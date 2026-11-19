On The Bubble: Who Could Lose Their PGA Tour Cards In Season Finale?
There's a lot to be decided in the PGA Tour finale at the RSM Classic, most notably places in the all-important top 100 who earn exemptions for the 2027 season - with some big names on the bubble and in danger of losing their cards
The RSM Classic takes on the role of last chance saloon as the final event of the FedExCup Fall and the entire season - with PGA Tour cards on the line.
There's an added storyline at Sea Island, Georgia, as places are also up for grabs in the Aon Next 10, with players who finish in 51st-60th in the FedExCup Standings after the RSM Classic winning places in the opening two Signature Events of 2027 - the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.
But, along with obviously winning a tournament, the big priority this week is finishing in the top 100 on the FedExCup in order to earn that all-important full PGA Tour card, which takes on even more significance this year with big changes coming in 2028.
Lifting the RSM Classic trophy on Sunday is the best way of taking care of business, and with a two-year exemption for the winner this week it's the final chance to punch a fast track ticket to the PGA Tour Championship Series in 2028.
For the rest it's that top 100 which is the target - although that could become 101 should Brooks Koepka move up from 115th to inside the top 100 as due to his Returning Member Program deal he can't take the place of another player in the top 100.
Players finishing outside the top 100 do have conditional status on the PGA Tour, full status on the Korn Ferry Tour and can always try and improve their status via Final Stage of Q-School - which takes place Thursday-Sunday 10-13 December at Dye’s Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass and Sawgrass Country Club.
Who is on the bubble of top 100 on the FedExCup standings?
So for those in and around that top 100 it's a nervous time over the weekend as nobody wants to just miss out when coming so close over the course of a season.
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And there's some household names really struggling to get over the line who really need to show up at the RSM Classic to save themselves.
Veteran Billy Horschel sits in perhaps the worst place there is on the FedExCup Standings as he's in 101st ahead of this final tournament of the season.
Experience Presidents Cup player Christiaan Bezuidenhout is only just better off as the South African sits in 100th occupying that final exemption for next season.
English duo Matt Wallace (No. 95) and John Parry (No. 96) are just in as it stands and would happily finish right where they are to ensure a second bite at the cherry next year.
The likes of Dane Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (No. 106), Chris Kirk (No. 107), Mackenzie Hughes (No. 108) and Taylor Pendrith (No. 109) are also jostling for positions in Georgia.
- Matt Wallace (No. 95)
- John Parry (No. 96)
- David Lipsky (No. 97)
- Taylor Moore (No. 98)
- Davis Thompson (No. 99)
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout (No. 100)
- Billy Horschel (No. 101)
- Chandler Phillips (No. 102)
- A.J. Ewart (No. 104)
- Lee Hodges (No. 105)
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (No. 106)
- Chris Kirk (No. 107)
- Mackenzie Hughes (No. 108)
- Taylor Pendrith (No. 109)
PGA Tour exemptions for 2028 season
Based on FedExCup Standings positions following the RSM Classic.
- 1-50: Exempt for 2027 season full-field events, Players Championship, all eight Signature Events
- 51-60: Exempt for 2027 season full-field events, Players Championship, first two Signature Events
- 60-100: Exempt for 2027 season full-field events, Players Championship
- 101-150: Conditional status for 2027 (Three categories of priority ranking - 101-110, 111-125 and 126-150) fully exempt on Korn Ferry Tour
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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