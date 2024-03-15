Anthony Kim One Of Five LIV Golfers To Miss The Cut In Macau

Although he was four shots better in his second round, Anthony Kim still came unstuck at the International Series in Macau as he missed his first professional cut in 12 years.

Kim was one of 21 LIV Golf League stars teeing it up at Macau Golf & Country Club, and one of five to miss the cut along with Harold Varner, Danny Lee, Eugenio Chacarra and Graeme McDowell.

The American improved from his opening 74 with a second-round 70, but still finished on four over which saw him miss the cut by eight shots.

The 38-year-old is returning to the sport of golf after a 12-year hiatus, but after two LIV Golf League events he's failed to make the weekend in his first 72-hole tournament.

His eagerly anticipated comeback moved to the Asian Tour after Kim played in Jeddah and Hong Kong as a wildcard on Greg Norman's tour, after commissioner Jay Monahan revealed that he had also held talks with Kim about a return to the PGA Tour.

Kim returned from his golfing exile at LIV Golf Jeddah, where he finished dead last on 16 over, and produced an "all world" shank, but did show some glimpses of his old self in Hong Kong.

He may have finished 50th of 54 on three over, but it did include a sparkling final-round 65 to show that his old game could still be in there somewhere - but for now he's still off the pace in competitive terms.

Varner will feel the most unfortunate to miss out on the weekend in Macau, after shooting 67-70 to finish on three under but missing the cut mark by one.

At the top of the leaderboard sits another LIV golfer David Puig, with the Spaniard adding a brilliant 64 to his opening 65 to sit on 11 under and share the lead with Jbe Kruger.

Mito Pereira is just a shot further back in a tie for third, while Carlos Ortiz and Pat Perez are in tied fifth place on nine under, just two behind the leading pair.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jason Kokrak is also in touch on eight under, while Patrick Reed and Andy Ogletree are also not too far behind on seven under as the LIV golf pack look to challenge for the title and also rare world ranking points.

Sergio Garcia is among them, but he needed to pull out all the stops after a poor opening day and produced the goods with a sparkling round of 63 booking his place for the weekend.

Ian Poulter followed up an opening 68 with a second-round 67 to join Garcia on five under, still six shots off the lead but at least making the weekend to try and launch a bid.