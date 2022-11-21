Fortinet Australian PGA Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field
The tournament, which is being held in Brisbane, is back on the DP World Tour for the first time since 2019
After a three-year gap, the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship returns to the DP World Tour schedule as part of its strategic alliance with the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, which runs until 2026.
The tournament takes place at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane with a 156-man field. It was last held at the same venue in January (as an ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia tournament) when Jediah Morgan picked up his only career win to date. He did it in some style, too, cruising to victory over fellow Australian Andrew Dodt by 11 shots. Morgan returns this week hoping for a repeat performance.
The last time the event was part of the DP World Tour schedule (then named the European Tour) was in 2019, when another Australian, former World No.1 Adam Scott, won it for the second time following his first victory in the tournament in 2013. Scott has recently reunited with former caddie Steve Williams as he bids to recover his best form. This week’s tournament marks the first with the pair working together again, and he will be confident of putting in a strong performance as he goes for a hat-trick of wins.
Another player with two wins in the tournament is World No.3 Cameron Smith. The Australian won it in back-to-back years in 2017 and 2018, and the LIV Golf player will be the favourite to lift the trophy again this year. New Zealander Ryan Fox finished runner-up to Rory McIlroy in the 2022 Race to Dubai standings after last week’s DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, and the World No.27 will be hoping to put that disappointment behind him with a solid start to the 2023 season.
Another LIV Golf player in the field this week is Marc Leishman. Leishman has yet to win in his home country, and he has admitted that is a situation he is keen to rectify this week. Other players to look out for include Danish twins Nicolai and Rasmus Højgaard, while 2011 and 2014 winner Greg Chalmers also appears. Players are competing for a purse of AU$2 million (approximately £1.1m or $1.3m).
Fortinet Australian PGA Championship Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$330,330
|2nd
|$220,220
|3rd
|$125,200
|4th
|$100,000
|5th
|$84,800
|6th
|$70,000
|7th
|$60,000
|8th
|$50,000
|9th
|$44,800
|10th
|$40,000
|11th
|$36,800
|12th
|$34,400
|13th
|$32,200
|14th
|$30,600
|15th
|$29,400
|16th
|$28,200
|17th
|$27,000
|18th
|$25,800
|19th
|$24,800
|20th
|$24,800
|21st
|$23,200
|22nd
|$22,600
|23rd
|$22,000
|24th
|$21,400
|25th
|$20,800
|26th
|$20,200
|27th
|$19,600
|28th
|$19,000
|29th
|$18,400
|30th
|$17,800
|31st
|$17,200
|32nd
|$16,600
|33rd
|$16,000
|34th
|$16,000
|35th
|$15,000
|36th
|$14,600
|37th
|$14,200
|38th
|$13,800
|39th
|$13,400
|40th
|$13,000
|41st
|$12,600
|42nd
|$12,200
|43rd
|$11,800
|44th
|$11,400
|45th
|$11,000
|46th
|$10,600
|47th
|$10,200
|48th
|$9,800
|49th
|$9,400
|50th
|$9,000
|51st
|$8,600
|52nd
|$8,200
|53rd
|$7,800
|54th
|$7,400
|55th
|$7,000
|56th
|$6,600
|57th
|$6,200
|58th
|$6,000
|59th
|$5,800
|60th
|$5,600
|61st
|$5,400
|62nd
|$5,200
|63rd
|$5,000
|64th
|$4,800
|65th
|$4,600
Fortinet Australian PGA Championship Field
- Derek Ackerman
- Stephen Allan
- Maverick Antcliff
- Josh Armstrong
- Jamie Arnold
- Scott Arnold
- Nathan Barbieri
- Lachlan Barker
- Haydn Barron
- Callan Barrow
- Harry Bateman
- Austin Bautista
- Darren Beck
- Braden Becker
- Kit Bittle
- Devon Bling
- Rohan Blizard
- Adam Blyth
- Sam Brazel
- Darcy Brereton
- Luke Brown
- Jackson Bugdalski
- Andrew Campbell
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Jak Carter
- Greg Chalmers
- Ryan Chisnall
- Blake Collyer
- Peter Cooke
- Cory Crawford
- Jayden Cripps
- Harrison Crowe
- Lawrence Curtis
- Charlie Dann
- Cameron Davis
- Louis Dobbelaar
- Edward Donoghue
- Samuel Eaves
- Ben Eccles
- Harrison Endycott
- Andrew Evans
- Oliver Farr
- Jarryd Felton
- Nick Flanagan
- Lawry Flynn
- Peter Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Marcus Fraser
- Daniel Gale
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Zinyo Garcia
- Josh Geary
- Richard Green
- James Grierson
- Matthew Griffin
- Ashley Hall
- Tim Hart
- Simon Hawkes
- Will Heffernan
- Scott Hend
- Lucas Herbert
- Jake Higginbottom
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Hayden Hopewell
- David Horsey
- David Howell
- Mark Hutson
- Steven Jeffress
- Cameron John
- Liam Johnston
- Matthew Jordan
- Takumi Kanaya
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Brad Kennedy
- Tj King
- Douglas Klein
- Deyen Lawson
- Chang Gi Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Tom Lewis
- Yan Wei Liu
- Peter Lonard
- Dj Loypur
- John Lyras
- Jay Mackenzie
- James Marchesani
- Andrew Martin
- Kade McBride
- Max McCardle
- Richard McEvoy
- Connor McKinney
- Jake McLeod
- Adrian Meronk
- Velten Meyer
- David Micheluzzi
- Matthew Millar
- Jediah Morgan
- Kieran Muir
- Jordan Mullaney
- Jack Munro
- Zach Murray
- Jason Norris
- Daniel O’Loughlin
- Peter O’Malley
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Wade Ormsby
- Dimitrios Papadatos
- John Parry
- Andrea Pavan
- Aaron Pike
- Pierre Pineau
- Thomas Power Horan
- Blake Proverbs
- Anthony Quayle
- Brett Rankin
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Brett Rumford
- Adam Scott
- Jason Scrivener
- John Senden
- Michael Sim
- Todd Sinnott
- Cameron Smith
- Elvis Smylie
- Travis Smyth
- Matthew Stieger
- Scott Strange
- Jack Thompson
- Nick Voke
- Jeunghun Wang
- Justin Warren
- Ben Wharton
- Gunner Wiebe
- Aaron Wilkin
- Peter Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Christopher Wood
- Shae Wools Cobb
- Michael Wright
- Jordan Zunic
Where Is The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship In 2022?
The tournament is being held at the Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane. It will be the fourth time it has hosted the tournament since 2000, when it was chosen for the first time.
Who's In The Field For The 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship?
Two-time winners Adam Scott and Cameron Smith are the standout names in the field. As well as Scott and Smith, another of the world's top 50, World No.27 Ryan Fox, also plays. Jediah Morgan, who won the tournament the last time it was held, in January, returns to defend his trophy.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
