Augusta National Women’s Amateur Winners: Where Are They Now?

It's not just the professional circuit where there are prestigious tournaments to be won, with most pros claiming historic amateur events while they rose up through the ranks.

Although it was only founded in 2019, you could argue that the Augusta National Women's Amateur is one of the biggest titles in the women's game, with it providing players the opportunity to win around one of the most iconic courses in golf.

During it's short time, there have been multiple winners of the tournament that takes place the week before The Masters, with some going on to forge impressive careers.

In 2019, Jennifer Kupcho claimed the inaugural event and, along with the American, Tsubasa Kajitani, Anna Davis, Rose Zhang and Lottie Woad have also added their names to the roll of honor.

Below, we take a look at where the previous winners are in terms of their careers and how they have dealt with the Augusta National success.

2019 - Jennifer Kupcho

Having fired rounds of 68, 71 and 67 to win the Augusta National Women's Amateur, Kupcho has, arguably, been the biggest success story since securing the title.

Winning by four strokes, the American turned professional shortly after her victory, having enjoyed an incredible amateur career that included the 2018 NCAA Division I Golf Championship and 34 weeks as the World No.1 amateur.

Turning professional, Kupcho finished runner-up at that year's Evian Championship, but she would have to wait three years to put her name on a professional title; however, it was certainly worth the wait.

Firing rounds of 66, 70, 64 and 74, Kupcho claimed her first pro win and maiden Major title at the Chevron Championship. The two shot victory opened the floodgates and, that year, she won the Meijer LPGA Classic and Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in a one month stretch.

Along with the individual wins, Kupcho played in the 2021, 2023 and 2024 Solheim Cups, winning in 2024. During that time, the Major winner also ranked inside the world's top 10.

2021 - Tsubasa Kajitani

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to COVID, it returned in 2021 and, at the event, it was Kajitani who claimed the title in a playoff against Emilia Migliaccio.

The victory was the start of a Japanese double at Augusta National as, just one week later, Hideki Matsuyama became the first player from Japan to win The Masters.

Following on from the victory, we believe that Kajitani has remained an amateur and plays/played for Seminole State.

Looking at the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Kajitani claimed victory at the 2023 Mercer Invitational, firing rounds of 69, 66 and 73 to secure a seven shot victory. She also played in the 2022 and 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur, but was unable to replicate her 2021 success.

2022 - Anna Davis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As of writing, Davis is the youngest winner of the Augusta National Women's Amateur, claiming the title at the age of just 16.

Currently, the left-hander is still an amateur, but her stock has grown considerably since the victory at Augusta National, with Davis playing in Major championships and winning some big amateur titles.

She won the 2023 Junior Orange Bowl International and Junior Invitational at Sage Valley and, along the way, played in multiple Junior Solheim Cups and the Curtis Cup in 2024.

Major-wise, Davis missed the cut at the 2022 and 2023 US Women's Open, as well as the 2022 AIG Women's Open. However, she did make the cut at the 2022 Evian Championship.

Playing as an Auburn Tiger at Auburn University, Davis has registered a number of college wins and is predicted to go far in the professional game, if/when she decides to turn pro.

2023 - Rose Zhang

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zhang came into the 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur as the heavy favorite and, despite a final round 76, the then Amateur World No.1 overcame Jenny Bae in a playoff.

It's well documented what Zhang achieved as an amateur, claiming the 2020 US Women's Amateur and the NCAA Division I Championship in 2022 and 2023. What's more, she held the World No.1 spot for 141 weeks, which is the longest in history.

Shortly after her ANWA victory, she turned professional and, incredibly, she became the first player to win on her professional debut on the LPGA Tour since 1951, claiming the Mizuho Americas Open in a playoff against none other than Kupcho.

Winning the Cognizant Founders Cup in 2024, Zhang has registered top 10s in three of the five Major championships. She has also featured in two Solheim Cups, including the US' victory in 2024, where she was undefeated during the week with a 4-0-0 record.

2024 - Lottie Woad

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The most recent winner, Woad, is yet to turn professional, but has continued her incredible run of form after securing the Augusta National Women's Amateur in 2024.

Following the victory, where Woad birdied three of her final four holes to do so, the Englishwoman reached the World Amateur No.1 spot in June 2024, where she has remained ever-since.

Having been named as the first ever English winner of the Mark H. McCormack Medal, Woad finished inside the top 10 at AIG Women's Open, claiming low amateur honors in the process.

Part of Florida State University, Woad has also registered a number of collegiate wins and was part of the victorious Team GB&I Curtis Cup team in 2024, holding a 1-1-3 record for the week.

Notable Names

It's not just the winners who have gone on to forge impressive careers after competing in the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Along with Kupcho, Yuka Saso finished third in the event in 2019 and, since then, has claimed two US Women's Open titles in 2021 and 2024. In fact, the 2023 US Women's Open winner, Allisen Corpuz, has also played in multiple ANWA events.

In terms of LPGA Tour winners who featured in the amateur event, there is Linn Grant, Grace Kim, Andrea Lee, Alexa Pano, Maja Stark and Jeeno Thitikul, while 14 Ladies European Tour winners have also played in the ANWA.