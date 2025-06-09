Meijer LPGA Classic Prize Money Payout 2025
The latest event on the LPGA Tour comes from Michigan, where Lilia Vu defends her title and the chance to claim a big first prize
The LPGA Tour heads to Blythefield Country Club in Michigan where another eye-catching purse is available.
Like the 2024 edition of the tournament, players are competing for an overall purse of $3m. Last year, Lilia Vu defeated Grace Kim and Lexi Thompson in a playoff for her fifth LPGA Tour win and the first prize of $450,000, and that’s what this week’s champion will earn too.
There’s a sizeable consolation for the runner-up, who will earn $282,976, while everyone finishing in the top six is in line for a payout of more than $100,000.
It’s not the first time $3m has been the available purse this season, either, with the LPGA Black Desert Championship and the Mizuho Americas Open also offering the figure.
As usual, it’s not just financial rewards that are on the table, with world ranking points to claim, while 500 Race to the CME Globe points will be awarded to the winner.
Below is the prize money payout for the Meijer LPGA Classic.
Meijer LPGA Classic Prize Money Payout
Position
Prize Money
1st
$450,000
2nd
$282,976
3rd
$205,279
4th
$158,799
5th
$127,816
6th
$104,576
7th
$87,534
8th
$76,690
9th
$76,690
10th
$68,944
11th
$58,097
12th
$54,223
13th
$50,815
14th
$47,717
15th
$44,928
16th
$42,449
17th
$40,282
18th
$38,422
19th
$36,873
20th
$35,633
21st
$34,395
22nd
$33,154
23rd
$31,916
24th
$30,675
25th
$29,592
26th
$28,508
27th
$27,421
28th
$26,337
29th
$25,253
30th
$24,324
31st
$23,394
32nd
$22,464
33rd
$21,534
34th
$20,604
35th
$19,831
36th
$19,056
37th
$18,283
38th
$17,507
39th
$16,731
40th
$16,112
41st
$15,493
42nd
$14,874
43rd
$14,252
44th
$13,634
45th
$13,169
46th
$12,704
47th
$12,239
48th
$11,774
49th
$11,309
50th
$10,844
51st
$10,536
52nd
$10,225
53rd
$9,914
54th
$9,606
55th
$9,295
56th
$8,984
57th
$8,676
58th
$8,365
59th
$8,058
60th
$7,747
61st
$7,593
62nd
$7,436
63rd
$7,282
64th
$7,128
65th
$6,971
Who Are The Star Names In The Meijer LPGA Classic?
One of the players in the field is defending champion Lilia Vu. Her victory a year ago marked her fifth LPGA Tour title, but she has yet to win since. She has come close, including placing runner-up in the Ford Championship in March, but ahead of next week’s Major, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, she will be eager to successfully defend her title here.
Vu beat Grace Kim and Lexi Thompson in a playoff a year ago, and they also play, while another former champion participating is Leona Maguire, who won in 2023. Brooke Henderson, who has won the tournament twice, also plays. Mirim Lee, who won in 2014, is in the field too.
The highest-ranked player in the field is Haeran Ryu, who is fifth in the world. Hannah Green won three times last year, but is still looking for her first this season, and she also plays, along with more big names including Yin Joung Ko and Celine Boutier.
Where Is The Meijer LPGA Classic?
The Meijer LPGA Classic is being held at Blythefield Country Club in Michigan. The course opened in 1928, and has hosted the tournament since its inception in 2014. It was also the venue for the PGA Tour event the Western Open in 1961, which was won by Arnold Palmer.
Who Is Playing In The Meijer LPGA Classic?
Some of the world’s best players are in the field, including defending champion Lilia Vu. The two players she beat last year also, Grace Kim and Lexi Thompson, also play. Other former winners of the event also in the field include Leona Maguire and Brooke Henderson.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
