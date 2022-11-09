Angel Cabrera Convicted On Second Charge Of Assault
The 53-year-old will serve an additional 28 months in prison, per reports
Angel Cabrera has been found guilty on another charge of assault and will serve an additional 28 months in prison.
According to Agence France Presse (opens in new tab), Cabrera was convicted on Monday for assaulting his former partner, Micaela Escudero. The 53-year-old is still serving a two-year sentence handed out last July for assaulting, threatening and harassing another ex-partner, Cecilia Torres Mana. Cabrera will serve both sentences concurrently.
"Many say prison is bad, but it's not the case, prison has done me good," Cabrera said during the trial according to local press.
The two-time Major winner was arrested in Rio de Janeiro last January before being extradited back to his native Argentina in June to face assault charges brought forward by Torres Mana and was convicted in the province of Cordoba the following month.
Cabrera began serving his sentence immediately but denied wrongdoing, insisting he would appeal the decision. His ex-wife Silva Rivadero also accused him of assault.
During his first trial, Torres Mana described the abuse she suffered, which was backed up by witness testimony as well as security camera footage showing Cabrera threatening her.
Cabrera won the first of his two Majors at the US Open in 2007. The Argentine beat Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk by one shot at Oakmont to become the first South American to lift America’s national championship.
He added a green jacket in 2009, overcoming Kenny Perry and Chad Campbell in a playoff to win The Masters. His only other PGA Tour win came at the 2014 Greenbrier Classic, while he also racked up five European Tour titles during his career.
