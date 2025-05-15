LET Winner Among Nine Players Penalized For Slow Play During US Women's Open Qualifier

Ladies European Tour winner, Aline Krauter was among nine players to be struck with a one-stroke penalty for slow play during a US Women's Open qualifier earlier this week.

Krauter was attempting to make it through to the third US Women's Open of her career via an event at Grey Oaks Country Club in Naples, Florida on Tuesday when the incident took place.

At the midway point of her first round on the 36-hole day, where she shot a one-under 71, the German was part of a group who were informed they had missed their checkpoint by a couple of minutes and would each be docked one stroke.

Speaking to Golfweek, Krauter claimed she had played ready golf the whole time and had even encouraged her playing partners to speed up slightly towards the end of their first round. Krauter also mentioned that she did not see a timing official before the call was made, although there were said to be three in place.

Krauter said: "It seemed like we were running behind, but it never seemed like we were out of position."

Aline Krauter (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2023 Hero Women's Indian Open champion reportedly pointed out to the official who informed her of the penalty that the group in front was still on the green. By the following par-3, the trio were allegedly waiting to hit their tee shots.

Per Golfweek, FSGA senior director of rules and competitions - Darin Green - explained that Krauter's group was "20 minutes over the maximum allotted time and 19 minutes behind the group ahead of them, which is 4 minutes in breach of the rule."

The FSGA official went on to say that organizers felt responsibility for running behind was shared between the players in question. "From our view, it was a group effort, so to speak," said Green. "Nothing stood out as they passed those areas."

Despite a frustrating appeal process, Krauter was ultimately one of nine players to lose a stroke - among 12 that were handed out on the day as one group were called for slow play in both their morning and afternoon rounds.

Credit goes to the 25-year-old, however, as she recorded a six-under 66 in the afternoon to reach a 7-for-1 playoff with two birdies in her final two holes.

While Krauter initially missed out on a Major tee time by one stroke in regulation, she booked one of the alternate places when the players returned on Wednesday morning as Auston Kim clinched the fourth and final automatic spot.

Still disappointed at her ordeal - one she strongly believed was not of her own making - Krauter learned later on Wednesday through the USGA that she had in fact earned a spot in the field at Erin Hills Golf Course.

Speaking to Golfweek, Krauter said: "I feel great about being in the US Open. To be fair, I always felt like I should be in the US Open, based on my golf score, so it feels right."

Spain's Julia Lopez Ramirez posted 11-under for the day to take medalist honors in Florida ahead of Gurleen Kaur on nine-under and Amanda Doherty a stroke further back still.

The US Women's Open is set to take place between May 29 - June 1 at Erin Hills Golf Course in Wisconsin.