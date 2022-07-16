New Images Show Augusta's 13th Is Finally Being Lengthened
The famous par-5 could look a little different when next year's Master rolls around
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It's a change that's been years in the making and it finally appears that Augusta National's famous par-5 13th is getting a makeover, new images have revealed.
Measuring 510 yards, the hole named 'Azalea' is shorter than a lot of modern par-4s, with the best players in the world regularly reducing it to a drive and a short iron when The Masters rolls around each year.
Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley admitted that's "not really how it was designed" ahead of the 2022 edition and images posted by Eureka Earth show that work is underway to build a new tee set further back into the trees.
A post shared by Eureka Earth®️ (@eurekaearth) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
The club bought the land behind the 13th tee from neighbouring Augusta Country Club in 2017, with talks emerging that the the plan was to build a ring road around the famous layout. Instead, the diggers have rolled in to carve a path through the trees which looks set to add some 40 yards to one of the game's most revered holes.
More importantly than the additional length, though, the change would make it harder for the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and the other power hitters to launch it over the trees and cut the corner. Instead, as of next year, the game's best could face the prospect of taking on Rae's Creek and the other myriad pitfalls with a long iron. Some, if we're lucky, might even need to reach for some timber.
They could, of course, just lay up, but where's the fun in that.
The Green Jackets tend to remain quite tight-lipped about any changes made to the course, so make sure to follow Eureka Earth on Twitter (opens in new tab)and Instagram to keep up with the latest developments from Augusta National.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
-
-
Hot Mic Catches Hilarious Lowry And Thomas Exchange
After Thomas smashed his tee shot at the 18th, Lowry came out with a humorous dig regarding the American's drive from the previous day
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Woods Opens Up On 'Pretty Neat' Moment With Rory McIlroy
On an emotional day at the 150th Open Championship, Rory McIlroy showed a touching moment of respect to Tiger
By Matt Cradock • Published