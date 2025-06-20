Club Pro Disqualified From KPMG Women's PGA Championship After 15-Over 87

South Florida teaching pro, Heather Angell suffered an administration error that resulted in her disqualification from the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Thursday.

The 45-year-old - making her second appearance at this Major after debuting in 2017 - signed for a 14-over 86 at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, only to be ejected from the championship after breaching Rule 3.3b(3).

Having finished fifth at the 2024 LPGA Professionals Championship to earn a spot on the 2025 Corebridge Financial Team, Angell returned her scorecard with a number on a hole lower than she made.

Angell actually recorded a bogey six on the par-5 16th hole, however, the 2021 and 2024 South Florida PGA Southwest Teacher of the Year mistakenly marked down a five.

Her correct overall total was a 15-over 87 thanks to nine bogeys and three doubles, which would have left the director of instruction at the Golf Club at Fiddler’s Creek in Naples, Florida second last on the leaderboard after 18 holes.

Angell played professionally between 2003 and 2019 on the LPGA Tour, Symetra Tour and Canadian Women's Tour, with notable achievements including a win at the 2012 Ohio Women’s Open and second place at 2012 Maryland Women’s Open.

Hailing from Winston Salem, the North Carolina native attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, obtaining a BA in Marketing and Advertising before securing a Master's degree in Sport Management from High Point University, NC.

While Angell will no longer be a part of the third women's Major of the season, Jeeno Thitikul is hoping to remain out in front through the remaining three days.

The World No.2's putter was on fire as she holed almost 200 feet of putts in round one to lead by a stroke on four-under-par.

Jeeno Thitikul leads the way after round one (Image credit: Getty Images)

Minjee Lee is second on three-under while World No.1, Nelly Korda battled to an even-par start days after revealing she had suffered a minor neck injury during practice.

The leading member of the Corebridge Financial Team is Lancaster, Ohio's Allie White on three-over-par. The University of North Carolina alum carded five bogeys but two birdies to stay on track to make the cut.