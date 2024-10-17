Catherine Park Facts: 16 Things To Know About The American Golfer

Catherine Park is one the game's most promising players, with the University of South California star sitting high in the in World Amateur Golf Ranking and featuring on the 2024 US Curtis Cup team.

Get to know her better with these facts...

Catherine Park facts:

1. Park is from Irvine, California, in the southern suburbs of Los Angeles.

2. Her parents are both Korean, and were both successful athletes. Her mother Seo Hyang-soon became Korea's first ever Olympic gold medallist at the LA 1984 Games, winning the archery competition, while her father Park Kyung-ho also won gold in judo at the 1986 Asian Games in Seoul.

3. Her brother, Sean, played basketball professionally in Korea.

4. Her older sister, Victoria, formerly played on the Epson Tour (LPGA feeder).

5. Park won the 2019 AJGA Se Ri Park Junior Championship at Sand Canyon Country Club with a score of six-under-par for a three-stroke victory.

6. She was a two-time AJGA All-American.

7. She made her way into the 2022 US Women's Amateur after shooting 67 to take co-medalist honors at the Las Posas GC qualifier just north of LA and Thousand Oaks.

8. At the age of 18, she qualified for her first Major at the 2022 US Women's Open at Pine Needles, after co-medalling at Pauma Valley GC with a score of four-under-par.

9. She once again qualified for the 2024 US Women's Open at Lancaster CC after shooting 10-under-par in qualifying. She went on to share low amateur honors with Asterisk Talley and Megan Schofill.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

10. She enrolled at the University of South California in 2022, where she majors in business administration.

11. She shares the same swing coach, George Pinnell, as Rose Zhang.

12. In her freshman year at USC, Park finished T2nd in the 2023 NCAA Division 1 Championship, one stroke back of Stanford's Zhang.

13. In her freshman year she won three titles including the Pac-12 Championship and the Stanford Intercollegiate.

14. She represented the USA at the 2024 Curtis Cup at Sunningdale, where she won 1.5 points from four matches.

15. Also in her freshman year, she broke the USC records for most rounds at par or better (23) and stroke average (70.94).

16. She finished T30th in her Augusta National Women's Amateur debut in 2024.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Catherine Park bio From Irvine, California Height 5'5" College University of South California

Catherine Park wins