Catherine Park Facts: 16 Things To Know About The American Golfer
USC Trojan Catherine Park is one of America's most promising female golfers, get to know her life and golf career so far better...
Catherine Park is one the game's most promising players, with the University of South California star sitting high in the in World Amateur Golf Ranking and featuring on the 2024 US Curtis Cup team.
Get to know her better with these facts...
Catherine Park facts:
1. Park is from Irvine, California, in the southern suburbs of Los Angeles.
2. Her parents are both Korean, and were both successful athletes. Her mother Seo Hyang-soon became Korea's first ever Olympic gold medallist at the LA 1984 Games, winning the archery competition, while her father Park Kyung-ho also won gold in judo at the 1986 Asian Games in Seoul.
3. Her brother, Sean, played basketball professionally in Korea.
4. Her older sister, Victoria, formerly played on the Epson Tour (LPGA feeder).
5. Park won the 2019 AJGA Se Ri Park Junior Championship at Sand Canyon Country Club with a score of six-under-par for a three-stroke victory.
6. She was a two-time AJGA All-American.
7. She made her way into the 2022 US Women's Amateur after shooting 67 to take co-medalist honors at the Las Posas GC qualifier just north of LA and Thousand Oaks.
8. At the age of 18, she qualified for her first Major at the 2022 US Women's Open at Pine Needles, after co-medalling at Pauma Valley GC with a score of four-under-par.
9. She once again qualified for the 2024 US Women's Open at Lancaster CC after shooting 10-under-par in qualifying. She went on to share low amateur honors with Asterisk Talley and Megan Schofill.
10. She enrolled at the University of South California in 2022, where she majors in business administration.
11. She shares the same swing coach, George Pinnell, as Rose Zhang.
12. In her freshman year at USC, Park finished T2nd in the 2023 NCAA Division 1 Championship, one stroke back of Stanford's Zhang.
13. In her freshman year she won three titles including the Pac-12 Championship and the Stanford Intercollegiate.
14. She represented the USA at the 2024 Curtis Cup at Sunningdale, where she won 1.5 points from four matches.
15. Also in her freshman year, she broke the USC records for most rounds at par or better (23) and stroke average (70.94).
16. She finished T30th in her Augusta National Women's Amateur debut in 2024.
|From
|Irvine, California
|Height
|5'5"
|College
|University of South California
Catherine Park wins
- 2019 AJGA Se Ri Park Junior Championship
- 2024 Stanford Intercollegiate
- 2024 Silverado Showdown
- 2024 Pac-12 Championship
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
