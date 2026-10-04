Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?
One of the highest regular-season purses of the year is on the line in Scotland as the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship reaches its conclusion at St Andrews
Unlike last year's heavily disrupted Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, this year's DP World Tour event has been allowed to progress seamlessly without any interruptions by the weather.
A mild and windy Scotland has welcomed the pro-am field all week and led to some strong scoring across all three courses - the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.
And with one round to go, Casey Jarvis is at the top of the leaderboard in pursuit of his third DP World Tour title of the year.
Elsewhere, defending champion Robert MacIntyre remains in touch, but began the final round six behind the South African.
In terms of the prize money on offer, there is a $5 million overall purse at the event - a total only beaten by two other regular DP World Tour events (the Nedbank Golf Challenge and the Irish Open).
Just over $800,000 will head the way of the winning pro with $50,000 extra should they claim the team title as well.
Looking exclusively at the pro event, though, there's more than half a million on offer to the runner-up and a six-figure payday if a player ends inside the top nine.
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For those who made the cut, there will be at least $10,000 to take away - even if that number isn't how much a pro golfer truly earns once all is said and done.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship based on 65 pros making the cut and before ties are taken into account. This list will be updated in full once the tournament has finished.
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Prize Money Breakdown
|
Position
|
Prize Money
|
1st
|
$816,000
|
2nd
|
$528,000
|
3rd
|
$302,400
|
4th
|
$240,000
|
5th
|
$203,520
|
6th
|
$168,000
|
7th
|
$144,000
|
8th
|
$120,000
|
9th
|
$107,520
|
10th
|
$96,000
|
11th
|
$88,320
|
12th
|
$82,560
|
13th
|
$77,280
|
14th
|
$73,440
|
15th
|
$70,560
|
16th
|
$67,680
|
17th
|
$64,800
|
18th
|
$61,920
|
19th
|
$59,520
|
20th
|
$57,600
|
21st
|
$56,680
|
22nd
|
$54,240
|
23rd
|
$52,800
|
24th
|
$51,360
|
25th
|
$49,920
|
26th
|
$48,480
|
27th
|
$47,040
|
28th
|
$45,600
|
29th
|
$44,160
|
30th
|
$42,720
|
31st
|
$41,280
|
32nd
|
$39,840
|
33rd
|
$38,400
|
34th
|
$36,960
|
35th
|
$35,520
|
36th
|
$34,080
|
37th
|
$33,120
|
38th
|
$32,160
|
39th
|
$31,200
|
40th
|
$30,240
|
41st
|
$29,280
|
42nd
|
$28,320
|
43rd
|
$27,360
|
44th
|
$26,400
|
45th
|
$25,440
|
46th
|
$24,480
|
47th
|
$23,520
|
48th
|
$22,560
|
49th
|
$21,600
|
50th
|
$20,640
|
51st
|
$19,680
|
52nd
|
$18,720
|
53rd
|
$17,760
|
54th
|
$16,800
|
55th
|
$16,320
|
56th
|
$15,840
|
57th
|
$15,360
|
58th
|
$14,800
|
59th
|
$14,400
|
60th
|
$13,920
|
61st
|
$13,440
|
62nd
|
$12,960
|
63rd
|
$12,480
|
64th
|
$12,000
|
65th
|
$11,520
Do Amateurs Earn Prize Money At The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?
The overall prize purse at the 2026 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is $5 million, but $200,000 of that is kept aside for the team event.
However, given their status, amateurs do not earn any prize money with only the professional in the winning duo receiving an extra $50,000.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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