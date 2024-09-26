Presidents Cup Scores And Live Updates: USA Take Control On Day 1 At Royal Montreal

Refresh

HENLEY AND SCHEFFLER'S GAME IS GETTING VERY TASTY Henley has just put his approach at the par 4 ninth to eight feet. Henley and Scheffler lead by one hole after successive birdies from Tom Kim but both the Internationals have come up short with their approaches. USA are looking good to go two up with Scheffler also 18 feet away in two.

USA TAKE THE LEAD IN THE BOTTOM MATCH Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay are now leading in the bottom match after Burns made a four with an up and down at the par 5 sixth.

TOM KIM GETTING FIRED UP Kim has just fired himself up and the internationals with a birdie putt from 24 feet on the eighth, leaving Henley and Scheffler to try to respond from about half the distance which they fail to do and this match is back to USA one up. Controversially the Internationals have gone straight to the ninth tee while USA are still putting. Tom Kim is fired up 🔥@JoohyungKim0621 cuts the lead to 1UP thru 8 @PresidentsCup. pic.twitter.com/aR51mYO7TGSeptember 26, 2024

PENDRITH TAKES HIS MATCH BACK TO ALL SQUARE More good putting from Taylor Pendrith on the par 5 sixth where he has made a par against Bradley and Clark to ensure the Internationals trail by just one hole.

DRAMA BETWEEN 'FRIENDS' KIM AND SCHEFFLER AT THE SEVENTH Tom Kim made a birdie on the par 3 seventh but then pal and fellow Dallas resident Scheffler responded and celebrated after following him for a two. USA duo Scheffler and Henley remain two up in the third match. Bringing the energy ⚡️⚡️ Tom Kim makes. Scottie Scheffler answers. pic.twitter.com/31S9zkM7z4September 26, 2024

CANTLAY CONVERTS HIS BIRDIE PUTT TO MAKE HIS MATCH LEVEL The bottom match is now level after Cantlay converted his birdie putt at the par 3 fifth.

ADAM SCOTT PUTS HIM AND MIN WOO LEE BACK INFRONT Scott has just birdied the par 4 eighth to put the Internationals one up in the second match.

Patrick Cantlay looking to strike back in bottom match Patrick Cantlay has drilled an iron in close at the par 3 fifth with a nine foot birdie putt to come as he and Sam Burns look to get their game back to level against Connors and Matsuyama.

FINAU AND SCHAUFFELE ONE UP AT THE TURN Finau and Schauffele look a fine pairing and made two birdies apiece on the front nine. They are one up at the turn after Schauffele made par on the ninth to match Jason Day.

SCHEFFLER AND HENLEY MOVE TWO UP Scheffler and Henley are looking strong against Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott after Henley's birdie at the par 5 sixth won the hole.

DRAMA AT THE PAR 3 SEVENTH AS MORIKAWA WINS HOLE Despite Adam Scott being in close for a birdie putt, the Australian failed to follow Morikawa in at the par 3 seventh and the second match is now tied.

SCHEFFLER SPINS A WEDGE IN CLOSE AT THE PAR 5 SIXTH Scheffler is pushing to extend his one up lead with Henley after spinning a wedge in close at the par 5 sixth against Sungjae Im and Tom Kim.

ADAM SCOTT STIFFS A WEDGE AT THE PAR 3 SEVENTH Scott is in close to six feet at the short par 3 seventh with the international side , who are one up, enjoying some momentum. The USA pairing are also on the green but Morikawa and Theegala are 12 feet and 20 feet away respectively.

MIN WOO LEE'S BIRDIE PUTS THE INTERNATIONALS AHEAD Min Woo Lee has just won the par 5 sixth with a birdie four as Morikawa and Theegala then failed to chip in for the half. The International pairing of Lee and Scott are now one up.

Corey Conners enjoying plenty of support Canadian Corey Conners has started well in Montreal where he and partner Hideki Matsuyama are one up through three holes against Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay. Burns just putted in for birdie but Matsuyama walked his birdie putt in from about 12 yards for the half to keep his pairing ahead. Hideki walks it in 👊@CoreConn / @HidekiOfficial_ are 1UP thru 3 @PresidentsCup. pic.twitter.com/ncU1IFn7ReSeptember 26, 2024

SCHEFFLER MAKES A PAR AT THE PAR 3 FIFTH World No.1 Scheffler has been playing second fiddle to partner Russell Henley in the third match but has just contributed on the par 3 fifth with a three before Sungjae Im followed him in for a half. USA remain one up in this third match out.

CHIP in MAGIC FROM AN ON THE SEVENTH The top match remains all square despite An chipping in the hole for a birdie two on the seventh but Finau makes a half with his putt for a two. Trading birdies 🐦🐦 Finau/Schauffele and An/Day are tied thru 7 @PresidentsCup. pic.twitter.com/I4IvS8U2nVSeptember 26, 2024

COOL PUTTING FROM PENDRITH ON THE third Taylor Pendrith has just made a clutch par putt on the third for a half to ensure the international side remain just one down in the third match after Wyndham Clark was in for four already.

Second match also remains halved after pars on the par 3 fifth Adam Scott has followed Collin Morikawa into the hole for a par 3 on the 5th and the second match is all squared too.

BIRDIE ON THE SIXTH FOR Byeong Hun An WHO HALVES WITH Xander Schauffele The top match remains all square after birdies on the par 5 sixth for Xander Schauffele and Ben An.

