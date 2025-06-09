Meijer LPGA Classic Prize Money Payout 2025

The LPGA Tour heads to Blythefield Country Club in Michigan where another eye-catching purse is available.

Like the 2024 edition of the tournament, players are competing for an overall purse of $3m. Last year, Lilia Vu defeated Grace Kim and Lexi Thompson in a playoff for her fifth LPGA Tour win and the first prize of $450,000, and that’s what this week’s champion will earn too.

There’s a sizeable consolation for the runner-up, who will earn $282,976, while everyone finishing in the top six is in line for a payout of more than $100,000.

It’s not the first time $3m has been the available purse this season, either, with the LPGA Black Desert Championship and the Mizuho Americas Open also offering the figure.

As usual, it’s not just financial rewards that are on the table, with world ranking points to claim, while 500 Race to the CME Globe points will be awarded to the winner.

Below is the prize money payout for the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Meijer LPGA Classic Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $450,000 2nd $282,976 3rd $205,279 4th $158,799 5th $127,816 6th $104,576 7th $87,534 8th $76,690 9th $76,690 10th $68,944 11th $58,097 12th $54,223 13th $50,815 14th $47,717 15th $44,928 16th $42,449 17th $40,282 18th $38,422 19th $36,873 20th $35,633 21st $34,395 22nd $33,154 23rd $31,916 24th $30,675 25th $29,592 26th $28,508 27th $27,421 28th $26,337 29th $25,253 30th $24,324 31st $23,394 32nd $22,464 33rd $21,534 34th $20,604 35th $19,831 36th $19,056 37th $18,283 38th $17,507 39th $16,731 40th $16,112 41st $15,493 42nd $14,874 43rd $14,252 44th $13,634 45th $13,169 46th $12,704 47th $12,239 48th $11,774 49th $11,309 50th $10,844 51st $10,536 52nd $10,225 53rd $9,914 54th $9,606 55th $9,295 56th $8,984 57th $8,676 58th $8,365 59th $8,058 60th $7,747 61st $7,593 62nd $7,436 63rd $7,282 64th $7,128 65th $6,971

Who Are The Star Names In The Meijer LPGA Classic?

Leona Maguire won the tournament in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the players in the field is defending champion Lilia Vu. Her victory a year ago marked her fifth LPGA Tour title, but she has yet to win since. She has come close, including placing runner-up in the Ford Championship in March, but ahead of next week’s Major, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, she will be eager to successfully defend her title here.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Vu beat Grace Kim and Lexi Thompson in a playoff a year ago, and they also play, while another former champion participating is Leona Maguire, who won in 2023. Brooke Henderson, who has won the tournament twice, also plays. Mirim Lee, who won in 2014, is in the field too.

Lexi Thompson finished runner-up in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The highest-ranked player in the field is Haeran Ryu, who is fifth in the world. Hannah Green won three times last year, but is still looking for her first this season, and she also plays, along with more big names including Yin Joung Ko and Celine Boutier.

Where Is The Meijer LPGA Classic? The Meijer LPGA Classic is being held at Blythefield Country Club in Michigan. The course opened in 1928, and has hosted the tournament since its inception in 2014. It was also the venue for the PGA Tour event the Western Open in 1961, which was won by Arnold Palmer.