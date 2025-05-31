Despite Having To Use A Competitor's Set Of Golf Clubs, This Tour Pro Remains In US Women's Open Contention
Amari Avery endured a wild start to the US Women's Open, with the American forced to use a set of golf clubs from her fellow player, Gabriela Ruffels
Featuring in her third US Women's Open, it's certainly been a chaotic week for Amari Avery, who had to borrow golf clubs after a mishap on Friday.
According to reports, Avery was forced into using a set of golf clubs belonging to fellow USC player Gabriela Ruffels, after Avery's boyfriend accidently took the wrong set to his own competition on Friday morning.
An unfortunate situation led to Amari Avery having to play her second round at the U.S. Women's Open with Gabriela Ruffels' set of clubs. pic.twitter.com/zEvOkTq6X9May 30, 2025
According to NBC's Gavin Aurilia, someone attempted to break into Avery's accommodation on Thursday, which forced the pair to move hotels.
After doing so, Avery's partner then headed to a golf event of his own, but it soon transpired that he had picked up the wrong travel bag.
In fairness to Avery's boyfriend, both Amari and her partner have the same travel bag, but that left Avery scrambling for a set of clubs for her second round at Erin Hills.
Eventually, the 20-year-old managed to secure a similar set from Ruffels, who had teed off in the morning wave on Friday, missing the cut after rounds of 73 and 78.
Both Ruffels and Avery are represented by the same management company and use similar TaylorMade clubs and, after borrowing them, Ruffels posted a picture of Avery on her story with the caption: "Bless my clubs pls."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
In terms of her round, Avery sits level-par through 16 holes before play was suspended due to darkness. The American had carded a one-under 71 on Thursday and, starting on the back nine, managed to move to three-under for the event after birdies at the 14th and 15th.
Bogeying the third and sixth, she's one-under for the event and seven back of Mao Saigo. Thankfully, for Avery, the clubs are heading back to Wisconsin and should be in play on Saturday morning.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Chiara Tamburlini Facts: 10 Things To Know About The LET Pro
Chiara Tamburlini has taken to professional golf like an established star, with a series of wins – here are 10 things to know about her
-
Nelly Korda Brushes Off Missed Two-Foot Putt To Move Into US Women's Open Contention
The World No.1 carded a five-under 67 in the second round, and could even afford a blip at the 15th as she moved into contention at Erin Hills
-
Nelly Korda Shrugs Off Missed Two-Foot Putt To Move Into US Women's Open Contention
The World No.1 carded a five-under 67 in the second round, and could even afford a blip at the 15th as she moved into contention at Erin Hills
-
US Women’s Open Prize Money Payout 2025
The second women’s Major of the year offers the largest purse in the women’s game, with the winner set for a potentially life-changing payout
-
Wait, Didn’t Lexi Thompson Retire? Her 2025 Schedule Doesn't Seem Like It
Lexi Thompson is playing at the US Women's Open this week - her fifth tournament of the year despite her "retirement" at the end of last season
-
US Women's Open TV & Streaming: How To Watch Golf's Second Major Of 2025 At Erin Hills
Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, Lilia Vu among the big names at Erin Hills this week – here's all the information on how to watch the US Women's Open online and on TV.
-
US Women's Open Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
Some world-class groupings have been confirmed for the opening two rounds at Erin Hills - here are the details
-
Lydia Ko Reveals YouTube Golf Formed Key Part Of Her Early US Women's Open Preparation
The three-time Major winner admitted she has been watching Bryan Bros content in order to understand more about Erin Hills prior to the US Women's Open
-
'I Wonder How Many Groups Are Going To Be On The Tee Box?' - Nelly Korda Fears Slow Play Issues At The US Women's Open
The World No.1 claimed that Erin Hills will test every facet of her game, with Korda pinpointing one particular green to look out for at the US Women's Open
-
Lexi Thompson Set For 19th-Consecutive US Women’s Open… At The Age Of 30!
Lexi Thompson's incredible run of consecutive appearances in the US Women's Open will stretch to 19 at Erin Hills, despite only being 30