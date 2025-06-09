Asterisk Talley has been forced to withdraw from The 122nd Women’s Amateur Championship, with the American revealing she has broken her toe just a day out from the tournament.

Playing in the ShopRite LPGA Classic last week, finishing in a share of 38th place, Talley took to Instagram on Monday, posting a story that read: "Rough day. Started out breaking my toe in the hotel this morning.

"Couldn't snap out of it. In need of some serious R&R, so going to have to withdraw from the British Am."

(Image credit: Getty Images/Instagram: @atalleygolfer)

Ranked 16th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, Talley has been in fine form over the past 18 months, finishing second at the US Women's Amateur Championship and US Girls' Junior Championship last year.

In 2025, she claimed victory at the Hilton Grand Vacations ANNIKA Invitational and the Fortinet Girls Invitational, with Talley finishing runner-up at the Augusta National Women's Amateur, holing out for eagle at the first hole in the final round.

The 16-year-old had been among the favorites at The Women’s Amateur Championship, which takes place from the 10 - 15th June at Nairn Golf Club in Scotland.

Catherine Park is the lowest ranked player in the field, sitting seventh in the amateur rankings (Image credit: Getty Images)

A number of Curtis Cup players will be present in the field, as Catherine Park, Farah O’Keefe, Jasmine Koo and Anna Davis, who won the Augusta National Women's Amateur in 2022, are set to play.

Beth Coulter, Hannah Darling and Patience Rhodes, who were part of the victorious GB&I Curtis Cup team in 2024, are also listed in the field, where four of the world’s top 10 and six of the top 20 are featuring.

Format-wise, it will be 36 holes of stroke play on the Tuesday and Wednesday, with the top 64 advancing.

From there, it will be knockout match play from Thursday to Sunday and the winner will not just win the trophy, but a spot at the AIG Women’s Open, US Women’s Open, Amundi Evian Championship and the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Last year, Melanie Green triumphed over Scotland’s Lorna McClymont at Portmarnock, with previous winners including Leona Maguire, Celine Boutier, Georgia Hall, Anna Nordqvist and Carlota Ciganda.