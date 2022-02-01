AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Prize Money - What's Up For Grabs At The Iconic Venue
The PGA Tour moves to the world-famous Pebble Beach this week, with a hefty tournament purse up for grabs
After a thrilling playoff finale at the Farmers Insurance Open, the PGA Tour carries on its 'California Swing' with the iconic AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, an event which comprises the world's best golfers, actors and entertainers.
Staged over three of the Monterey Peninsula’s premier golf courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, and Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course. The tournament gives spectators and TV audiences some of the best views and holes in golf.
Jack Nicklaus even once stated that "if he only had one more round of golf to play, he would choose to play it at Pebble Beach". That's how iconic the event and venue is to the 18-time Major champion.
This year, Daniel Berger returns to defend his title, with the likes of Patrick Cantlay, an in-form Jason Day, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Jordan Spieth looking to claim the trophy. Along with the professionals, there are also appearances from some huge celebrities, with Andy Garcia, Macklemore, Bill Murray and Canelo Álvarez just some of the big names participating in the event.
As well as an iconic venue, there is also a huge tournament purse, with an increase of $900,000 putting the overall prize money to a whopping $8.7 million. The player that finishes first will pocket a cool $1.57 million for his efforts. Check out the full tournament prize money breakdown below.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,566,000
|2nd
|$948,300
|3rd
|$600,300
|4th
|$426,300
|5th
|$356,700
|6th
|$315,375
|7th
|$293,625
|8th
|$271,875
|9th
|$254,475
|10th
|$237,075
|11th
|$219,675
|12th
|$202,275
|13th
|$184,875
|14th
|$167,475
|15th
|$158,775
|16th
|$150,075
|17th
|$141,375
|18th
|$132,675
|19th
|$123,975
|20th
|$115,275
|21st
|$106,575
|22nd
|$97,875
|23rd
|$90,915
|24th
|$83,955
|25th
|$76,995
|26th
|$70,035
|27th
|$67,425
|28th
|$64,815
|29th
|$62,205
|30th
|$59,595
|31st
|$56,985
|32nd
|$54,375
|33rd
|$51,765
|34th
|$49,590
|35th
|$47,415
|36th
|$45,240
|37th
|$43,065
|38th
|$41,325
|39th
|$39,585
|40th
|$37,845
|41st
|$36,105
|42nd
|$34,365
|43rd
|$32,625
|44th
|$30,885
|45th
|$29,145
|46th
|$27,405
|47th
|$25,665
|48th
|$24,273
|49th
|$23,055
|50th
|$22,359
|51st
|$21,837
|52nd
|$21,315
|53rd
|$20,967
|54th
|$20,619
|55th
|$20,445
|56th
|$20,271
|57th
|$20,097
|58th
|$19,923
|59th
|$19,749
|60th
|$19,575
|61st
|$19,401
|62nd
|$19,227
|63rd
|$19,053
|64th
|$18,879
|65th
|$18,705
WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE 2022 AT&T PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM?
The tournament purse is $8.7 million, with the winner claiming just over $1.5 million for his efforts. The PGA Tour has seen a huge rise in prize money for the 2021-22 season and this event is no different, with a $900,000 increase from the previous season.
Eagle for the win! Daniel Berger walks off in style at Pebble Beach. pic.twitter.com/z6nuIq2FykFebruary 14, 2021
WHO WON THE 2021 AT&T PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM?
Last year, Daniel Berger produced a stunning eagle at the famous 18th hole to secure a fourth PGA Tour title. The 30-foot putt proved crucial, as he claimed a two-shot victory over Maverick McNealy, with overnight leader, Jordan Spieth, unable to hang onto his position at the top of the table.
WHO WILL BE PLAYING IN THE 2022 AT&T PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM?
Berger returns for 2022, as does Spieth and McNealy. As well as the trio, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay, Jason Day and Justin Rose also feature. This year, the event will be missing a number of big names. This is due to players choosing to play the Saudi International, which also gets underway on Thursday.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
