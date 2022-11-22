Augusta National Completes 13th Hole Extension
Eureka Earth has published a new image that shows the newly lengthened Azalea
Back in September stunning aerial image from Eureka Earth appeared to confirm that the lengthening of Augusta National’s famous 13th hole, Azalea, had been completed. Now, another image from the organisation shows the tee box significantly further back than it had been on the famous par five.
Rumours that the 13th would be lengthened have been prevalent for several years following Augusta National’s purchase of land from neighbouring Augusta National Country Club back in 2017. Nevertheless, it would be several years before work began to extend the hole.
The 11th and 15th holes were lengthened in time for the 2022 Masters, which raised some eyebrows given many considered the 13th to be the most in need of a redesign. That's because Azalea has been a source of controversy for some time, with suggestions that it favours the big hitters, and some even opting to drive over the trees to cut the corner and give them an advantage.
Finally, in June, it appeared the issue was being addressed while the course was closed during the hot summer months. Eureka Earth publishing an image that appeared to show the 13th being lengthened, with work on a new teeing ground take place around 40 yards further back. The following month, further images showed diggers cutting a path through the trees as work progressed. The most recent update had been in September, with an image showing the work appearing to be complete. Now, Eureka Earth has posted its latest image, dated 19 November, which shows the newly lengthened hole in pristine condition with the course in use.
The work on the hole, which had previously been 510 yards, will now ensure that, for some players, a new approach will be needed at next year’s Masters.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
