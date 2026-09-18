Jon Rahm Finishes Dead-Last In Disastrous BMW PGA Championship Display

All golfers can have bad weeks, but golfers as good as Jon Rahm aren't supposed to return results like he has done at the BMW PGA Championship with the worst finish of his professional career.

Much has been made about Rahm's future with LIV Golf 2.0 still up in the air, and although he insisted it was not bothering him, his game at Wentworth suggested otherwise in a brute of a missed cut at Wentworth.

The two-time Major champion is set for his worst ever finish in a professional tournament as he matched some unwanted personal records after a torrid couple of days at the DP World Tour's flagship event.

An opening 78 on Thursday matched his highest ever score on the DP World Tour and second-worst of his entire pro career, and it didn't get too much better on Friday when could only improve by a shot with a 77.

That meant Rahm carded the worst 36-hole score of his career and left him propping up the leaderboard, dead last when he completed his day in what will be not only a missed cut but his worst ever finish.

He finished 21 shots behind leader Adam Scott in an event Rahm's had a sound record in - previously finished runner-up twice at along with a fourth.

Rahm managed just three birdies in 36 holes, with 10 bogeys and two doubles leading to his lowly 11-over total - a score that's almost incomprehensible for a player of Rahm's calibre.

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He was all over the place on Friday, finding bunkers at almost every turn, having a couple of stumbles in the sand and also hammering a tee shot out of bounds.

The Spaniard can be a furiously angry player, but he was reduced to wry smiles as the West Course at Wentworth got the better of him in emphatic fashion.

Rahm's previous worst finish was 122nd at the 2018 US Open but he's going to outdo even that as he sat 140th out of 140 in the field after he finished - set for just his fifth finish outside the top 100 during his 10-year career.

Is LIV Golf the problem for Jon Rahm?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rahm's form will lead to the inevitable shouts of LIV Golf affecting his form, and the current uncertainty about his future must be weighing on his mind somewhat.

It also has to be mentioned though that Rahm's wife Kelley is shortly expecting their fourth child, and even with three kids already in the family it's still a nervy time.

Rahm did finally challenge in a Major again this year, with his T2 at the PGA Championship his best finish since joining LIV Golf, and on the team tour he's been supreme and won the individual title in all three seasons he's competed in.

But generally he's not been the same Jon Rahm. At Wentworth this week, he shot 78 for just the sixth time in his career, but the third time in 2026 having matched that number at both The Masters and US Open.

Before this year his last 78 was at the 2021 Andalucia Masters so the big numbers this year have been more prevalent then at any period during these prime years - and it could be a worry.

Rahm, whose worst ever round was his 82 at the 2017 Players Championship, does have a lot going on right now and has plenty of reasons to be distracted, but not often do players like Rahm produce performances like this.

It will do nothing to stop talk that his LIV move has cost him.