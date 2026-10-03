LIV Golf Leaderboard At The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship features some of the world's best players.

Among them are the likes of defending champion Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood.

LIV Golf is also well represented, with 22 full-time members of its roster and four reserves beginning the tournament.

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With just 18 holes remaining of the event - which has been played at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and the Old Course, St Andrews - several LIV Golfers still harbor ambitions of the title.

For others, though, it's been more of a struggle, with 17 missing the third-round cut.

Of all the LIV Golfers with a tee time for the final round, Adrian Meronk is the best-placed.

Meronk is tied for second at 16-under, just two back of leader Casey Jarvis in pursuit of his fifth DP World Tour title.

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Adrian Meronk is tied for second with a round to play (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not far behind him is Thomas Detry, who begins the final round with three to make up on Jarvis.

Other LIV Golfers still in with an outside chance of victory are Jose Luis Ballester and reserve Ollie Schniederjans, who are six behind Jarvis.

Five more players from the circuit - Victor Perez, David Puig, Dean Burmester, Caleb Surratt and Branden Grace - all did enough to earn a tee time for the final round.

While they can all have some satisfaction with their week's work so far, for others, it's the end of the road after they missed the cut.

One of the biggest names to miss out is Tyrrell Hatton, who went into the tournament hoping to win the title for the fourth time but finished three shots outside the cut line.

Tyrrell Hatton was one of several big-name LIV Golfers to miss the cut (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cameron Smith is another who missed the cut. He wrote his name into the history books with victory at the Old Course in the 2022 Open, but he won't be playing at the Home of Golf on Sunday after he finished one shot outside the cut line.

Among the other big-name LIV Golfers to miss the cut were Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Bubba Watson.

Below is the full LIV Golf leaderboard after three rounds of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

*LIV Golf reserve