AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Prize Money - What's Up For Grabs At The Iconic Venue

After a thrilling playoff finale at the Farmers Insurance Open, the PGA Tour carries on its 'California Swing' with the iconic AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, an event which comprises the world's best golfers, actors and entertainers.

Staged over three of the Monterey Peninsula’s premier golf courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, and Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course. The tournament gives spectators and TV audiences some of the best views and holes in golf.

Jack Nicklaus even once stated that "if he only had one more round of golf to play, he would choose to play it at Pebble Beach". That's how iconic the event and venue is to the 18-time Major champion.

This year, Daniel Berger returns to defend his title, with the likes of Patrick Cantlay, an in-form Jason Day, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Jordan Spieth looking to claim the trophy. Along with the professionals, there are also appearances from some huge celebrities, with Andy Garcia, Macklemore, Bill Murray and Canelo Álvarez just some of the big names participating in the event.

An aerial shot of Pebble Beach. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as an iconic venue, there is also a huge tournament purse, with an increase of $900,000 putting the overall prize money to a whopping $8.7 million. The player that finishes first will pocket a cool $1.57 million for his efforts. Check out the full tournament prize money breakdown below.

Position Prize Money 1st $1,566,000 2nd $948,300 3rd $600,300 4th $426,300 5th $356,700 6th $315,375 7th $293,625 8th $271,875 9th $254,475 10th $237,075 11th $219,675 12th $202,275 13th $184,875 14th $167,475 15th $158,775 16th $150,075 17th $141,375 18th $132,675 19th $123,975 20th $115,275 21st $106,575 22nd $97,875 23rd $90,915 24th $83,955 25th $76,995 26th $70,035 27th $67,425 28th $64,815 29th $62,205 30th $59,595 31st $56,985 32nd $54,375 33rd $51,765 34th $49,590 35th $47,415 36th $45,240 37th $43,065 38th $41,325 39th $39,585 40th $37,845 41st $36,105 42nd $34,365 43rd $32,625 44th $30,885 45th $29,145 46th $27,405 47th $25,665 48th $24,273 49th $23,055 50th $22,359 51st $21,837 52nd $21,315 53rd $20,967 54th $20,619 55th $20,445 56th $20,271 57th $20,097 58th $19,923 59th $19,749 60th $19,575 61st $19,401 62nd $19,227 63rd $19,053 64th $18,879 65th $18,705

WHO WON THE 2021 AT&T PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM?

Last year, Daniel Berger produced a stunning eagle at the famous 18th hole to secure a fourth PGA Tour title. The 30-foot putt proved crucial, as he claimed a two-shot victory over Maverick McNealy, with overnight leader, Jordan Spieth, unable to hang onto his position at the top of the table.

WHO WILL BE PLAYING IN THE 2022 AT&T PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM?

Berger returns for 2022, as does Spieth and McNealy. As well as the trio, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay, Jason Day and Justin Rose also feature. This year, the event will be missing a number of big names. This is due to players choosing to play the Saudi International, which also gets underway on Thursday.