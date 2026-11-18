Open champion Ryan Fox will aim to give himself a special 40th birthday present with a “bucket list” victory at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January.

The New Zealander has confirmed that he will tee it at the Emirates course for a remarkable 18th year in a row, and will celebrate his landmark birthday during the second round of the tournament, on January 22.

And he is determined to finally get it right at one of his favorite events, but one that has often been a source of frustration.

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He commented: “I think the Hero Dubai Desert Classic is the perfect way to start the golfing year. I love the course, the city, and the way they look after the players is top class.

“I couldn’t imagine not going there, even when I’d just earned my PGA Tour card and it would probably have made more sense for me to base myself in the States throughout the first half of the year - get acclimatised and play as many times as I could in the US.

“No, I always look forward to Dubai, although to be fair it hasn’t exactly been a happy hunting ground.

“I still haven’t managed a top ten there, which seems crazy given how much I enjoy playing there. I think it’s a pretty good fit for my game, but I’ve never managed to string four good rounds together there.

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“I’ve shot some low scores, put myself on the leaderboard after two or three rounds on a couple of occasions, and even had a hole-in-one there. But over 72 holes? Nothing worth getting excited about.

“Hopefully, that will change this year. Maybe being announced on the first tee as the reigning Champion Golfer of the Year after my Open win at Royal Birkdale will help to inspire me.

Fox birdied the 72nd hole to win The Open at Royal Birkdale in July (Image credit: Getty Images)

“My birthday almost always falls during the week of the tournament, but this will be a big one. My 40th falls on the Friday, and if I can celebrate by pulling off a bucket list victory, it would be one of the best presents I could ask for."

The 2027 Desert Classic from January 21-24 promises to attract another top class field.

Along with Fox, the organisers have announced that 2022 champion Viktor Hovland will also be in the field, while eight time Race to Dubai champion Rory McIlroy - a four-time winner of the event - has already confirmed his participation.

And Bryson DeChambeau, who romped to a seven shot victory at the tournament in 2019, is also believed to be in talks to make a return, after announcing he will join the DP World Tour for the 2026-2027 wraparound season.

DeChambeau won the Dubai Desert Classic in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hovland beat Richard Bland at the first playoff hole in 2022 to become the first Norwegian to win the tournament.

The 2023 FedEx Cup champion and European Ryder Cup star returns after beating World Number One Scottie Scheffler in a playoff at the Travelers Championship in June for his eighth PGA Tour title. He then finished runner-up to Scheffler at the Tour Championship in August.

“I’ve got really good memories of Dubai, especially that finish in 2022 – birdie, eagle, birdie to get into the playoff,” said Hovland.

Hovland is another big name confirmed in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The tournament just seems to get bigger every year and it’s always a cool atmosphere.

“I proved a lot to myself with the win at the Travelers and I feel like I’m really close, so I’m looking forward to getting back to Emirates Golf Club and hopefully putting myself in contention again.”

Simon Corkill, the event’s Executive Tournament Director said: “We want the Hero Dubai Desert Classic to be an event the world’s best players love to win, so to have the Champion Golfer of the Year and a former champion join Rory is a great start to our 2027 field.

“Ryan’s finish at Birkdale was one of the moments of the golfing year, and Viktor knows exactly what it takes to win here. We look forward to announcing more big names in the coming weeks.”