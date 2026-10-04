Adrian Meronk WITB: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Winning Clubs

Adrian Meronk produced an excellent weekend display to claim a fifth DP World Tour title at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Producing a first win in three years, the Polish star's four-under-par final round 68 helped Meronk to a two shot victory, with the Ping staffer's full winning what's in the bag listed below.

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Beginning with the driver, where the 33-year-old uses the Ping G440 Max, one of the most forgiving drivers money can buy.

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Set at 10.5°, it's paired with a Fujikura Speeder Evolution V1 661-X shaft, while Meronk then has the Ping Prototype mini driver in the bag, which has 13.5° of loft and a Fujikura Speeder Evolution V1 757-X shaft.

The mini driver is occasionally swapped out for a 3-wood but, for the majority of the time, Meronk has the mini driver in-play, as well as a Ping hybrid, which we believe is the Ping G425 with an 85 X shaft.

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Moving to the irons, where the five-time DP World Tour winner uses Ping iBlades from 4-iron to pitching wedge.

Like many professionals, the iron configuration has True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts, while S400 shafts feature in the wedges.

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Speaking of the wedges, Meronk has Titleist Vokey SM11s in the bag, one of the best wedges money can buy.

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Changing to them earlier this year, having previously used the Vokey SM9, his loft set-up is 50°, 54° and 58°.

Rounding out his clubs is the putter, with Meronk using the Ping Vault 2.0 Ketsch, a model that has been in his hands for a number of years, helping him earn multiple wins worldwide.

Meronk's golf ball of choice is the Titleist Pro V1, one of the best premium models on the market.

Adrian Meronk WITB: Full Specs