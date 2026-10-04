Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?

Unlike last year's heavily disrupted Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, this year's DP World Tour event has been allowed to progress seamlessly without any interruptions by the weather.

A mild and windy Scotland has welcomed the pro-am field all week and led to some strong scoring across all three courses - the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

And with one round to go, Casey Jarvis is at the top of the leaderboard in pursuit of his third DP World Tour title of the year.

Elsewhere, defending champion Robert MacIntyre remains in touch, but began the final round six behind the South African.

In terms of the prize money on offer, there is a $5 million overall purse at the event - a total only beaten by two other regular DP World Tour events (the Nedbank Golf Challenge and the Irish Open).

Just over $800,000 will head the way of the winning pro with $50,000 extra should they claim the team title as well.

Looking exclusively at the pro event, though, there's more than half a million on offer to the runner-up and a six-figure payday if a player ends inside the top nine.

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For those who made the cut, there will be at least $10,000 to take away - even if that number isn't how much a pro golfer truly earns once all is said and done.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship based on 65 pros making the cut and before ties are taken into account. This list will be updated in full once the tournament has finished.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $816,000 2nd $528,000 3rd $302,400 4th $240,000 5th $203,520 6th $168,000 7th $144,000 8th $120,000 9th $107,520 10th $96,000 11th $88,320 12th $82,560 13th $77,280 14th $73,440 15th $70,560 16th $67,680 17th $64,800 18th $61,920 19th $59,520 20th $57,600 21st $56,680 22nd $54,240 23rd $52,800 24th $51,360 25th $49,920 26th $48,480 27th $47,040 28th $45,600 29th $44,160 30th $42,720 31st $41,280 32nd $39,840 33rd $38,400 34th $36,960 35th $35,520 36th $34,080 37th $33,120 38th $32,160 39th $31,200 40th $30,240 41st $29,280 42nd $28,320 43rd $27,360 44th $26,400 45th $25,440 46th $24,480 47th $23,520 48th $22,560 49th $21,600 50th $20,640 51st $19,680 52nd $18,720 53rd $17,760 54th $16,800 55th $16,320 56th $15,840 57th $15,360 58th $14,800 59th $14,400 60th $13,920 61st $13,440 62nd $12,960 63rd $12,480 64th $12,000 65th $11,520

The overall prize purse at the 2026 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is $5 million, but $200,000 of that is kept aside for the team event.

However, given their status, amateurs do not earn any prize money with only the professional in the winning duo receiving an extra $50,000.