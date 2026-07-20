Southern Guards GC Confirm Captain Louis Oosthuizen's Replacement For LIV Golf UK

After a break of more than a month, LIV Golf returns this week with its annual visit to the UK, with the event coming from JCB Golf & Country Club for the third consecutive year.

There, a host of big names will compete for the title, including defending champion Joaquin Niemann, who beat Bubba Watson by three a year ago.

However, we already know one high-profile player who won’t be making his way to Europe for the event is Southern Guards GC captain Louis Oosthuizen, with the South African struggling with a back injury.

The star confirmed he wouldn’t be appearing a week ago, when he also announced his withdrawal from the Major he won in 2010, The Open.

As a result, a replacement has been sought, with the team announcing on social media that fellow South African Martin Vorster will take his place, writing: “Southern Guards GC welcome another South African into the line-up this week as Martin Vorster steps in for captain Louis Oosthuizen at @liv_golfleague UK. Welcome to the team, Martin!”

Southern Guards GC welcome another South African into the line-up this week as Martin Vorster steps in for captain Louis Oosthuizen at @livgolf_league UKWelcome to the team, Martin! 🇿🇦🦏🇿🇦 #golf #livgolf pic.twitter.com/1DYsGYuxEMJuly 20, 2026

Vorster, who is ranked 584th in the world, turned professional in 2021, and has spent the bulk of his career playing on the Sunshine Tour.

He claimed his first victory on the circuit in March at the season-closing Courier Guy Playoffs: DNi Tour Championship.

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In recent weeks, he has made several starts on the HotelPlanner Tour, including finishing T2 at the Swiss Challenge in June.

Vorster's appearance for Southern Guards GC marks his LIV Golf debut.

Following his withdrawal from The Open and LIV Golf UK, Oosthuizen wrote on social media: “Not the update I was hoping to share.

Louis Oosthuizen hasn't played since LIV Golf Andalucia (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Unfortunately, due to a back injury, I've had to make the difficult decision to withdraw from both The Open Championship and LIV Golf's JCB event.

"It's incredibly disappointing to miss two events I always look forward to, but my priority now is to focus on my recovery and make sure I'm fully fit before returning to competition.

"Thank you to everyone for the support and kind messages. I'll be backing the Southern Guards from afar and look forward to being back out there as soon as I can."

Oosthuizen's last appearance came at LIV Golf Andalucia, where he withdrew before the final round.