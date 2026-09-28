Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Betting Tips: Baz Bids For A Third Winner This Month

When things are going well, they tend to go really well.

In July 2026 I picked a winner and four top-3 finishes in four events, but that red-hot form is surfacing once again.

Last week, I successfully tipped Matt Fitzpatrick to win the Open De France in this column, following similar success two weeks earlier with an incredible 11-shot victory from Shane Lowry at a big price.

Latest Videos From Golf Monthly Watch full video here:

Chasing a hat-trick of wins in September, I have doubled down my efforts and jumped head first into the data.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is often a tough one to call, with amateur participation and a three venue rotation, but I believe I have found two great value tips who boats plenty of worldwide wins on their respective resumes...

Tips by... Tips by... Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Golf Monthly Instruction Lead For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

Bazza's Best Bets

Best Bet: Alex Noren To Win @ BetMGM

I could quite easily have gone back-to-back on Matt Fitzpatrick here, after successfully tipping him to win the Open De France last week, but I decided to opt for a player at almost double the price.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, you've got to be a good putter. The famous three course rotation is made to play fairly easily, by its own lofty standards, in order to support the participation of amateurs.

That means that fairways are generally easy to hit, as are the relatively soft and fairly receptive greens, so it can turn into a putting contest.

Enter, Alex Noren. The Swede ranks 3rd for SG: Putting on the PGA Tour this season and has been playing some great golf.

He was 15th last time out, at Wentworth, but has also posted a 3rd place finish at the FedEx St. Jude and a 7th place finish at the Wyndham Championship in the last couple of months.

Noren has also played these courses well over the past few years, having finished runner-up in 2022 and twice 12th in the past five years. Noren has won in Scotland in his career already, and I wouldn't be surprised to see him go close again this week.

Alex Noren has a great record at this event (Image credit: Getty Images)

Best Value Bet: Sepp Straka @ BetMGM

This pick could easily have been Lagergren or Detry, but I went for Straka as he seems to be overpriced.

Straka hasn't been at his best in recent months, but in a DP World Tour field I cannot fathom how the four-time PGA Tour winner should be so big on the odds board.

Straka started 2026 on fire, banking a T2 at Pebble Beach (great correlation) and a T8 at The Players, but things have since gone quiet on the form front.

Still, Straka made it to the second FedEx Cup Playoff event this season and finished 15th last time out at the BMW PGA Championship - so there are encouraging signs.

Straka has some links golf pedigree, finishing 7th in Scotland a couple of years ago and runner-up at the 2023 Open Championship - so with things heading in the right direction this could be the time to jump on a player who has featured in the last two Ryder Cups.

Sepp Straka looks overpriced and has some great correlating form (Image credit: Getty Images)

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Picks

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only.

Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable).

Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Tips by... Tips by... Jonny Leighfield News Writer

Pick One: Robert MacIntyre To Win @ BetMGM



I don't tend to be a fan of picking champions to defend as there's often too much extracurricular activity involved, but I feel too strongly that MacIntyre's rivals (as it relates to the hot favorites) won't win that I think he's the best choice.

The left-hander appears to have recovered from that cyst he mentioned towards the end of the PGA Tour campaign and has produced two pretty good results in his past two starts - one of which was on a links course (T14th - Irish Open).

His numbers as it relates to all areas of his game have been solid as well this year while his body of work on links courses throughout his career makes me reasonably confident he will at least contend here in 2026.

Pick Two: Alejandro Del Rey To Win @ BetMGM

Picking an outsider this week has genuinely been the most challenging of the entire season, but I'm happy with Alejandro Del Rey as my sleeper pick at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The big-hitting Spaniard hasn't missed a cut since June and enters this event off the back of a T15th at the BMW Championship, so I'm hoping that's filled him with confidence.

Perhaps the clinching factor for me, though, is his record in Scotland.

In three Scottish Open appearances and two previous cracks at this, Del Rey has ended between 15th and 25th in four of them and was T60th in the other.

If he can produce a solid week with his irons, I'd expect him to build on that record with another top-20, perhaps.

Matt Cradock Social Links Navigation Staff Writer

Pick One: Robert MacIntyre To Win @ BetMGM



Since withdrawing from the FedEx St. Jude Championship, MacIntyre has produced some fine results, including a T7th at the BMW Championship, as well as a T14th at the Irish Open and a T10th at the BMW PGA Championship.



He comes into the week as defending champion, having won by four strokes in 2025. What's more, this is an event where past form plays a big part, noted by Tyrrell Hatton's three wins, as well Ryan Fox, who has a win and runner-up finishes.



Back on home soil, I really like MacIntyre's chances this week.

Pick Two: Jacob Skov Olesen To Win @ BetMGM

He may have missed the cut in his last start at the BMW PGA Championship, but prior to that he finished T7th at the Irish Open, T2nd at the British Masters and had two top 16s.



There's something about links golf that brings out the best in the Dane, who finished T5th in this event last year, thanks to rounds of 64, 70 and 70.



Both my picks are left-handers and, for me, I think they offer great value in a strong field this week.

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Tipping Record

In 2026, the betting panel have been taking part in the Golf Monthly Tipster Challenge.

At present, Baz leads the way thanks to three winning tips, three runner-ups, four third-place finishes and a total of 11 top-5s.

Jonny chases in second, with two wins, a runner-up pick and a series of third place finishes, while Elliott currently occupies the bronze medal position.

Matt has some work to do in order to catch the pack, but Matt had a good week at the BMW PGA Championship and the Open De France, so expect a late charge from Mr. Cradock.

All still to play for, as the winner receives a round of golf at a top-100 course of their choice!

Before, I share the full breakdown of points - a quick recap of the format.

Each player picks two golfers per week, one favorite (any odds) and one outsider (must be 40/1 or +4000+)

Points are awarded based on the selection's finishing position. So, if McIlroy finishes second, the tipster gets two points. If he finishes 45th, he gets 45 points.

The tipster with the lowest number of points at the end of the DP World Tour season 2026 is the winner.

Tipsters cannot pick the same golfer more than three times in the season and picks must be submitted before the first ball is hit (penalty for late picks).

GM Tipster Challenge 1st: Baz - 1171 2nd: Jonny - 1310 3rd: Elliott - 1411 4th: Matt - 1673 (Points inclusive of FedEx Open De France 2026)