Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?

One of the highest regular-season purses of the year is on the line in Scotland as the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship reaches its conclusion at St Andrews

Jonny Leighfield&#039;s avatar
By Contributions by
Published In News
Robert MacIntyre poses with the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship trophy beside a large sponsor-filled sign with the event name on
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike last year's heavily disrupted Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, this year's DP World Tour event has been allowed to progress seamlessly without any interruptions by the weather.

A mild and windy Scotland has welcomed the pro-am field all week and led to some strong scoring across all three courses - the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

And with one round to go, Casey Jarvis is at the top of the leaderboard in pursuit of his third DP World Tour title of the year.

Elsewhere, defending champion Robert MacIntyre remains in touch, but began the final round six behind the South African.

In terms of the prize money on offer, there is a $5 million overall purse at the event - a total only beaten by two other regular DP World Tour events (the Nedbank Golf Challenge and the Irish Open).

Just over $800,000 will head the way of the winning pro with $50,000 extra should they claim the team title as well.

Looking exclusively at the pro event, though, there's more than half a million on offer to the runner-up and a six-figure payday if a player ends inside the top nine.

For those who made the cut, there will be at least $10,000 to take away - even if that number isn't how much a pro golfer truly earns once all is said and done.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship based on 65 pros making the cut and before ties are taken into account. This list will be updated in full once the tournament has finished.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$816,000

2nd

$528,000

3rd

$302,400

4th

$240,000

5th

$203,520

6th

$168,000

7th

$144,000

8th

$120,000

9th

$107,520

10th

$96,000

11th

$88,320

12th

$82,560

13th

$77,280

14th

$73,440

15th

$70,560

16th

$67,680

17th

$64,800

18th

$61,920

19th

$59,520

20th

$57,600

21st

$56,680

22nd

$54,240

23rd

$52,800

24th

$51,360

25th

$49,920

26th

$48,480

27th

$47,040

28th

$45,600

29th

$44,160

30th

$42,720

31st

$41,280

32nd

$39,840

33rd

$38,400

34th

$36,960

35th

$35,520

36th

$34,080

37th

$33,120

38th

$32,160

39th

$31,200

40th

$30,240

41st

$29,280

42nd

$28,320

43rd

$27,360

44th

$26,400

45th

$25,440

46th

$24,480

47th

$23,520

48th

$22,560

49th

$21,600

50th

$20,640

51st

$19,680

52nd

$18,720

53rd

$17,760

54th

$16,800

55th

$16,320

56th

$15,840

57th

$15,360

58th

$14,800

59th

$14,400

60th

$13,920

61st

$13,440

62nd

$12,960

63rd

$12,480

64th

$12,000

65th

$11,520

The overall prize purse at the 2026 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is $5 million, but $200,000 of that is kept aside for the team event.

However, given their status, amateurs do not earn any prize money with only the professional in the winning duo receiving an extra $50,000.

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.