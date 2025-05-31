Despite Having To Use A Competitor's Set Of Golf Clubs, This Tour Pro Remains In US Women's Open Contention

Featuring in her third US Women's Open, it's certainly been a chaotic week for Amari Avery, who had to borrow golf clubs after a mishap on Friday.

According to reports, Avery was forced into using a set of golf clubs belonging to fellow USC player Gabriela Ruffels, after Avery's boyfriend accidently took the wrong set to his own competition on Friday morning.

An unfortunate situation led to Amari Avery having to play her second round at the U.S. Women's Open with Gabriela Ruffels' set of clubs. pic.twitter.com/zEvOkTq6X9May 30, 2025

According to NBC's Gavin Aurilia, someone attempted to break into Avery's accommodation on Thursday, which forced the pair to move hotels.

After doing so, Avery's partner then headed to a golf event of his own, but it soon transpired that he had picked up the wrong travel bag.

In fairness to Avery's boyfriend, both Amari and her partner have the same travel bag, but that left Avery scrambling for a set of clubs for her second round at Erin Hills.

Avery during her second round at the US Women's Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eventually, the 20-year-old managed to secure a similar set from Ruffels, who had teed off in the morning wave on Friday, missing the cut after rounds of 73 and 78.

Both Ruffels and Avery are represented by the same management company and use similar TaylorMade clubs and, after borrowing them, Ruffels posted a picture of Avery on her story with the caption: "Bless my clubs pls."

In terms of her round, Avery sits level-par through 16 holes before play was suspended due to darkness. The American had carded a one-under 71 on Thursday and, starting on the back nine, managed to move to three-under for the event after birdies at the 14th and 15th.

Bogeying the third and sixth, she's one-under for the event and seven back of Mao Saigo. Thankfully, for Avery, the clubs are heading back to Wisconsin and should be in play on Saturday morning.