How Much Anthony Kim Has Earned In LIV Golf

Since being presented with an opportunity to make a full-time return to pro golf at the start of 2024 as a wildcard in the LIV Golf League, positive signs have continued to appear for Anthony Kim.

The American has gradually improved his results, he has told his story to the world - relieving some kind of weight from his shoulders, and the three-time PGA Tour winner has earned a significant amount of money along the way.

After coming back from 12 years away ahead of LIV Golf Jeddah in February, claiming that he had "barely touched a club" during that time, Kim began life in the 54-hole league with finishes of 53rd, 50th, and 53rd. It would later emerge that he was playing without fitted clubs to begin with but still managed a five-under round at LIV Hong Kong.

A couple more disappointing weeks followed in Adelaide (54th) and Singapore (T52) before a degree of noticeable progress was made. Starting on home soil in Houston and making his way onto Nashville and Andalucia, Kim ended T48th, T46th, and T49th.

Speaking to LIV Golf about his form this season, Kim said: “Obviously extremely disappointed with my finish in Spain, but I’ve come a long way in a short period of time. I’m hoping that it keeps trending in that direction, and I could start seeing some better results.

Anthony Kim smiles whilst speaking to the media

“I'm committing to more shots. I would say I was probably committing to 50% of my shots until Nashville, and then probably I would say it's closer to 65, 70%. And that's kind of where I'm at right now."

With a guaranteed $50,000 for finishing between 54th and 52nd - moving up to $60,000 for 51st-49th - Kim's earning power has starting to gather more momentum of late, too.

And that does not take into account the reported $7.5 million signing bonus Kim is said to have agreed when first opting to join the Saudi-backed league. LIV is believed to have offered that figure as it almost matched up with the insurance policy Kim took out in the event of a career-ending injury before he left the game in 2012.

All in all, Kim has definitely banked $533,750 from eight LIV Golf events so far this season - with a potential $7.5 million stacked on top. Simply on tournament earnings alone, though, the Los Angeles-born player sits 55th out of 58 men in the LIV Golf money list.

Anthony Kim

Kim is a little more than $320,000 behind his fellow LIV Wildcard, Hudson Swafford ($850,250) and a mammoth $12,114,083 in lieu of current individual standings leader, Joaquin Niemann - who has accumulated $12,647,833 in 2024.

Below is a breakdown of Anthony Kim's earnings in LIV Golf throughout 2024.

Anthony Kim LIV Earnings 2024
EventFinishEarnings
Jeddah53rd$50,000
Hong Kong50th$60,000
Miami53rd$50,000
Adelaide54th$50,000
Singapore52rd$50,000
Houston48th$90,000
Nashville46th$123,750
Andalucia49th$60,000
