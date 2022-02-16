Augusta National Reveals Course Changes For 2022 Masters

Even though it’s still a couple of months away, anticipation for the first Major of the year, The Masters, is building. However, when play gets under way on 4 April at the Augusta National, the players can expect some key differences to the legendary course. Changes to the 11th and 15th holes mean that the course will be 35 yards longer than last year, with White Dogwood and Firethorn lengthening by 15 and 20 yards, respectively. This increases the overall distance of the course from 7,475 yards to 7,510 yards. The 11th was already a long par 4 with a tee shot playing downhill and left to right, and a pond to the left of the green. Meanwhile, the par 5 15th is at least as challenging, this time with a pond in front of the green. That extra length now makes going for the green in two even harder than it already was.

News that the holes were undergoing changes broke last year with spectacular images captured by Eureka Earth showing the extent of the renovations. However, perhaps most surprising is that there’s still no word on a change to the 13th. The famous dogleg left on the par 5, in an area of the course known as Amen Corner, offers a distinct advantage for the game’s biggest hitters, as they can cut the corner – and hopefully their overall score. Indeed, outspoken American Bryson DeChambeau, known for his booming drives, said in 2020 that the par 72 course played more like a par 67 for him. He said: "I'm looking at it as a par 67 for me because I can reach all the par fives in two, no problem. If the conditions stay the way there are, that's what I feel like par is for me."

Nevertheless, a change to the hole’s length by some 25-50 yards is expected sooner rather than later. Augusta National purchased land from Augusta Country Club in 2017, offering scope to carry out the work. However, in April 2019, Augusta National Chairman Frank Ridley spoke of his reluctance to make changes too soon, saying: “While there’s no hesitation on my part or historically on the part of Augusta National to make changes that are necessary, Amen Corner is a sacred place in the world of golf. I am hesitant to move too quickly in that regard.”

However, imagery from Google Earth the following year showed that a service road was being built on the land behind the tee to suggest a change was imminent, while last year, the Eureka Earth images showed that work of some kind was being carried out on Azalea. For now, though, the changes to the 11th and 15th mean that for the players teeing off at this year’s Masters, their rounds will be slightly longer, and, depending on strategy, potentially more challenging.