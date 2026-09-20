The BMW PGA Championship is drawing to a close after some exceptional golf at a picture-perfect Wentworth.

One of the best fields of the season has given the tens of thousands who attended full value for their money and created a 54-hole leaderboard which could see any number of players ultimately reign supreme at the DP World Tour's flagship event.

In fact, no fewer than 20 players were within four shots of the lead with one round to play, although it was Filippo Celli and Manuel Elvira out in front on 13-under-par.

Manuel Elvira co-led with Filippo Celli after Moving Day (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some of the biggest names in the field were also in contention, including Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann, Adam Scott and JJ Spaun.

There is a $9 million tournament purse to be shared out among those who made the cut.

Then there are 8,000 Race to Dubai points and 2,000 Ryder Cup points up for grabs, with 1,335 Race to Dubai points and 335 Ryder Cup qualification points heading the way of the champion.

But as far as money goes, the player who succeeds Alex Noren as champion will scoop an initial $1.53 million before various factors reduce how much they ultimately end up seeing in their bank account.

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Alex Noren won the title 12 months ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

After that, if someone finishes in solo second place then they will pick up a very handsome check for just a shade under $1 million.

Given this is the joint-second-highest payout of the year, behind only the DP World Tour Championship, anyone who ends the week inside the top-22 has a chance of walking away with a six-figure payday while those who finish among the back-markers at 'Burma Road' should be looking at in excess of $15,000.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 BMW PGA Championship before ties are taken into account. This list will be updated in full upon the conclusion of the event.

BMW PGA Championship Prize Money Breakdown