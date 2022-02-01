AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Prize Money - What's Up For Grabs At The Iconic Venue

The PGA Tour moves to the world-famous Pebble Beach this week, with a hefty tournament purse up for grabs

After a thrilling playoff finale at the Farmers Insurance Open, the PGA Tour carries on its 'California Swing' with the iconic AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, an event which comprises the world's best golfers, actors and entertainers.

Staged over three of the Monterey Peninsula’s premier golf courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, and Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course. The tournament gives spectators and TV audiences some of the best views and holes in golf.

Jack Nicklaus even once stated that "if he only had one more round of golf to play, he would choose to play it at Pebble Beach". That's how iconic the event and venue is to the 18-time Major champion.

This year, Daniel Berger returns to defend his title, with the likes of Patrick Cantlay, an in-form Jason Day, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Jordan Spieth looking to claim the trophy. Along with the professionals, there are also appearances from some huge celebrities, with Andy Garcia, Macklemore, Bill Murray and Canelo Álvarez just some of the big names participating in the event.

As well as an iconic venue, there is also a huge tournament purse, with an increase of $900,000 putting the overall prize money to a whopping $8.7 million. The player that finishes first will pocket a cool $1.57 million for his efforts. Check out the full tournament prize money breakdown below.

Position Prize Money
1st$1,566,000
2nd$948,300
3rd$600,300
4th$426,300
5th$356,700
6th$315,375
7th$293,625
8th$271,875
9th$254,475
10th$237,075
11th$219,675
12th$202,275
13th$184,875
14th$167,475
15th$158,775
16th$150,075
17th$141,375
18th$132,675
19th$123,975
20th$115,275
21st$106,575
22nd$97,875
23rd$90,915
24th$83,955
25th$76,995
26th$70,035
27th$67,425
28th$64,815
29th$62,205
30th$59,595
31st$56,985
32nd$54,375
33rd$51,765
34th$49,590
35th$47,415
36th$45,240
37th$43,065
38th$41,325
39th$39,585
40th$37,845
41st$36,105
42nd$34,365
43rd$32,625
44th$30,885
45th$29,145
46th$27,405
47th$25,665
48th$24,273
49th $23,055
50th$22,359
51st$21,837
52nd$21,315
53rd$20,967
54th$20,619
55th$20,445
56th$20,271
57th$20,097
58th$19,923
59th$19,749
60th$19,575
61st$19,401
62nd$19,227
63rd$19,053
64th$18,879
65th$18,705

WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE 2022 AT&T PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM?

The tournament purse is $8.7 million, with the winner claiming just over $1.5 million for his efforts. The PGA Tour has seen a huge rise in prize money for the 2021-22 season and this event is no different, with a $900,000 increase from the previous season.

See more

WHO WON THE 2021 AT&T PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM?

Last year, Daniel Berger produced a stunning eagle at the famous 18th hole to secure a fourth PGA Tour title. The 30-foot putt proved crucial, as he claimed a two-shot victory over Maverick McNealy, with overnight leader, Jordan Spieth, unable to hang onto his position at the top of the table.

WHO WILL BE PLAYING IN THE 2022 AT&T PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM?

Berger returns for 2022, as does Spieth and McNealy. As well as the trio, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay, Jason Day and Justin Rose also feature. This year, the event will be missing a number of big names. This is due to players choosing to play the Saudi International, which also gets underway on Thursday.

