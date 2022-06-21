Is Augusta National Finally Lengthening The 13th Hole?
The famous par-5 known as Azalea looks like it might finally be getting longer
New images from Eureka Earth show that Augusta National has dug up the 13th hole, and it looks like we might finally see one of the world's most famous par-5s lengthened.
The sweeping dogleg-left, which signals the end of Amen Corner, has been a controversial subject in recent years and a key talking point in golf's distance debate following the likes of Bubba Watson and Bryson DeChambeau driving it over the corner.
Bubba famously hit a wedge into the par-5 during the final round of his victory in 2014, with DeChambeau leaving himself just 124 yards into the green during the November 2020 Masters.
The hole had traditionally been a good drive and something like a 1-iron for the world's best players in decades gone by but the strategic test of the hole has changed significantly in recent times and has now turned into a fairway wood, mid-iron hole for the longest of players.
The club bought the land behind the 13th tee from neighbouring Augusta Country Club in 2017 and there were talks from Augusta National that it was to build a ring road around the course. Well, images from Eureka Earth now show the course, which closes during the hot Georgia summer months, has begun work on what looks like a new teeing ground.
“The fact that players are hitting middle to short irons into that hole is not really how it was designed," Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said at this year's tournament.
The 13th, named 'Azalea' measures 510 yards and the new 'tee' looks like it could be some 30 yards back. If the works are indeed a new teeing area, it would mean the hole measures somewhere between 530-550 yards. Crucially, it would ensure that players can't cut the corner of the hole and therefore would see it go back to being played as it was designed to be played.
