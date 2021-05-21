Get to know the South African better with these 10 facts.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Branden Grace

A multiple-time winner on the European Tour, and a record holder for the lowest score in a Major Championship, Grace has been consistently competing in the professional world for a number of years now.

Here are 10 things you may not already know about him.

1. Grace was born in Pretoria, South Africa on the 20th of May, 1988.

2. Played rugby, cricket and field hockey growing up, but decided to focus on golf when he turned 15. We are unsure exactly when he first started playing the game but Grace has said in the past that it was his father who got him into the game after buying him his first set of clubs.

3. Grace was a graduate of the Ernie Els and Fancourt Foundation, which recognises and helps nurture the careers of young golfers. From there he went on to win the 2006 South African Amateur Stroke Play, turning professional the following year.

4. Grace is still attached to Fancourt Golf & Country Club in South Africa.

5. On 22 July 2017, he became the first man to record a sub-63 score in a major when he shot a 62 (8-under-par) in the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.

6. Grace is married to Nieke Coetzee and they have one son together called Roger.

7. Grace is a patron of the South African Disabled Golf Association.

8. As far as professional victories go, Grace has had nine on the European Tour, four of which came back in 2012, and two came in back-to-back weeks in January of that year. He has also had two PGA Tour victories, the first came in 2016 at the RBC Heritage, and in 2021 at the Puerto Rico Open. This 2021 victory came just after his father passed away from the coronavirus.

“This morning I had a tear in the car when I was talking to my wife,” Grace said about father Peter. “It was an emotional day. I thought about him a hell of a lot out there, especially the last tee shot. I was really struggling the last hole, because I knew he was watching over me. I knew he was guiding me.”

9. Grace cites his interests as movies, hunting and reading.

10. He has made over $10 million in PGA Tour career earnings.