Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Adrian Meronk Seizes Initiative At The Old Course

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MERONK ON TRACK Adrian Meronk is taking this in his stride. The Pole's drive off the 16th tee finds the fairway, as his first DP World Tour victory since 2023 comes even more into view.

STEWART SHOOTS 66 An excellent tournament for Michael Stewart, whose pro wins have come on the PGA EuroPro Tour and the Tartan Pro Tour, finishes with a six-under 66 to leave him on 17 under. At the 14th, Casey Jarvis makes a par to stay three back of Meronk.

HEAVY HANDED Have Casey Jarvis's chances just disappeared? It looks like it, as his third lands close to the flag before rolling down the hill and leaving him in some difficulty. One bright spot? At least it avoided the bunker.

ONUS ON CASEY JARVIS Meronk completes his birdie putt at the 14th to lead by three over Casey Jarvis. That leaves the onus on the South African to make a birdie at the same hole. His first wasn't great, finding the left rough. The second isn't ideal either, settling in the rough right. Like Meronk earlier though, he has just 56 yards to the pin, so a good third will help keep the pressure on his opponent.

KOEPKA SHOWS CLASS Another player who will be happy with his week is Brooks Koepka. He still hasn't won a tournament since leaving LIV Golf behind, and he won't win here either, but a 66 puts him at 16 under and currently in a tie for fifth. An eagle to finish for @BKoepka 🙌 The five-time Major winner makes his second eagle of the day to move to T5. #DunhillLinks https://t.co/Hjso2uoq72October 4, 2026

MERONK IN THE ZONE With 56 yards to the pin at the par-5 14th, Adrian Meronk produces a moment of brilliance, his third getting to within a couple of feet. That'll be a birdie which will take him three shots clear of Casey Jarvis.

JARVIS CHASING Casey Jarvis tees off at the par-5 14th, no doubt sensing the chance to close the gap on Meronk. It's not great though, finding the rough to the left of the fairway.

TEAM EVENT The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is unique in that a Team Championship featuring pros and amateus runs alongside the individual event. Leading the way in that at the moment are David Law and Will Ahmed, CEO of health wearables company WHOOP. WHAT A FINISH! @DavidLawGolf, playing with Will Ahmed, eagles the 18th to set the target in the team competition at -40! #DunhillLinks https://t.co/wpqbo1uGCIOctober 4, 2026

FLEETWOOD SHOOTS 64 One player whose work is done (barring a playoff), is Tommy Fleetwood. He carded an impressive 64 to get to 17 under, three back of Meronk. It's unlikely to be enough, but with the wind as it is, you never know...