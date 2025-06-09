Meijer LPGA Classic Prize Money Payout 2025

The latest event on the LPGA Tour comes from Michigan, where Lilia Vu defends her title and the chance to claim a big first prize

Lilia Vu with the Meijer LPGA Classic trophy
Lilia Vu is the defending champion

The LPGA Tour heads to Blythefield Country Club in Michigan where another eye-catching purse is available.

Like the 2024 edition of the tournament, players are competing for an overall purse of $3m. Last year, Lilia Vu defeated Grace Kim and Lexi Thompson in a playoff for her fifth LPGA Tour win and the first prize of $450,000, and that’s what this week’s champion will earn too.

There’s a sizeable consolation for the runner-up, who will earn $282,976, while everyone finishing in the top six is in line for a payout of more than $100,000.

It’s not the first time $3m has been the available purse this season, either, with the LPGA Black Desert Championship and the Mizuho Americas Open also offering the figure.

As usual, it’s not just financial rewards that are on the table, with world ranking points to claim, while 500 Race to the CME Globe points will be awarded to the winner.

Below is the prize money payout for the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Meijer LPGA Classic Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$450,000

2nd

$282,976

3rd

$205,279

4th

$158,799

5th

$127,816

6th

$104,576

7th

$87,534

8th

$76,690

9th

$76,690

10th

$68,944

11th

$58,097

12th

$54,223

13th

$50,815

14th

$47,717

15th

$44,928

16th

$42,449

17th

$40,282

18th

$38,422

19th

$36,873

20th

$35,633

21st

$34,395

22nd

$33,154

23rd

$31,916

24th

$30,675

25th

$29,592

26th

$28,508

27th

$27,421

28th

$26,337

29th

$25,253

30th

$24,324

31st

$23,394

32nd

$22,464

33rd

$21,534

34th

$20,604

35th

$19,831

36th

$19,056

37th

$18,283

38th

$17,507

39th

$16,731

40th

$16,112

41st

$15,493

42nd

$14,874

43rd

$14,252

44th

$13,634

45th

$13,169

46th

$12,704

47th

$12,239

48th

$11,774

49th

$11,309

50th

$10,844

51st

$10,536

52nd

$10,225

53rd

$9,914

54th

$9,606

55th

$9,295

56th

$8,984

57th

$8,676

58th

$8,365

59th

$8,058

60th

$7,747

61st

$7,593

62nd

$7,436

63rd

$7,282

64th

$7,128

65th

$6,971

Who Are The Star Names In The Meijer LPGA Classic?

Leona Maguire takes a shot at the Riviera Maya Open

Leona Maguire won the tournament in 2023



One of the players in the field is defending champion Lilia Vu. Her victory a year ago marked her fifth LPGA Tour title, but she has yet to win since. She has come close, including placing runner-up in the Ford Championship in March, but ahead of next week’s Major, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, she will be eager to successfully defend her title here.

Vu beat Grace Kim and Lexi Thompson in a playoff a year ago, and they also play, while another former champion participating is Leona Maguire, who won in 2023. Brooke Henderson, who has won the tournament twice, also plays. Mirim Lee, who won in 2014, is in the field too.

Lexi Thompson takes a shot at the US Women's Open

Lexi Thompson finished runner-up in 2024



The highest-ranked player in the field is Haeran Ryu, who is fifth in the world. Hannah Green won three times last year, but is still looking for her first this season, and she also plays, along with more big names including Yin Joung Ko and Celine Boutier.

Where Is The Meijer LPGA Classic?

The Meijer LPGA Classic is being held at Blythefield Country Club in Michigan. The course opened in 1928, and has hosted the tournament since its inception in 2014. It was also the venue for the PGA Tour event the Western Open in 1961, which was won by Arnold Palmer.

Who Is Playing In The Meijer LPGA Classic?

Some of the world’s best players are in the field, including defending champion Lilia Vu. The two players she beat last year also, Grace Kim and Lexi Thompson, also play. Other former winners of the event also in the field include Leona Maguire and Brooke Henderson.

