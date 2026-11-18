It's been a remarkable and successful year for golfing siblings Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick, a year that's been chronicled in a new upcoming docu-series.

PGA Tour Studios has produced the docu-series titled 'Fitz 26' - which will be released on its YouTube channel later in November and also broadcast on NBC in December.

It's a behind the scenes insight into an incredible year for the Yorkshire brothers as the younger Fitzpatrick, Alex, joined his brother Matt at golf's top table and proved he's every bit as good as his Major-winning sibling.

Matt produced his finest season since his 2022 US Open victory as he claimed three tournament wins on the PGA Tour and one on the DP World Tour to power up into World No.3 in the Official World Golf Ranking - with only Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler ahead of him.

Despite that, though, he was probably overshadowed by Alex's meteoric rise as he started the season playing on the DP World Tour but ended it finishing T4 in the PGA Tour's FedExCup Standings.

The storylines were incredible, including when the brothers claimed tournament victories in consecutive weeks on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour - while Matt managed to win three times in four starts.

And then there was the Zurich Classic victory they won as a team - as Matt enabled Alex to fulfill a dream by earning a PGA Tour card as a result, a somewhat controversial event at the time.

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

But Alex showed he belonged on the PGA Tour with four quick top 10s and then a stirring performance in the FedExCup Playoffs where he ended up finishing T4 at the Tour Championship.

That's more than enough twists and turns and a bucket load of emotional highs to capture on camera behind the scenes.

"Fans watched the Fitzpatrick brothers’ remarkable 2026 season unfold in real time, but 'Fitz 26' takes them beyond the leaderboard to explore the bond that helped fuel their rise," said PGA Tour Studios head of content Ryan Holcomb.

"The latest installment of our Seasons franchise exemplifies what PGA Tour Studios does best – using unprecedented access to tell the human stories that take place behind the scenes, and brings fans closer to our athletes in a more intimate way."

The docus-series ‘Fitz 26’ premieres on the PGA Tour's YouTube channel on 24 November at 9am ET and will also be broadcast on 13 December on NBC at 1:30pm ET.

Watch the trailer for Fitz 26

A year the Fitzpatrick family will never forget 🥹🙌 - YouTube Watch On