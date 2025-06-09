Asterisk Talley Withdraws From Women’s Amateur Championship After Suffering Broken Toe
Amateur World No.16 Asterisk Talley has been forced to withdraw from the The 122nd Women’s Amateur Championship, revealing she has broken her toe
Asterisk Talley has been forced to withdraw from The 122nd Women’s Amateur Championship, with the American revealing she has broken her toe just a day out from the tournament.
Playing in the ShopRite LPGA Classic last week, finishing in a share of 38th place, Talley took to Instagram on Monday, posting a story that read: "Rough day. Started out breaking my toe in the hotel this morning.
"Couldn't snap out of it. In need of some serious R&R, so going to have to withdraw from the British Am."
Ranked 16th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, Talley has been in fine form over the past 18 months, finishing second at the US Women's Amateur Championship and US Girls' Junior Championship last year.
In 2025, she claimed victory at the Hilton Grand Vacations ANNIKA Invitational and the Fortinet Girls Invitational, with Talley finishing runner-up at the Augusta National Women's Amateur, holing out for eagle at the first hole in the final round.
The 16-year-old had been among the favorites at The Women’s Amateur Championship, which takes place from the 10 - 15th June at Nairn Golf Club in Scotland.
A number of Curtis Cup players will be present in the field, as Catherine Park, Farah O’Keefe, Jasmine Koo and Anna Davis, who won the Augusta National Women's Amateur in 2022, are set to play.
Beth Coulter, Hannah Darling and Patience Rhodes, who were part of the victorious GB&I Curtis Cup team in 2024, are also listed in the field, where four of the world’s top 10 and six of the top 20 are featuring.
Format-wise, it will be 36 holes of stroke play on the Tuesday and Wednesday, with the top 64 advancing.
From there, it will be knockout match play from Thursday to Sunday and the winner will not just win the trophy, but a spot at the AIG Women’s Open, US Women’s Open, Amundi Evian Championship and the Augusta National Women's Amateur.
Last year, Melanie Green triumphed over Scotland’s Lorna McClymont at Portmarnock, with previous winners including Leona Maguire, Celine Boutier, Georgia Hall, Anna Nordqvist and Carlota Ciganda.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
