Phil Mickelson Suffers Short Game Meltdown After Taking Four Shots To Get Out Of Bunker At PGA Championship

If you were to list the golfers with the best ever short game, chances are Phil Mickelson would be near the top of that list.

The six-time Major winner has produced some incredible moments with his short game throughout his long career. However, on Friday at the PGA Championship, the 54-year-old endured an uncharacteristic moment.

Mickelson just took 4 shots to get out of a green side bunker. Dang pic.twitter.com/DT1P2MxsVoMay 16, 2025

Playing the par 4 12th, Lefty put his tee shot into the greenside bunker and, after four birdies in five holes, you would fancy him to get up-and-down for a fifth.

This would not be the case, though, as not only did Mickelson keep his first shot in the bunker, but also his second and third in a bizarre moment that made club golfers feel a little bit better about themselves.

Eventually, at his fourth attempt, Mickelson did get the ball out of the bunker, but a subsequent three-putt meant a quadruple bogey eight, ruining all the early hard work that had put him in with a small chance of making the cut at Quail Hollow.

Mickelson during his second at the PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

To be fair to Mickelson, he did go on to birdie the par 3 13th to get to level-par for his round, with Mickelson two-under for his six hole stretch, despite the quadruple bogey eight.

Famously, Mickelson claimed the PGA Championship back in 2021 at Kiawah Island and, in the process, became the oldest Major winner in golf's history.

Carding an eight-over-par first round of 79 on Thursday, it was always going to be an uphill battle for Mickelson on Friday, especially as the LIV Golfer arrived at the course on Wednesday evening.

Sitting one-over through five holes for his second round, Lefty did go on a stunning run of birdies, but the quadruple bogey meant he would miss a fifth PGA Championship cut of his career.