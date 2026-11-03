Tyrrell Hatton Spotted Using New Ping Driver During Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship Practice Round
The former LIV golfer was seen using a brand new driver at Yas Links believed to be the Ping G450 LST which hit the USGA's Conforming List on Monday
Although it's only November, new equipment is already being seeded by brands, with Ping G450 drivers hitting the USGA's Conforming List on Monday.
Three models feature, as does a mini driver, with the new clubs seemingly already making their way into the bags of the world's best, as Tyrrell Hatton was spotted using one of the G450 driver models during a practice round at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship.
Making his first appearance since officially leaving the LIV Golf League, Hatton is one of many notable names in the field at Yas Links, which is the first of two DP World Tour play-off events.
Previously, the Englishman had been using the Ping G430 LST and Ping G440 LST drivers, alternating regularly throughout the 2026 season.
In Abu Dhabi, though, he was seen using a new Ping driver, which we believe to be the LST version of the G450, due to it possessing a back weight port and the Carbonfly Wrap crown that has become synonymous with the best Ping drivers and fairway woods.
Another aspect that seems to have changed is the shaft Hatton uses. At the Open de Espana, he was using a bright blue Mitsubishi Diamana TB 60 TX but, in Abu Dhabi, a black and white Diamana shaft appeared to be in play.
It's currently unclear as to what model of shaft the 35-year-old was using during his practice round and, although little is known about the new Ping models, previous gear releases can give us an indication of when to potentially expect the G450 range.
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The Conforming List features Max, LST (Low Spin) and SFT (Straight Flight (Draw)) models as well as a MiniMax model likely referring to the mini driver option. Ping built a prototype mini driver earlier this year, which was put in play by numerous players on tour, but this could well be a full retail version launching soon.
At last year's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in November, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood were seen using the TaylorMade Qi4D range of drivers and fairway woods, with the clubs then released to the public in early January.
While it's uncertain whether Hatton is the only Ping staffer with the new driver in the bag, there are other players using the manufacturer's clubs this week, including Joe Dean, Dan Bradbury and Thriston Lawrence.
All four players are among a 70-man field teeing it up at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship, despite uncertainty around the event due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, fueled by numerous wars across the region.
In fact, prior to the tournament starting, the DP World Tour provided anyone involved in the event with instructions on what to do should an emergency be declared this week.
In the statement, titled 'Mobile Phone Alerts & Emergency Procedures,' it explains that play will be suspended immediately if the UAE authorities issue a mobile phone alert, while those on the course should evacuate as per the evacuation plans and proceed to the clubhouse.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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