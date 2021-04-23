Learn more about the 2020 Women's PGA Championship winner with these facts.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Sei Young Kim

After turning professional in 2010, Sei Young Kim had to wait until 2015 before performing on the LPGA tour.

Since joining the tour, the South Korean’s hard work is now coming to fruition as she consistently competes for honours at the top of the women’s game.

Related: Sei Young Kim What’s In The Bag

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Sei Young Kim

1. Sei Young Kim was born 21 January, 1993 in Seoul, South Korea.

2. Kim started playing golf by herself, without any influences from family members. However, legendary female golfer and fellow South Korean Se Ri Pak certainly inspired Kim.

3. Kim enjoys reading and listening to music, although her main interest outside of golf lies in Taekwondo, where she holds black belt status.

4. Kim turned professional in 2010 at just 17-years-old, but didn’t make the LPGA Tour until 2015. In that five year gap Kim played on the LPGA of Korea Tour, winning five times before stepping up to the LPGA Tour.

5. Kim won in just her second LPGA start, triumphing in the 2015 Pure Silk-Bahamas Classic. That same year she also won the LOTTE Championship in a play-off against Inbee Park, producing a spectacular eagle from 154 yards. Her third win that year came in the Blue Bay LPGA, with her performances subsequently winning her the LPGA Tour Rookie of the Year award.

6. Including 2015’s incredibly trophy haul, Kim has won 12 times on the LPGA Tour, making her the third-leading South Korean LPGA winner of all-time. She trails Inbee Park on 20 and Se Ri Pak on 25.

7. Among Kim’s 12 victories on the LPGA Tour is the 2018 Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, where she set the record for the lowest 72-hole score with 257. The tournament also saw her achieve the lowest to-par score, with -31.

8. Young won the 2019 CME Group Tour Championship, picking up the Race to the CME Globe and a $1 million bonus.

9. The South Korean’s first major came at the 2020 Women’s PGA Championship, where she won by five strokes. Consequently, her performances for the year earned her the 2020 LGPA Player of the Year.

10. Kim’s caddie, Paul Fusco, has previously toted for Vijay Singh and is an experienced caddie on the circuit. He has been her caddie since she joined the LPGA Tour in 2015.