Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Adrian Meronk Seizes Initiative At The Old Course

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is heading to a tight finish at the Old Course, St Andrews.
Overnight, Casey Jarvis held a two-shot lead, but Adrian Meronk has since seized the initiative as he closes in on his fifth DP World Tour title.
Follow along with all the key updates as the big DP World Tour event draws to a close.
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Leaderboard
MERONK ON TRACK
Adrian Meronk is taking this in his stride. The Pole's drive off the 16th tee finds the fairway, as his first DP World Tour victory since 2023 comes even more into view.
STEWART SHOOTS 66
An excellent tournament for Michael Stewart, whose pro wins have come on the PGA EuroPro Tour and the Tartan Pro Tour, finishes with a six-under 66 to leave him on 17 under.
At the 14th, Casey Jarvis makes a par to stay three back of Meronk.
HEAVY HANDED
Have Casey Jarvis's chances just disappeared? It looks like it, as his third lands close to the flag before rolling down the hill and leaving him in some difficulty. One bright spot? At least it avoided the bunker.
ONUS ON CASEY JARVIS
Meronk completes his birdie putt at the 14th to lead by three over Casey Jarvis.
That leaves the onus on the South African to make a birdie at the same hole.
His first wasn't great, finding the left rough. The second isn't ideal either, settling in the rough right. Like Meronk earlier though, he has just 56 yards to the pin, so a good third will help keep the pressure on his opponent.
KOEPKA SHOWS CLASS
Another player who will be happy with his week is Brooks Koepka. He still hasn't won a tournament since leaving LIV Golf behind, and he won't win here either, but a 66 puts him at 16 under and currently in a tie for fifth.
MERONK IN THE ZONE
With 56 yards to the pin at the par-5 14th, Adrian Meronk produces a moment of brilliance, his third getting to within a couple of feet. That'll be a birdie which will take him three shots clear of Casey Jarvis.
JARVIS CHASING
Casey Jarvis tees off at the par-5 14th, no doubt sensing the chance to close the gap on Meronk. It's not great though, finding the rough to the left of the fairway.
TEAM EVENT
The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is unique in that a Team Championship featuring pros and amateus runs alongside the individual event.
Leading the way in that at the moment are David Law and Will Ahmed, CEO of health wearables company WHOOP.
FLEETWOOD SHOOTS 64
One player whose work is done (barring a playoff), is Tommy Fleetwood. He carded an impressive 64 to get to 17 under, three back of Meronk. It's unlikely to be enough, but with the wind as it is, you never know...
HELLO!
Welcome to our coverage of the closing holes of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Adrian Meronk has made the best of the blustery conditions at the Old Course so far today, but overnight leader Casey Jarvis isn't out yet.
Follow along as the DP World Tour event draws to a close.
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