateur career that included two runner-up finishes at the John Deere Classic and RSM Classic.

Since turning professional, though, he's struggled to find his game and, following a poor season in 2025, he's unfortunately done the same in 2026, finishing the regulation season in 147th.

Earning a T5th at the Puerto Rico Open, Clanton missed four cuts in a row through July, with the young American missing 10 in total from 19 events.