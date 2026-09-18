Patrick Reed's BMW PGA Championship Cut Short As Race To Dubai Leader Forced To Withdraw
Patrick Reed had to withdraw from the BMW PGA Championship due to a wrist injury, giving Rory McIlroy the chance to take the lead in the Race To Dubai
Race To Dubai leader Patrick Reed was forced to withdraw from the BMW PGA Championship during his second round at Wentworth.
Reed had already had a disastrous start to his second round on the West Course, as he opened up with a triple bogey seven on the first hole and went on to make two more doubles.
The American was an amazing nine over after just eight holes before things got even worse on the ninth following another wayward tee shot into the left rough.
Reed may have hit a tree root or other object as he hacked his ball out as the club came flying out of his hands with him in obvious pain.
The 2018 Masters champion was feeling both his left shoulder and left wrist but opted to try to continue. However, after hitting his tee shot on the 10th he decided he could not carry on.
Reed swapped his card with his partners and called over a buggy to shuttle him off the course to no doubt get treatment on what will be a worrying injury.
As Reed held a lead of just under 900 points from Rory McIlroy in the race to become European No.1 - McIlroy is going for a record-equalling eighth title while Reed wants to be just the second American to top the rankings.
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"It would mean a lot," Reed said of winning the Race To Dubai - having led the way since February.
"I've always prided myself as being an American that consistently comes over and shows support to this tour."
Reed said ahead of the tournament that he's looking forward to battling it out with McIlroy for the Race To Dubai title.
"Any time I get to go play against Rory, it's always fun because that means you get to play some amazing golf," said Reed. "With his record and just kind of his resume that he has, he's a champion.
"He's been a champion a ton of times and he's one of those guys that if you go up against the best, you're going to have to take him and Scottie on."
Reed stretched his lead over McIlroy thanks to finishing second at the Amgen Irish Open, but now the Northern Irishman could overtake him with a top two finish at Wentworth.
"I'd love to give myself a chance again," said McIlroy earlier this week. "Last week wasn't a great week for me in terms of the overall points. Patrick had a good week, and I didn't have such a great week.
"I'm going to have to try to make up for that this week."
All eyes will now be on Reed and the news of how serious his injury is, with still plenty of events left in the season for the Race To Dubai title to be won and lost.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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