MATCH FIVE UNDERWAY AS ALL MATCHES NOW ON THE COURSE Cantlay becomes only the second American from ten players to miss the fairway on the first, but Sam Burns safely finds the short grass. In what is becoming a theme, both Matsuyama and Conners miss the fairway. Advantage to the U.S already.

US TAKE THE LEAD IN MATCH FOUR Bradley rolls in a 10ft birdie putt on the 1st to take the lead over the Internationals. This has not been a good start for the hosts.

TOM KIM IN HIS ELEMENT Tom Kim doing Tom Kim things. And we LOVE to see it. #IntlTeam pic.twitter.com/UN71tMdHczSeptember 26, 2024 Kim was arguably the star of the show in the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow, stealing the show as a rookie. He was quite the showman, as expected, upon his arrival to the first tee. He and partner Im would lose the opening hole.

MATCH FOUR UNDERWAY This is a recurring theme, as Taylor Pendrith misses the fairway off the first tee after both Americans find the fairway. His partner Bezuidenhout is safely in the short grass however, albeit a decent distance behind Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark.

MORE RED ON THE BOARD AS HENLEY BIRDIES THE FIRST After Im's birdie try lipped out, Presidents Cup rookie Russell Henley drops in a 12ft birdie putt on the opening hole to steal an early lead for himself and Scottie Scheffler.

THEEGALA MISSED CHANCE TO MOVE TO 2UP A slippy birdie putt down the hill on the 2nd slides by for Theegala. He misses the 12ft effort but remains 1UP alongside Morikawa.

MATCH THREE UNDERWAY Arguably the match of the day on paper, Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley find the fairway with their drives in their match against Tom Kim and Ben An. Kim is the only man to miss a fairway. Early signs could be worrying for the International team, who have missed a number of fairways already, unlike their opponents. If they have any chance of winning the cup, they'll have to hit more fairways - it's hard to make birdies from the rough.

EARLY LEAD FOR USA IN MATCH TWO Morikawa rolls in a 20ft birdie putt on the first for the USA. Min Woo Lee cannot match him from a similar distance as the visitors take the lead in match two.

SCHAUFFELE WINS THE SECOND HOLE WITH BIRDIE After zipping a wedge in to 3ft, Schauffele wins the second hole for the USA. He and Finau are back to AS against Byeong Hun An and Jason Day.

MATCH TWO UNDERWAY Sahith Theegala and Collin Morikawa take on Min Woo Lee and veteran Adam Scott in game number two, and all but Scott find the fairway off the first tee. Scott missed his drive long and right in a similar position to Schauffele in match one. He'll have a trampled down lie in the rough but may have trees in his way to the green.

JASON DAY WALKS IN A LONG BIRDIE PUTT ON THE FIRST! One hole, one early walk-in birdie for @JDayGolf.@PresidentsCup | @IntlTeam pic.twitter.com/4P5vT04mYuSeptember 26, 2024 Jason Day does an early walk as his 25ft birdie putt drops in on the 1st. It left Xander Schauffele a 12ft putt to half the hole with birdies but he misses low. The International Team draw first blood in Canada.

MACKENZIE HUGHES SHOTGUNNING BEERS ON THE FIRST TEE Who did it better—Mackenzie Hughes or Justin Thomas? pic.twitter.com/jnGzq56mPGSeptember 26, 2024 Back on the tee, Mackenzie Hughes was down on one knee downing a can of Stella Artrois, much to the enjoyment of the fans. As you can imagine, he isn't playing today...

SCHAUFFELE SPINS ONE INSIDE 10FT ON NO.1 Xander's tee shot was so wayward he got the advantage of the trampled down rough where the spectators were standing. He lands one 25ft past the hole and spins it back to inside 10ft. Finau, An and Day are all also safely aboard the green with An having the best look at birdie from around 20ft.

MATCH ONE IS GO! After Finau's booming drive, the remaining three players all miss the fairway. Schauffele's drive leaks well right of the fairway whilst Jason Day finds lush rough to the left. An finds the lighter rough right of the fairway and should have a decent lie for his approach.

THE PRESIDENTS CUP IS UNDERWAY! Golf balls are in the air in Canada! Tony Finau sends a driver up the middle of the fairway to get the match underway!

THE BATTLE FOR THE CUP BEGINS SHORTLY The opening match is set to tee off around 11.35am local time in Canada, so just under 10 minutes time. One of Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele will hit the opening tee shot to kick start their match against the International's Jason Day and Byeong Hun An

MEET TEAM INTERNATIONAL Ladies and gentlemen, the 2024 @IntlTeam!Mesdames et Messieurs, l’équipe internationale de 2024.#PresidentsCup | #IntlTeam pic.twitter.com/JMWaZ2tZ2bSeptember 26, 2024 Led by Mike Weir in his home country, here are the twelve players representing the International team.

MEET TEAM USA Here they come, the 2024 U.S. Team!Les voilà, l’Équipe des États-Unis de 2024.#PresidentsCup | #USTeamPC pic.twitter.com/rCQBqvOYYiSeptember 26, 2024 Here is the side selected by Jim Fuyrk for the trip north of the border.

HELLO AND WELCOME! (Image credit: Getty Images) Welcome to live updates from the 2024 Presidents Cup. The United States will look to defend the title they won at Quail Hollow two years ago, but the International side will be looking to spring a surprise upset for their first cup victory since 1998 - 26 years ago!