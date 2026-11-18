Matt And Alex Fitzpatrick Star In Latest Golfing Docu-Series After Stunning Season Of Success
One of the more remarkable storylines of the PGA Tour season has been turned into the latest golfing docu-series as 'Fitz 26' will document Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick's incredible year of success
It's been a remarkable and successful year for golfing siblings Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick, a year that's been chronicled in a new upcoming docu-series.
PGA Tour Studios has produced the docu-series titled 'Fitz 26' - which will be released on its YouTube channel later in November and also broadcast on NBC in December.
It's a behind the scenes insight into an incredible year for the Yorkshire brothers as the younger Fitzpatrick, Alex, joined his brother Matt at golf's top table and proved he's every bit as good as his Major-winning sibling.
Matt produced his finest season since his 2022 US Open victory as he claimed three tournament wins on the PGA Tour and one on the DP World Tour to power up into World No.3 in the Official World Golf Ranking - with only Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler ahead of him.
Despite that, though, he was probably overshadowed by Alex's meteoric rise as he started the season playing on the DP World Tour but ended it finishing T4 in the PGA Tour's FedExCup Standings.
The storylines were incredible, including when the brothers claimed tournament victories in consecutive weeks on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour - while Matt managed to win three times in four starts.
And then there was the Zurich Classic victory they won as a team - as Matt enabled Alex to fulfill a dream by earning a PGA Tour card as a result, a somewhat controversial event at the time.
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But Alex showed he belonged on the PGA Tour with four quick top 10s and then a stirring performance in the FedExCup Playoffs where he ended up finishing T4 at the Tour Championship.
That's more than enough twists and turns and a bucket load of emotional highs to capture on camera behind the scenes.
"Fans watched the Fitzpatrick brothers’ remarkable 2026 season unfold in real time, but 'Fitz 26' takes them beyond the leaderboard to explore the bond that helped fuel their rise," said PGA Tour Studios head of content Ryan Holcomb.
"The latest installment of our Seasons franchise exemplifies what PGA Tour Studios does best – using unprecedented access to tell the human stories that take place behind the scenes, and brings fans closer to our athletes in a more intimate way."
The docus-series ‘Fitz 26’ premieres on the PGA Tour's YouTube channel on 24 November at 9am ET and will also be broadcast on 13 December on NBC at 1:30pm ET.
Watch the trailer for Fitz 26
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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