Adam Scott Reveals Career Grand Slam Target
The 2013 Masters champion says he wants to win the remaining three Majors
Adam Scott is in his native Australia this week as he aims to win the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship for the third time.
Beyond that, though, he has far greater ambitions - winning the three Majors that have so far eluded him for a career Grand Slam. Scott’s only Major win to date came in the 2013 Masters. At that point, he was only 32, and the following year, he became World No.1, which suggested it might be a matter of time until he added to his tally.
However, while another Major win has failed to materialise so far, the 42-year-old still thinks he can win the remaining three. Speaking before this week’s tournament at Royal Queensland, he said: “I guess I wanted to win all the Majors, and that sounds like a lot, but really it’s three more events. It’s just got to be the right week. I have all the tools. I’m still very healthy. I’m still moving the golf ball well, and I have a lot of experience, and I’m just trying to put it all together.”
Scott has certainly come close to more Major wins, suggesting that if he can recover his best form, he can achieve his ambition. Following his win at Augusta National, Scott tied for fourth at the 2015 US Open before tying for third in the 2018 PGA Championship. He also finished runner-up in the Open in 2012.
Scott has also reunited with Steve Williams, the caddie he had for his Masters win nine years ago. With the tweaked setup in place, the World No.34 seems determined to make the most of his remaining competitive years. He said: “I don’t live in the States, but I’m going to spend way more time in the States next year to compete seriously. I can’t be flying all around the world playing against guys who don’t.
"I’ve shifted my focus as well. I want to fulfil my dreams and goals as a player and time is less and less on my side. I have to do everything I can to make sure I give myself the best chance. I still haven’t achieved all the things I want to achieve in my own career.”
