Adrian Meronk WITB: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Winning Clubs
Check out what clubs the LIV Golfer used to secure the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Scotland's East coast
Adrian Meronk produced an excellent weekend display to claim a fifth DP World Tour title at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Producing a first win in three years, the Polish star's four-under-par final round 68 helped Meronk to a two shot victory, with the Ping staffer's full winning what's in the bag listed below.
Beginning with the driver, where the 33-year-old uses the Ping G440 Max, one of the most forgiving drivers money can buy.
Set at 10.5°, it's paired with a Fujikura Speeder Evolution V1 661-X shaft, while Meronk then has the Ping Prototype mini driver in the bag, which has 13.5° of loft and a Fujikura Speeder Evolution V1 757-X shaft.
The mini driver is occasionally swapped out for a 3-wood but, for the majority of the time, Meronk has the mini driver in-play, as well as a Ping hybrid, which we believe is the Ping G425 with an 85 X shaft.
Moving to the irons, where the five-time DP World Tour winner uses Ping iBlades from 4-iron to pitching wedge.
Like many professionals, the iron configuration has True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts, while S400 shafts feature in the wedges.
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Speaking of the wedges, Meronk has Titleist Vokey SM11s in the bag, one of the best wedges money can buy.
Changing to them earlier this year, having previously used the Vokey SM9, his loft set-up is 50°, 54° and 58°.
Rounding out his clubs is the putter, with Meronk using the Ping Vault 2.0 Ketsch, a model that has been in his hands for a number of years, helping him earn multiple wins worldwide.
Meronk's golf ball of choice is the Titleist Pro V1, one of the best premium models on the market.
Adrian Meronk WITB: Full Specs
|
Club
|
Head
|
Shaft
|
Driver
|
Ping G440 Max (10.5°)
|
Fujikura Speeder Evolution V1 661 X
|
Mini Driver
|
Ping Prototype (13.5°)
|
Fujikura Speeder Evolution V1 757 X
|
Hybrid
|
Ping G425 (18°)
|
Ping Tour 85 X
|
Irons
|
Ping iBlade (4-PW)
|
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
|
Wedges
|
Titleist Vokey SM11 (50°, 54°, 58°)
|
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
|
Putter
|
Ping Vault 2.0 Ketsch
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
Ball
|
Titleist Pro V1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
Apparel
|
Cleeks GC
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
Glove
|
Titleist
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
Shoe
|
FootJoy
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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