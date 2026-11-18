Brooks Koepka branded his big PGA Tour comeback season as a "disappointment" but is seeing some improvements in his game as he targets the 2027 Ryder Cup - especially on the greens after some intense work with Brad Faxon.

It's been all change in Koepka's team, as he's now working with Darren May as his new swing coach while renowned putting guru Faxon has come on board to help him out with the flat stick.

Koepka returned to the PGA Tour at the start of the year after four seasons away with LIV Golf, as he took advantage of the limited time deal offered up by Brian Rolapp and his officials.

But the five-time Major champions hasn't really made the impact he'd have liked, which is why he's a surprise entrant at the RSM Classic this week as he makes his tournament debut in Sea Island, Georgia.

Koepka had just two top 10s from 19 starts this year - his T6 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews is his best result of the season and came in his last tournament start, over on the DP World Tour.

A T9 at the Cognizant Classic back in March remains his best PGA Tour return and Koepka knows that's nowhere near good enough to help with one of his big goals - playing in the Ryder Cup in Ireland.

So while Koepka is making his RSM Classic debut to help bed in changes to his game, it's not just a practice run as he hopes to start making a big push for Jim Furyk's Team USA.

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"I think Adare Manor is a big goal of mine," Koepka said in Georgia ahead of the tournament.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"But this year, I guess you can call it this year has just been a little bit of a disappointment, so I know I need to pick it up a little bit. It's something I don't enjoy, sitting back watching the Presidents Cup.

"I know I've only played in one, a lot of those are injuries, but those team events are a lot of fun, I really enjoy those. Getting to be around the guys and representing your country's pretty cool.

"So anytime you can do that or you have the opportunity to and you're not able to go play, it kind of infuriates me sitting on the sideline."

Koepka's well-known putting struggles

Koepka has been working hard at his game as he looks for big improvements in 2027 - especially with the putter as he recorded some awful stats on the greens last year.

The 36-year-old is 16th on the PGA Tour in iron play this year and 35th in Strokes Gained: Total, but his entire comeback has been undermined by his putter.

He's 131st in Strokes Gained: Putting, with a particular weakness from 10 feet and under, where he ranks 169th, that's second to last out of the entire PGA Tour this season.

Looking on the bright side, at least Koepka has a clear area to work on to try and improve for next season.

"I felt like ball-striking was consistent on the year and kind of got a little sloppy at the end of the year, but obviously putting was a huge thing for the entirety of the year," he admitted.

"Just kind of just working with Fax and decluttering some things that had gotten in there. Really just trying to clean it up and make it more athletic, more reactional and make the putter feel like the putter is flowing a little bit better.

"I feel like we've made progress. It's not all the way where I'd love to see it, but progress is progress and that's why I'm here."