'It Probably Doesn't Help Me At All If I'm Honest' - Max Homa Wishes He Said Less During Interviews, But Admits He's Not Going To Change
The American explained why he is often so transparent in the press room after both good and bad rounds following a sublime Friday at the PGA Championship
Max Homa is known for many things, such as world-class golfing ability, his cutting sense of humor which helps him roast the swings of amateur players on social media, and his absolute transparency while being interviewed.
Following a brilliant response to his opening-day 73 at the 2025 PGA Championship, Homa admitted he was not looking to change any of those, especially not his open nature when a microphone is under his nose.
The 34-year-old from Burbank, California comfortably made it through to the weekend at Quail Hollow thanks to an outstanding seven-under 64 on Friday. Afterwards, Homa was asked whether his open nature in the press room helps in clearing his mind after a day's play and aids him in kicking on next time he plays.
Homa's answer was typically honest. He said: "No, it probably doesn't help me at all if I'm being honest. I don't know, I grew up a fan of sports, as so many are, and I always found... like interviews and things to be so thought-provoking as a fan to get a little insight.
"Like I said, we are entertainers, and without the fans, we would be just playing golf with some buddies. Yeah, I just try to be myself.
"Yeah, sometimes I wish I would probably keep some things in, but at the end of the day, we owe a lot to them. It's not so hard to be transparent. It doesn't hurt me in any way."
Earlier in his interview, the six-time PGA Tour winner broke down his performance at Quail Hollow and explained how his past six rounds have all felt really positive, even if the results haven't always backed that up.
Round two of the PGA Championship produced six birdies, an eagle and one bogey compared to two birdies, two bogeys and a double on Thursday.
Yet, according to Homa, he didn't do an awful lot differently. He explained: "I played quite similarly to yesterday. It was a lot easier. There's like no wind. Just scored better, made a couple long putts. Hit a drive randomly to a foot and chipped it.
"Yesterday I played awesome. I felt like I had really good control. I just couldn't really get the ball close to the hole, didn't pull the right club a lot, and had a poor finish.
"It was kind of in a way nice to be able to play in the morning and just get to go immediately because I knew the game was good. Didn't know I was going to shoot 7-under, but I will take it."
Such a score might have been quite unlikely for Homa a matter of weeks ago, before he paid a visit to swing coach, John Scott shortly after The Masters.
Homa revealed that he told Scott that his swing felt "foreign" to him and that the aim - as far as the World No.78 was concerned - was to move more like he did in 2022-23.
Following "an absurd" number of practice balls and plenty of constructive support from Scott, Homa now feels like he has his swing under far greater control again.
Pulling no punches in his assessment of the journey he has been on with Scott in recent weeks and months, Homa said: "It's been difficult because I felt like I was so broken, and whatever the swing change was going to be was going to be some grand thing, like something I've never done before.
"We were just not finding anything in this range session. Everything he says makes sense and it's very right, but it didn't feel like me. It was close to the positions and everything was on what I wanted to do, but I just said I want to try to do it this way and just let me know if that looks okay.
"It was immediately like, we're going to do that, and let's just work off of that as like the template. So it was hard for me because... I've been very lucky, like working with John and working with Mark, they're brilliant people, and you listen to brilliant people, but at some point you have to maybe get in there and just say, 'hey, this technically might be right, but it doesn't feel like I'm going to be able to do this.'
"[John] was really great at that and kind of ebbing off of that a little bit. Like I said, it feels more like me. It looks more like when I swung at my best, I think."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
