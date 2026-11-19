The RSM Classic takes on the role of last chance saloon as the final event of the FedExCup Fall and the entire season - with PGA Tour cards on the line.

There's an added storyline at Sea Island, Georgia, as places are also up for grabs in the Aon Next 10, with players who finish in 51st-60th in the FedExCup Standings after the RSM Classic winning places in the opening two Signature Events of 2027 - the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.

But, along with obviously winning a tournament, the big priority this week is finishing in the top 100 on the FedExCup in order to earn that all-important full PGA Tour card, which takes on even more significance this year with big changes coming in 2028.

Lifting the RSM Classic trophy on Sunday is the best way of taking care of business, and with a two-year exemption for the winner this week it's the final chance to punch a fast track ticket to the PGA Tour Championship Series in 2028.

For the rest it's that top 100 which is the target - although that could become 101 should Brooks Koepka move up from 115th to inside the top 100 as due to his Returning Member Program deal he can't take the place of another player in the top 100.

Players finishing outside the top 100 do have conditional status on the PGA Tour, full status on the Korn Ferry Tour and can always try and improve their status via Final Stage of Q-School - which takes place Thursday-Sunday 10-13 December at Dye’s Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass and Sawgrass Country Club.

Who is on the bubble of top 100 on the FedExCup standings?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So for those in and around that top 100 it's a nervous time over the weekend as nobody wants to just miss out when coming so close over the course of a season.

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And there's some household names really struggling to get over the line who really need to show up at the RSM Classic to save themselves.

Veteran Billy Horschel sits in perhaps the worst place there is on the FedExCup Standings as he's in 101st ahead of this final tournament of the season.

Experience Presidents Cup player Christiaan Bezuidenhout is only just better off as the South African sits in 100th occupying that final exemption for next season.

English duo Matt Wallace (No. 95) and John Parry (No. 96) are just in as it stands and would happily finish right where they are to ensure a second bite at the cherry next year.

The likes of Dane Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (No. 106), Chris Kirk (No. 107), Mackenzie Hughes (No. 108) and Taylor Pendrith (No. 109) are also jostling for positions in Georgia.

Matt Wallace (No. 95)

John Parry (No. 96)

David Lipsky (No. 97)

Taylor Moore (No. 98)

Davis Thompson (No. 99)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (No. 100)

Billy Horschel (No. 101)

Chandler Phillips (No. 102)

A.J. Ewart (No. 104)

Lee Hodges (No. 105)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (No. 106)

Chris Kirk (No. 107)

Mackenzie Hughes (No. 108)

Taylor Pendrith (No. 109)

PGA Tour exemptions for 2028 season

Based on FedExCup Standings positions following the RSM Classic.