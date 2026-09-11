LIV Golf Winner Makes Late Charge At Q School To Join Fellow Players In Next Stage

With LIV Golf’s future shrouded in uncertainty, several of its players have been attempting to earn DP World Tour cards via the first stage of Q School.

Earlier in the month in Huddersfield, England, Josele Ballester and Luis Masaveu moved on to the second stage, which begins in Spain in late October, while Peter Uihlein was disqualified from the event after failing to show up to his third-round tee time.

A week later, another first stage qualifier was held at Seddiner See in Michendorf, Germany, where HyFlyers GC’s Michael La Sasso and LIV Golf wild card Yosuke Asaji were in the field.

The top 19 and ties qualified, and both players have progressed. Asaji, who earned his 2026 LIV Golf card via the International Series, placed T9 on nine-under to take his place in the second stage.

Yosuke Asaji finished nine-under to qualify (Image credit: Getty Images)

La Sasso had a far more uncomfortable time of it, eventually finishing four-under to qualify on the number.

At one point, the 2025 NCAA Champion was up against it, but a brilliant finish featuring four birdies in his final six holes saw him scrape through.

La Sasso’s late rally added to what has already been a brilliant few weeks for the American.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He had largely struggled in his maiden LIV Golf season, until he held off season-long champion Jon Rahm at the final event of the season in Indianapolis to claim his first professional title.

La Sasso won his maiden professional title at LIV Golf Indianapolis (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as prize money of $2,020,000, it meant he also placed a highly respectable 14th in the Individual Championship.

While it remains to be seen where La Sasso will play in 2027, his reputation as one of the game’s brightest talents will only have been enhanced by that victory and getting one step closer to a DP World Tour card.

Following the second stage of Q School, which will be held at four sites in Spain between October 29th and November 1st, the final stage is scheduled to take place at Infinitum Golf in Spain between November 6th and 11th.