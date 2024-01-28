Thorbjorn Olesen Positively Cruises To Ras Al Khaimah Championship Glory

Thorbjorn Olesen secured his eighth DP World Tour title on Sunday as a result of a comfortable six-shot victory at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in the United Arab Emirates.

Olesen was the overnight leader by four strokes at Al Hamra Golf Club, but his advantage was gone within seven holes of the final round as compatriot Rasmus Hojgaard charged back with a white-hot start - combined with a six on the second for the eventual winner.

Yet, the experienced Olesen did not allow the young pup's enthusiasm to disrupt his own game and registered a stunning eagle on the eighth as Hojgaard bogeyed the par-5 hole to redress the balance.

From there on, the outcome appeared set in stone as Olesen maintained his bogey-free back nine throughout the week with three more birdies - including one on the par-5 14th to ensure he carded a four there on each day of the tournament.

A closing four allowed the 34-year-old to sign for a final-round 67 and lift the title on 27-under. Olesen's total of 261 - which included a course-record equalling 62 on Friday - is the lowest of the season on the DP World Tour and went a long way to helping him win for the third season in succession.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After moving up to sixth in the Race to Dubai Rankings, UAE-based Olesen - whose family were in attendance - said: "It's very special. Standing here with (son) Cooper makes it a little more special.

"It was still a battle out there, it got close and you've got one of the most solid players right behind you, so I knew it was going to be tough and we were tied for the lead very quickly. I played some nice golf coming in and holed the right putts at the right time.

"To win was a goal and it was nice to get that here, especially being here at my new home. It's always a place I like to come to, not just for golf but for holidays. It's a great place, and I'm really happy that I could get a win here."

Second-place Hojgaard signed for a 69 to finish at 21 under, one shot clear of Frenchman Frederic Lacroix, who ended his week with a 68. Both Hojgaard twins ended up falling short in their respective events this weekend, with Nicolai coming up agonisingly short of Matthieu Pavon as the Frenchman claimed his debut PGA Tour victory at the Farmers Insurance Open.