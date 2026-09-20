BMW PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?

The BMW PGA Championship prize money payout is among the biggest on offer throughout the entire DP World Tour season

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Rory McIlroy during the BMW PGA Championship
Rory McIlroy was one of many in contention with 18 holes to play
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The BMW PGA Championship is drawing to a close after some exceptional golf at a picture-perfect Wentworth.

One of the best fields of the season has given the tens of thousands who attended full value for their money and created a 54-hole leaderboard which could see any number of players ultimately reign supreme at the DP World Tour's flagship event.

In fact, no fewer than 20 players were within four shots of the lead with one round to play, although it was Filippo Celli and Manuel Elvira out in front on 13-under-par.

Manuel Elvira during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth

Manuel Elvira co-led with Filippo Celli after Moving Day

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some of the biggest names in the field were also in contention, including Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann, Adam Scott and JJ Spaun.

There is a $9 million tournament purse to be shared out among those who made the cut.

Then there are 8,000 Race to Dubai points and 2,000 Ryder Cup points up for grabs, with 1,335 Race to Dubai points and 335 Ryder Cup qualification points heading the way of the champion.

But as far as money goes, the player who succeeds Alex Noren as champion will scoop an initial $1.53 million before various factors reduce how much they ultimately end up seeing in their bank account.

Alex Noren with the BMW PGA Championship trophy

Alex Noren won the title 12 months ago

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After that, if someone finishes in solo second place then they will pick up a very handsome check for just a shade under $1 million.

Given this is the joint-second-highest payout of the year, behind only the DP World Tour Championship, anyone who ends the week inside the top-22 has a chance of walking away with a six-figure payday while those who finish among the back-markers at 'Burma Road' should be looking at in excess of $15,000.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 BMW PGA Championship before ties are taken into account. This list will be updated in full upon the conclusion of the event.

BMW PGA Championship Prize Money Breakdown

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,530,000

2nd

$990,000

3rd

$567,000

4th

$450,000

5th

$381,600

6th

$315,000

7th

$270,000

8th

$225,000

9th

$201,600

10th

$180,000

11th

$165,600

12th

$154,800

13th

$144,900

14th

$137,700

15th

$132,300

16th

$126,900

17th

$121,500

18th

$116,100

19th

$111,600

20th

$108,000

21st

$104,400

22nd

$101,700

23rd

$99,000

24th

$96,300

25th

$93,600

26th

$90,900

27th

$88,200

28th

$85,500

29th

$82,800

30th

$80,100

31st

$77,400

32nd

$74,700

33rd

$72,000

34th

$69,300

35th

$66,600

36th

$63,900

37th

$62,100

38th

$60,300

39th

$58,500

40th

$56,700

41st

$54,900

42nd

$53,100

43rd

$51,300

44th

$49,500

45th

$47,700

46th

$45,900

47th

$44,100

48th

$42,300

49th

$40,500

50th

$38,700

51st

$36,900

52nd

$35,100

53rd

$33,300

54th

$31,500

55th

$30,600

56th

$29,700

57th

$28,800

58th

$27,900

59th

$27,000

60th

$26,100

61st

$25,200

62nd

$24,300

63rd

$23,400

64th

$22,500

65th

$21,600

66th

$20,700

67th

$19,800

68th

$18,900

69th

$18,000

70th

$17,100
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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