Fortinet Australian PGA Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field

After a three-year gap, the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship returns to the DP World Tour schedule as part of its strategic alliance with the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, which runs until 2026.

The tournament takes place at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane with a 156-man field. It was last held at the same venue in January (as an ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia tournament) when Jediah Morgan picked up his only career win to date. He did it in some style, too, cruising to victory over fellow Australian Andrew Dodt by 11 shots. Morgan returns this week hoping for a repeat performance.

The last time the event was part of the DP World Tour schedule (then named the European Tour) was in 2019, when another Australian, former World No.1 Adam Scott, won it for the second time following his first victory in the tournament in 2013. Scott has recently reunited with former caddie Steve Williams as he bids to recover his best form. This week’s tournament marks the first with the pair working together again, and he will be confident of putting in a strong performance as he goes for a hat-trick of wins.

Another player with two wins in the tournament is World No.3 Cameron Smith. The Australian won it in back-to-back years in 2017 and 2018, and the LIV Golf player will be the favourite to lift the trophy again this year. New Zealander Ryan Fox finished runner-up to Rory McIlroy in the 2022 Race to Dubai standings after last week’s DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, and the World No.27 will be hoping to put that disappointment behind him with a solid start to the 2023 season.

Another LIV Golf player in the field this week is Marc Leishman. Leishman has yet to win in his home country, and he has admitted that is a situation he is keen to rectify this week. Other players to look out for include Danish twins Nicolai and Rasmus Højgaard, while 2011 and 2014 winner Greg Chalmers also appears. Players are competing for a purse of AU$2 million (approximately £1.1m or $1.3m).

Fortinet Australian PGA Championship Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $330,330 2nd $220,220 3rd $125,200 4th $100,000 5th $84,800 6th $70,000 7th $60,000 8th $50,000 9th $44,800 10th $40,000 11th $36,800 12th $34,400 13th $32,200 14th $30,600 15th $29,400 16th $28,200 17th $27,000 18th $25,800 19th $24,800 20th $24,800 21st $23,200 22nd $22,600 23rd $22,000 24th $21,400 25th $20,800 26th $20,200 27th $19,600 28th $19,000 29th $18,400 30th $17,800 31st $17,200 32nd $16,600 33rd $16,000 34th $16,000 35th $15,000 36th $14,600 37th $14,200 38th $13,800 39th $13,400 40th $13,000 41st $12,600 42nd $12,200 43rd $11,800 44th $11,400 45th $11,000 46th $10,600 47th $10,200 48th $9,800 49th $9,400 50th $9,000 51st $8,600 52nd $8,200 53rd $7,800 54th $7,400 55th $7,000 56th $6,600 57th $6,200 58th $6,000 59th $5,800 60th $5,600 61st $5,400 62nd $5,200 63rd $5,000 64th $4,800 65th $4,600

Fortinet Australian PGA Championship Field

Derek Ackerman

Stephen Allan

Maverick Antcliff

Josh Armstrong

Jamie Arnold

Scott Arnold

Nathan Barbieri

Lachlan Barker

Haydn Barron

Callan Barrow

Harry Bateman

Austin Bautista

Darren Beck

Braden Becker

Kit Bittle

Devon Bling

Rohan Blizard

Adam Blyth

Sam Brazel

Darcy Brereton

Luke Brown

Jackson Bugdalski

Andrew Campbell

Alejandro Cañizares

Jak Carter

Greg Chalmers

Ryan Chisnall

Blake Collyer

Peter Cooke

Cory Crawford

Jayden Cripps

Harrison Crowe

Lawrence Curtis

Charlie Dann

Cameron Davis

Louis Dobbelaar

Edward Donoghue

Samuel Eaves

Ben Eccles

Harrison Endycott

Andrew Evans

Oliver Farr

Jarryd Felton

Nick Flanagan

Lawry Flynn

Peter Fowler

Ryan Fox

Marcus Fraser

Daniel Gale

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Zinyo Garcia

Josh Geary

Richard Green

James Grierson

Matthew Griffin

Ashley Hall

Tim Hart

Simon Hawkes

Will Heffernan

Scott Hend

Lucas Herbert

Jake Higginbottom

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Hayden Hopewell

David Horsey

David Howell

Mark Hutson

Steven Jeffress

Cameron John

Liam Johnston

Matthew Jordan

Takumi Kanaya

Masahiro Kawamura

Brad Kennedy

Tj King

Douglas Klein

Deyen Lawson

Chang Gi Lee

Min Woo Lee

Marc Leishman

Tom Lewis

Yan Wei Liu

Peter Lonard

Dj Loypur

John Lyras

Jay Mackenzie

James Marchesani

Andrew Martin

Kade McBride

Max McCardle

Richard McEvoy

Connor McKinney

Jake McLeod

Adrian Meronk

Velten Meyer

David Micheluzzi

Matthew Millar

Jediah Morgan

Kieran Muir

Jordan Mullaney

Jack Munro

Zach Murray

Jason Norris

Daniel O’Loughlin

Peter O’Malley

Geoff Ogilvy

Wade Ormsby

Dimitrios Papadatos

John Parry

Andrea Pavan

Aaron Pike

Pierre Pineau

Thomas Power Horan

Blake Proverbs

Anthony Quayle

Brett Rankin

Kristoffer Reitan

Brett Rumford

Adam Scott

Jason Scrivener

John Senden

Michael Sim

Todd Sinnott

Cameron Smith

Elvis Smylie

Travis Smyth

Matthew Stieger

Scott Strange

Jack Thompson

Nick Voke

Jeunghun Wang

Justin Warren

Ben Wharton

Gunner Wiebe

Aaron Wilkin

Peter Wilson

Blake Windred

Christopher Wood

Shae Wools Cobb

Michael Wright

Jordan Zunic

Where Is The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship In 2022? The tournament is being held at the Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane. It will be the fourth time it has hosted the tournament since 2000, when it was chosen for the first time.